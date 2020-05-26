Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot awareness campaign ad at Mumbai studio with necessary precautions
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki on Monday shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions.
Balki said the advertisement was for the Health Ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.
"This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot we did the same.
"Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols," Balki told Press Trust of India.
The director, who has collaborated with Akshay in films like "Padman" and "Mission Mangal", said the crew realised the shooting can be done "quite easily" following all the guidelines.
"Anil Naidu, the producer, showed us how we can do the same shoot with fewer people with maximum safety ensured. Of course, we had all the permissions of police etc. We needed to do this as this messaging was extremely important," he added.
According to pictures and videos doing the rounds from the sets, the crew had to pass through a disinfection tunnel, post which they were handed masks, face shields, and had their temperature checked by medical personnel in PPE suits.
Shooting for films and other production activities continue to stay suspended from mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 26, 2020 15:48:19 IST
