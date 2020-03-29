You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for fight against COVID-19

FirstCricket Staff Mar 29, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Mumbai: India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahane joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

India's Test vice-captain confirmed the news on twitter on Sunday, writing that this was a very small amount in this difficult time. He also requested people to stay home and realise the importance of the lockdown.

Rahane wrote, "This is just my tiny bit and a drop in the ocean. Will do my best to support in this difficult time. Meanwhile stay home stay safe."

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. BCCI, on Saturday, also announced a Rs 51 crore donation to the PM relief fund for the fight against the pandemic.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 12:29:12 IST

