Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for fight against COVID-19

Mumbai: India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahane joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

India's Test vice-captain confirmed the news on twitter on Sunday, writing that this was a very small amount in this difficult time. He also requested people to stay home and realise the importance of the lockdown.

Rahane wrote, "This is just my tiny bit and a drop in the ocean. Will do my best to support in this difficult time. Meanwhile stay home stay safe."

This is just my tiny bit and a drop in the ocean. Will do my best to support in this difficult time. Meanwhile stay home stay safe — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 29, 2020

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. BCCI, on Saturday, also announced a Rs 51 crore donation to the PM relief fund for the fight against the pandemic.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.

With inputs from PTI

Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 12:29:12 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Scare, COVID-19 Disease, COVID-19 Illness, COVID-19 Infection, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Scare, Sachin Tendulkar, SportsTracker, Suresh Raina