Coronavirus Outbreak: Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots as almost all planes grounded
New Delhi: Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till 14 April to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.
"Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier's revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement," said the official.
The national carrier has already cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10 percent for the next three months in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 16:08:16 IST
