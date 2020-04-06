Coronavirus Outbreak: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani contributes Rs 5 lakh towards India's battle against COVID-19
Mumbai: Multiple world champion ace cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh in country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 120 Indian lives.
"A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!," Advani tweeted.
A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju
— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 6, 2020
The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.
