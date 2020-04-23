Coronavirus Outbreak: A24 will auction movie props of Midsommar, Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse to raise funds

Los Angeles: How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.

The studio behind films like Midsommar and Uncut Gems said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Florence Pugh wore in Midsommar to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from Uncut Gems. All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to one of four charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities: The FDNY Foundation; The Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and the Queens Community House.

The first auction, which goes live at Noon eastern, includes items from films like Eighth Grade, and Hereditary (like that creepy handstitched doormat), as well as some things from the HBO show Euphoria.

Midsommar props will be available on 27 April; Uncut Gems treasures on 4 May; and Robert Pattinson’s little wooden mermaid, as well as other salt air battered objects from The Lighthouse, will be ready for bidding on 11 May. All auctions launch at noon, Eastern time.

