Coronavirus Outbreak: A24 will auction movie props of Midsommar, Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse to raise funds
Los Angeles: How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Check out the announcement here
Own a piece of A24 history—for good ✦ https://t.co/Sggf4RT4Sj pic.twitter.com/Rh96w5Ediw
— A24 (@A24) April 22, 2020
The studio behind films like Midsommar and Uncut Gems said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Florence Pugh wore in Midsommar to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from Uncut Gems. All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to one of four charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities: The FDNY Foundation; The Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and the Queens Community House.
The first auction, which goes live at Noon eastern, includes items from films like Eighth Grade, and Hereditary (like that creepy handstitched doormat), as well as some things from the HBO show Euphoria.
Midsommar props will be available on 27 April; Uncut Gems treasures on 4 May; and Robert Pattinson’s little wooden mermaid, as well as other salt air battered objects from The Lighthouse, will be ready for bidding on 11 May. All auctions launch at noon, Eastern time.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:01:42 IST
Tags : Auction, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, Donation, Euphoria, Fund, Fundraising, Hollywood, Midsommar, Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 22: Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths so far, rapid test kits ordered from S. Korea
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 22: Pakistan PM gets tested, Oxford to start vaccine trials, Sweden's unique approach
-
COVID-19 could lead to Guillain-Barre syndrome in rare cases
-
Max Hospital doctor who oversaw blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patient in Delhi explains how the therapy works
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 21: 47 more deaths, rapid testing kits faulty, 813 containment zones in Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 21st: 2.5 million cases, WHO warns of tough times, Singapore extends lockdown after cases rise
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Containment areas in Delhi rise to 84 after five more added on Monday, cases in capital rise to 2,003
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April
-
IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194