Coronavirus Outbreak: 353 detained in 24 hours in Gujarat for violating lockdown, home quarantine, says police
Ahmedabad: Over 350 people were detained for violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Those detained include people who violated home quarantine norms, director general of police Shivanand Jha said.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Gujarat has been under lockdown since Monday midnight.
Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Jha said, "The police are doing their best to enforce the lockdown strictly.
People have also come forward to give their full cooperation to make it a success." The police and local administration have ensured that essential services, including grocery and medicine shops, are not affected, he said.
"In the last 24 hours, we have lodged 151 cases for lockdown violations and 89 of quarantine violations. In all, we have detained 353 persons across the state," the senior official said.
The biggest challenge for the police is to enforce social distancing at grocery stores and supermarkets, and to tackle the problem, shop owners were asked to issue tokens to customers to prevent congestion.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the present situation and issued necessary orders for smooth supply of essential commodities, secretary at Chief Minister's Office Ashwani Kumar said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
At present, around three crore litre of milk is being produced in Gujarat every day, of which 55 lakh litre is distributed in the state, he said, adding that 53,000 quintals of vegetables arrive in the markets of Gujarat every day.
"To ensure uninterrupted supply of these essential items, senior officials will be appointed to supervise milk and vegetable supply," Kumar said.
The police will be roped in to ensure that local vendors do not face any problems while transporting milk and vegetables, he added.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 20:24:03 IST
Tags : Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, Gujarat, India Coronavirus, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Symptoms Of Coronavirus
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities