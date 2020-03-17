Coronavirus outbreak: 300 Keralites, including students, stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport following cancellation of flights to India

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 300 Keralites, including students, are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport following cancellation of flights to India due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those stranded have come from various countries including Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia.

"We are students from Philippines. We are stranded since the past few hours as many flights have been cancelled. We cannot go back to Philippines and neither the Indian government is prepared to take us. We are trying to contact Indian officials. None of us want to go back to Philippines," a woman student said in a video telecast by various channels.

According to her, there are many from various parts of the country, who have been waiting for hours at the transit airport at Kuala Lumpur airport.

After they got the boarding pass, they were informed that flights have been cancelled, some of them said in a video.

Flights to Kerala, Bengaluru and Chennai have also been cancelled, the passengers said.

Jose K Mani, Rajya Sabha MP, said he had got in touch with Indian officials. Most stranded passengers are Indian citizens, he said.

Follow LIVE updates of Coronavirus outbreak

In another video, a woman, unable to control her tears, was pleading with authorities to airlift them from Italy.

"We can only ask our state and central governments. We want some information if we can come back," she said.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 20:20:10 IST

Tags : Asianet News, Bangalore Coronavirus, Corona, Corona In India, Corona In Kerala, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus, Italy Coronavirus, Italy Temperature, Kerala News, Malayala Manorama News, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi News, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US