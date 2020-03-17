Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Mos External Affairs V Muraleedharan under self-quarantine in Kerala; Mumbai reports first COVID-19 death
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Union Minister V Muraleedharan is in self quarantine after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on 14 March. A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on 15 March.
The number of coronavirus cases touched 114 in the country on Monday after fresh cases were reported from several states, including Odisha. The Central government recommended implementing social distancing measures such as closing down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till 31 March.
The Centre also imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from 18 March and called for compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.
The Union health ministry said fresh coronavirus cases were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala.
Maharashtra tally rises to 39
A Maharashtra government official said six patients were detected for the novel coronavirus infection, taking the state tally to 39. The Union ministry did not immediately add the Maharashtra cases to its national count, covering 15 states and Union Territories. Kerala officials also maintained the total tally was 24 as against 23 given by the Union ministry. Late in the evening, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka reported one case each.
The tally of 114 includes 17 foreigners, said the health ministry. While two people died, 13 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection. With the four new patients, Odisha has a count of one, Ladakh four and Jammu and Kashmir three, according to the ministry.
Giving details of the Odisha case, an official in Bhubaneswar said a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for the coronavirus. The 33-year-old patient, who reached Delhi from Italy on 6 March and travelled to Bhubaneswar by train on 12 March, is being treated at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The man consulted a doctor on 13 March, complaining of fever and headache, and was admitted to the hospital's isolation ward the next day.
The Karnataka health department said that a 32-year-old man, who returned from the US via London earlier this month, tested positive for coronavirus making it the eighth case in Karnataka.He was on home quarantine, and is now admitted to an isolation facility.
The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three, with Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir saying that a patient with a travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive, reported ANI.
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu & Kashmir: One more case, with travel history to Saudi Arabia, confirmed positive. Had reported high viral load earlier. Total 3 positive cases now in the union territory. #Coronavirus
— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020
"His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications," the state government's chief spokesperson on coronavirus cases Subroto Bagchi told reporters. As he travelled by train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, the state government has launched a "contact tracing exercise", Bagchi said. His family members have also been quarantined and kept under observation.
Among those who tested positive in Maharashtra was a 51-year-old woman from Yavatmal, one of 40 people who had returned from Dubai, an official said, adding she was the mother of an IT professional who tested positive for the infection in Pune earlier. The number of Covid-19 patients in Yavatmal now stands at three, he said. Another person who tested positive on Monday is a citizen of the Philippines currently residing in Navi Mumbai, the state government said.
Centre tightens travel restrictions
With the positive cases of COVID-19 showing an increase, the government after a meeting of a group of ministers (GoM) proposed a set of social distancing measures to be in force till 31 March, the health ministry officials told reporters. "Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18 March, 2020," said Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the ministry.
"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18 March, 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," he said adding that both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till 31 March, 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently.
On 11 March, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till 15 April to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The GoM held their 7th meeting on Monday and after detailed deliberations social distancing measures as a preventive strategy has been proposed for implementation, Aggarwal said, adding that these interventions are proposed to be in force till 31 March. The key measures proposed include closure of all educational institutions — schools, colleges and universities — gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres, he said. Students should be advised to stay at home and online education should be promoted, Aggarwal said.
"Non-essential travel should be avoided. Buses, trains and aeroplanes should maximise social distancing in public transport, besides ensuring proper disinfection of services," he said.
Later in the evening, Union culture minister Prahlad Patal said all ASI-protected monuments and central museums across the country will also be shut till 31 March, .
As many states virtually shut down to stem the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus. He said there was a coordinated response to the outbreak, showing the strong spirit of the nation in such situations. In a series of tweets with the hashtag 'India Fights Corona', Modi said the encouragement from people highlighting the steps being taken to combat the virus is boosting the morale of all the "remarkable people" at the forefront of the fight.
Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.
I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger. #IndiaFightsCorona
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020
States initiate social distancing measures
Authorities in Maharashtra, which has registered the highest number of positive cases in India, have decided to close some prominent tourist and religious attractions as a precautionary measure. The world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves near Aurangabad, the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and the Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad district will remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation in the state, officials said. Entry restrictions to Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai which sees thousands of visitors daily, will also be in force, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.
In Pune, where seven cases have been reported, the police invoked a Section of Maharashtra Police Act and imposed restrictions on tour operators to arrange trips within and outside India. In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, which has nine coronavirus patients, similar restrictions were imposed on tour operators under sub-section 1 of Section 144 of CRPC. The trust of Shrimant Dagdu Sheth Halwai Ganapati temple decided to close its portals from 17 March till further notice. The Pune Retail Traders Association has decided to observe closure of the shops for three days.
Many thousands of students across the country were restricted to their homes and employees worked from home as administrations all over put into effect plans to contain the spread of the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms.
Gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools and other places were closed in many states. Adding to its restrictions, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said no religious, social, cultural and political gathering of over 50 people would be allowed in Delhi till 31 March. Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said neither foreign nor domestic tourists will be allowed to enter into the state, and announced shutting down of educational institutes till 15 April .
Signalling its serious intent to contain the infection, police in Kochi registered a case against 79 people for organising a mass reception for a popular reality show contestant on his arrival at the Cochin International Airport despite restrictions on such gatherings in view of the coronavirus threat.
Meanwhile, both West Bengal and Jharkhand announced a Rs 200 crores fund in the respective states to tackle the spread of the virus. The West Bengal election commission also postponed the civic body polls "till further notice".
The Supreme Court, where lawyers, litigants and others were thermal screened, took suo motu cognisance of overcrowding and infrastructure of prisons across the country. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and LN Rao issued a notice to the Director General, Prison, and chief secretary of all states and union territories seeking their response by 20 March on steps taken for prevention of COVID-19.
Efforts were also on to bring back Indians stranded abroad. An Air India flight with 53 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran landed in New Delhi and the passengers were flown to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan where they have been quarantined at the Army Wellness Centre.
Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran.
With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran.
Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 15, 2020
WHO advises countries to adopt comprehensive approach, step up testing
Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak with over 14,000 cases detected and over 700 people dead. The number of cases in Pakistan , too rose sharply on Monday, with 83 new cases reported.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that more cases and death due to the diseases were reported in the rest of the world than in China. He also expressed concern over the spread of the disease to lower income countries and about the impact it could have among populations with high HIV prevalence or malnourished children. He also said social distancing measure like closing of schools, cancelling sports events and gatherings was not enough and urged all countries to adopt a "comprehensive approach".
"Once again, our key message is: test, test, test. This is a serious disease. Although the evidence we have suggests that those over 60 are at highest risk, young people, including children, have died," he said.
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
China's Wuhan, epicentre of outbreak, down to one new case
China on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of the virus, 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital where the illness was first detected in late December. The update raised China's totals to 80,881 cases and 3,226 deaths.
China this week relaxed travel restrictions in Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to long-shuttered factories. Most of the world's 78,000 recovered patients are in China.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai man passes away; death report shows pneumonia, high blood pressure
The death report of the man who passed away while being treated for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital showed that he suffered from high blood rpessure, pneumonia, inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate.
The man's death has taken the coronavirus toll in India to 3.
21-year-old football coach dies in Spain
All national camps except those preparing for Olympics postponed: Rijiju
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mos External Affairs V Muraleedharan under self-quarantine in Kerala
Union Minister V Muraleedharan is in self quarantine after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on 14 March. A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on 15 March.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra Health Minister calls urgent meet after first COVID-19 death reported in state
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has called for an urgent meeting on the novel coronavirus and the state's preparedness in dealing with it. He is meeting leaders from the corporate and health sector. The report comes after Maharashtra reported its first casualty due COVID-19, the patient was a 64-year-old man who passed away in Mumbai today.
Maharashtra is also the state with the highest number of infections in India, with 39 confirmed cases so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Maharashtra Police suspends drunk driving test
In a bid to protect police personnel from novel coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Highway Police has suspended breath-analyser tests needed to check drunk driving, a senior officer has said. "Outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in the state. To contain the spread of the virus, the police personnel need to take precautionary measures accordingly. "Hence, Traffic Police personnel in all police units should not conduct breath-analyser tests for alcohol consumption by motorists," stated the circular.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai man dies at Kasturba Hospital
A 64-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, died, taking the COVID-19 toll in India to 3.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Two test positive for COVID-19 in Noida
Two persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. While one case has been reported from Sector 78, the other has been detected in Sector 100. One person had a travel history to France. Both have been admitted to a designated isolation hospital
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
China continues to report drop in cases
Mainland China reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, but major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai continued to wrestle with cases of infections from travellers arriving from abroad. China had 16 new infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 the previous day, taking the mainland's tally to 80,860.
Twelve of the new figures were imported infections, exceeding the number of domestic transmissions for a third day. The World Health Organization says Europe has become the pandemic's current epicentre.
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Newborn in London youngest to be tested positive for COVID-19
A newborn baby in London has become the youngest person to contract the novel coronavirus. The child's mother was rushed to a hospital days before she gave birth as she was suspected to have pneumonia, which is one of the symptoms of the virus.
The mother has also been tested positive for the virus but the results came in after she had given birth. Authorities are not sure whether the child was infected in the womb or after it was born. The duo are being treated at separate hospitals with the mother being moved to a special hospital and the child is still at the first hospital.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases rise to 125
The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 125, according to the Ministry of Health and family Welfare; Among those tested positive, 103 are Indians and 22 are foreigners. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number cases, with the number at 36.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
2 more confirmed cases in Karnataka; total 10 positive
Two more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 10. The two infected include a 20-year-old woman from Bengaluru with travel history to UK and a 60-year-old man who is a contact of the person who died due to the virus in Kalabauragi. Both have been admitted to the designated isolation hospital.
Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates
Tom Hanks, wife leave Queensland hospital
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia’s Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday.
The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the US magazine’s report said, citing a representative of the actor.
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US economy may be heading towards recession: Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the country's economy "may be" heading towards recession, even as the worldwide cases of the deadly coronavirus, which originated in China last year, continued to surge. "It may be. I think there is tremendous pent up demand in terms of the stock market and economy. Once we are done with it, you are gonna see a tremendous surge," the US President said during a press conference.
US stocks suffered one of their biggest one-day losses ever on Monday, as Wall Street's Dow index closed down about 3,000 points over fears of a looming recession, Sputnik reported. This comes even as the US Federal Reserve has announced it would cut its target interest rate to near zero as part of the emergency action to support the US economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus in France Latest Updates
EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed: Emannuel Macron
The borders of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting from 17 March due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
The French President also said that the travel on the territory of France will be seriously restricted for at least 15 days starting on Tuesday. "Street meetings and family reunions are no longer permitted," Macron stressed, adding that France was in a state of "sanitary war".
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates
French climber registers unique protest against COVID-19 panic
A French climber scaled a skyscraper in Spain's Barcelona in protest against the panic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spain has reported more than 30 deaths and over 9,900 confirmed cases so far.
13:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
China's Wuhan, epicentre of outbreak, down to one new case
China on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of the virus, 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital where the illness was first detected in late December. The update raised China's totals to 80,881 cases and 3,226 deaths.
China this week relaxed travel restrictions in Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to long-shuttered factories. Most of the world's 78,000 recovered patients are in China.
13:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Pennsylvania distillery owner starts manufacturing sanitisers
A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitiser has decided to do something about it: He’s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, alcohol-based disinfectant.
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, The Associated Press reported, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitiser but haven’t been able to get it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned distillery plans to dramatically boost production this week. The price: whatever people decide to donate.
“We are in a national emergency. What’s the right thing to do? The right thing to do is support this community by providing something that is in desperate need. We’ll flood the valley with hand sanitizer and drive that price right down,” said brewery founder Chad Butters.
13:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Airlines' lockdown making procurement of testing kits challenging: Thyrocare founder
There are two types of coronavirus tests - blood-based and swab-based. While the blood-based test costs Rs 700, the swab-based one may cost Rs 6,000, Thyrocare Technologies’ founder A Velumani told CNBC-TV18.
He said that test kits are not made in India currently and with a lockdown on airlines, it is becoming a challenging to procure them. Also, even though the government may allow the airlifting of COVID-19 testing kits in view of the health emergency, their prices should be regulated, he added.
Velumani also held that too many conditions have been put on testing a person, adding that the scale of testing needs to be increased. Additionally, there is a need to ensure the safety of the personnel conducting the swab-based tests, he said.
In view of the spike in cases in Maharashtra, the BMC has written to ICMR to permit the opening of 10 labs to test for COVID-19, and that discussions with vendors to open private labs have begun, he said.
13:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai doctors give free guidance amid outbreak
A group of Mumbai doctors headed by Dr Tushar Shah started a voluntary group to provide telephonic guidance with respect to COVID-19, with the aim of avoiding people from rushing to hospitals, thus coming in contact with confirmed cases.
The free service will also guide people to the correct medical facility if a person needs testing for the virus or treatment and give them advice regarding hygiene, self-isolation and other safety procedures.
These are the time slots of volunteer doctors:
8 am to 12 noon -
Dr Tushar Shah. 9321469911
Dr M Bhatt. 9320407074
Dr D Doshi. 9820237951
Dr D Rathod. 8879148679
Dr R Gwalani. 8779835257
Dr D Kansara. 8369846412
12 to 4 pm -
Dr G Kamath. 9136575405
Dr S Manglik. 9820222384
Dr J Jain. 7021092685
Dr A Thakkar. 9321470745
Dr L Bhagat. 9820732570
Dr N Shah. 9821140656
Dr S Phanse. 8779328220
Dr J Shah. 9869031354
4 to 8 pm -
Dr N Zaveri. 9321489748
Dr S Ansari. 7045720278
Dr L Kedia. 9321470560
Dr B Shukla. 9321489060
Dr S Halwai. 9867379346
Dr M Kotian. 8928650290
8 to 11 pm -
Dr N Kumar. 8104605550
Dr P Bhargav. 9833887603
Dr R Chauhan. 9892135010
Dr B Kharat. 9969471815
Dr S Dhulekar. 9892139027
Dr S Pandit. 9422473277
13:09 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai man passes away; death report shows pneumonia, high blood pressure
The death report of the man who passed away while being treated for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital showed that he suffered from high blood rpessure, pneumonia, inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate.
The man's death has taken the coronavirus toll in India to 3.
13:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
NBA: Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell has no signs of illness despite testing positive
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz says he showed no symptoms of being sick before testing positive for the coronavirus, and he continues to have no signs of illness since going into isolation.
Mitchell, speaking to ABC’s “Good Morning America" in an interview broadcast on Monday, also revealed that it “took awhile for me to kind of cool off” at Rudy Gobert, his All-Star teammate who was the first NBA player to have a positive test for the virus revealed. Gobert has said in recent days that he did not take the threat of the illness seriously.
13:01 (IST)
UN staffer in New York tests positive
12:59 (IST)
21-year-old football coach dies in Spain
12:55 (IST)
'Elderly hour' in stores as panic-buying continues
12:53 (IST)
Air India pilots seek urgent financial aid
12:50 (IST)
West Bengal to create Rs 200 cr fund to tackle COVID-19
12:43 (IST)
Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures
12:40 (IST)
German virus vaccine firm denies US made takeover offer
12:39 (IST)
EU chief proposes 30-day ban on nonessential entry into bloc
12:36 (IST)
Third Australian lawmaker tests positive for virus
12:36 (IST)
Third Australian lawmaker tests positive for virus
12:34 (IST)
All national camps except those preparing for Olympics postponed: Rijiju
12:30 (IST)
Gurgaon woman tests positive for coronavirus, first case in Haryana
12:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mos External Affairs V Muraleedharan under self-quarantine in Kerala
Union Minister V Muraleedharan is in self quarantine after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on 14 March. A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on 15 March.
11:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra Health Minister calls urgent meet after first COVID-19 death reported in state
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has called for an urgent meeting on the novel coronavirus and the state's preparedness in dealing with it. He is meeting leaders from the corporate and health sector. The report comes after Maharashtra reported its first casualty due COVID-19, the patient was a 64-year-old man who passed away in Mumbai today.
Maharashtra is also the state with the highest number of infections in India, with 39 confirmed cases so far.
11:24 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Maharashtra Police suspends drunk driving test
In a bid to protect police personnel from novel coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Highway Police has suspended breath-analyser tests needed to check drunk driving, a senior officer has said. "Outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in the state. To contain the spread of the virus, the police personnel need to take precautionary measures accordingly. "Hence, Traffic Police personnel in all police units should not conduct breath-analyser tests for alcohol consumption by motorists," stated the circular.
11:14 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Dogs spread COVID-19, Vitamin C cures it - here are some myths busted
Can dogs spread or get infected with coronavirus? This myth started out because a dog in Hong Kong was tested positive with coronavirus. However, the WHO stepped in and states that dogs can not spread the virus. While dogs are susceptible to the family of coronavirus, they are not going to get infected with this strain of the virus.
Here are some more myths about the virus and facts debunking them.
11:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi praises medical staff for work amid outbreak
Following a BJP parliamentary party meet, the party said that the Parliament's functioning will not be stopped.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the medical staff for their role in tackling the outbreak and also praised the media for spreading awareness.
10:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai man dies at Kasturba Hospital
A 64-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, died, taking the COVID-19 toll in India to 3.
10:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Govt bans travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia
The government of India prohibited the travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India till 31 March.
10:52 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Canada, Russia close borders, South Korea intensifies checking
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Canada closed its border, except for Canadians and Americans. Meanwhile, Russia sealed off its borders for foreigners. According to Yonhap news agency, South Korea tightened border checks for all international arrivals
10:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Two test positive for COVID-19 in Noida
Two persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. While one case has been reported from Sector 78, the other has been detected in Sector 100. One person had a travel history to France. Both have been admitted to a designated isolation hospital
10:32 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
US tests first vaccine; 30 more being tested, says WHO spokesperson
US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine today, leading a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges, The Associated Press reported.
Dr Lisa Jackson, Kaiser Permanente investigator leading the study, said, "This is the first trial of this vaccine. So our goals are pretty basic. We want to look at safety and then secondary to that, we want to look at the immune response. These are people who are volunteering to be in a trial for a vaccine that's never been given to humans before. There are some inherent risks. I think most of them are all acting out of sense of public good and wanting to help in this process."
Meanwhile, Dr Margaret Harris, WHO Spokesperson, told News18 that about 30 different vaccines are being studied, but added that it will at least 6-12 months to really be sure that the vaccine is safe to use.
10:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Cases rise in Jammu and Kashmir
One person, with travel history to Saudi Arabia, confirmed positive, taking the total positive cases in the union territory to three. The highest number of cases have been reported in Maharashtra (36), followed by 22 cases in Kerala and 12 in Uttar Pradesh.
10:21 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Karnataka doctor tested positive, had treated man who died from coronavirus
A 63-year-old doctor, who treated the 76-year-old man who died due to coronavirus, has tested positive. He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today.
10:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
China continues to report drop in cases
Mainland China reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, but major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai continued to wrestle with cases of infections from travellers arriving from abroad. China had 16 new infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 the previous day, taking the mainland's tally to 80,860.
Twelve of the new figures were imported infections, exceeding the number of domestic transmissions for a third day. The World Health Organization says Europe has become the pandemic's current epicentre.
10:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in New Zealand Latest Updates
Former world boxing champion, family under isolation
A former world boxing champion and his family are in isolation in Queenstown after a member of their travelling group was diagnosed with Covid-19. The diagnosis was the first case in the South Island and the eighth in New Zealand.
Mikkel Kessler, from Denmark, along with his wife and three children, arrived in New Zealand to film a television series. "We are of course very stressed and worried about the well-being of our family at this point, but we are going to find the bright, brave and big smile for the sake of our children!" Kessler posted on the family's Instagram account.
10:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Ohio becomes fourth state to postpone primaries
Ohio called off its presidential primary just hours before polls were set to open there and in three other states, an 11th hour decision the governor said was necessary to prevent further fueling the coronavirus pandemic that has paralysed the nation.
Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency that would prevent the polls from opening out of fear of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers — many of them elderly — to the virus. Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries. Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.
10:06 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Newborn in London youngest to be tested positive for COVID-19
A newborn baby in London has become the youngest person to contract the novel coronavirus. The child's mother was rushed to a hospital days before she gave birth as she was suspected to have pneumonia, which is one of the symptoms of the virus.
The mother has also been tested positive for the virus but the results came in after she had given birth. Authorities are not sure whether the child was infected in the womb or after it was born. The duo are being treated at separate hospitals with the mother being moved to a special hospital and the child is still at the first hospital.
10:04 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Tweets from seven years ago predicting coronavirus outbreak goes viral
Seven years ago, a man on Twitter had predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus. The tweet by a user named Marco has gone viral now.
It should be noted that Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). COVID-19 is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans.
09:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases rise to 125
The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 125, according to the Ministry of Health and family Welfare; Among those tested positive, 103 are Indians and 22 are foreigners. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number cases, with the number at 36.
09:13 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Penguins turn visitors at Chicago aquarium
The Chicago aquarium closed due to coronavirus. In a video shared by ANB News, penguins were seen outside their enclosures, running around and looking at other exhibits in the premises.
Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency that would prevent the presidential primaries from opening out of fear of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers — many of them elderly — to the virus.
09:07 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
COVID-19 casts shadow on Tokyo Olympics
The coronavirus pandemic must have reached its peak and be on the wane by the end of May otherwise the Tokyo Olympics cannot be staged on schedule, the head of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) said on Monday. “My feeling is that if we’re still in the crisis by the end of May I can’t see how the Games can happen (on time),” Denis Masseglia told Reuters in a telephone interview.
“If we are beyond the peak and the situation is getting better questions will arise about who qualifies, but we will find the least worst solution.”
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold a conference call with National Olympic Committees on Wednesday. The conference call will be preceded by talks between the IOC and the international sports federations on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for 24 July till 9 August with the Paralympic Games due to be held from 25 August till 6 September.
09:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Ministry Health issues guidelines for wearing masks
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public. In the advisory, the ministry clarified that only those with symptoms, those caring for an infected person and ehalth care professionals need to wear masks. It also detailed the ways to wear and dispose masks.
09:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
2 more confirmed cases in Karnataka; total 10 positive
Two more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 10. The two infected include a 20-year-old woman from Bengaluru with travel history to UK and a 60-year-old man who is a contact of the person who died due to the virus in Kalabauragi. Both have been admitted to the designated isolation hospital.
08:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Shaheen Bagh protesters mull alternate ways of agitation
A day after the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi barred the gathering of more than 50 people at any place across the national capital, activists and civil society members urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to mull alternative ways of agitation, with large gatherings in the open threatening the health of the agitators.
According to some of the women, the fight is for survival and COVID-19 threatens that very survival. To keep the fight alive and ensure that the thousands of protesting voices are heard, leave the spot and devise alternative methods of protest, they told News18.
08:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Celebrated cellist Yo-yo Ma shares song to honour healthcare workers
Celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the a performance as a part of his “songs of comfort” series. He dedicated the performance to the healthcare workers, commending their "balance human connection and scientific truth".
He had earlier shared another performance on Twitter with the caption, “In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."
08:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates
Tom Hanks, wife leave Queensland hospital
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia’s Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday.
The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the US magazine’s report said, citing a representative of the actor.
08:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Maharashtra closes entry to famous temples, Sec 144 in Nagpur
Entry of devotees has been closed until further orders at the Siddhivinayak and Babulnath temples in Mumbai and at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune. Additionally, tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks in the state will remain closed from 18 March to 31 March.
Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Nagpur til 31 March. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare said that those who have undergone 100 percent home quarantine should be marked with indelible ink, so that that this person can be identified.
08:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US economy may be heading towards recession: Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the country's economy "may be" heading towards recession, even as the worldwide cases of the deadly coronavirus, which originated in China last year, continued to surge. "It may be. I think there is tremendous pent up demand in terms of the stock market and economy. Once we are done with it, you are gonna see a tremendous surge," the US President said during a press conference.
US stocks suffered one of their biggest one-day losses ever on Monday, as Wall Street's Dow index closed down about 3,000 points over fears of a looming recession, Sputnik reported. This comes even as the US Federal Reserve has announced it would cut its target interest rate to near zero as part of the emergency action to support the US economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
07:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Actor Idris Elba tests positive
Actor Idris Elba said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am doing. No panic," Elba tweeted alongside a video in which he is seen with his wife Sabrina Dhowre.
"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you are feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or if you have been exposed, do something about it. It is really important," he added.
Actor Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his role of Tormund in Game of Thrones, was also tested positive for coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Hivju revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family in Norway.
07:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to attennd Bangladesh founder centenary celebrations through video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today through video conferencing. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the events planned in Bangladesh will be held without any public gatherings.
Earlier, Modi was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh to participate in the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
07:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in France Latest Updates
EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed: Emannuel Macron
The borders of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting from 17 March due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
The French President also said that the travel on the territory of France will be seriously restricted for at least 15 days starting on Tuesday. "Street meetings and family reunions are no longer permitted," Macron stressed, adding that France was in a state of "sanitary war".