Coronavirus Oubreak: ‘Father of Internet’ Vint Cerf tests positive for COVID-19

Vint Cerf, one of the co-creators of the internet, has tested positive for coronavirus. “I tested positive for COVID-19 and am recovering,” he tweeted.

The pioneer of Internet and the vice president of research at Google also recommended people to watch an episode from HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, where the comedian spoke about the preventive steps that the US needs to take to restrict the spread coronavirus.

I tested positive for COVID-19 and am recovering. Listen to what John Oliver has to say about our national response so far: https://t.co/Adgiy3Z9NA — vinton g cerf (@vgcerf) March 30, 2020



Cref is referred as the father of the internet for his role in the creation of ARPANET for the US Department of Defense as well as TCP/IP protocols with APRA. These were the basic structures of the internet that we use in current times.

He has also served on the US government's National Science Board for six years.

Vint Cerf is not the only high profile person to have contracted the deadly virus in the US Grammy-winning singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus, while New York Knicks owner James Dolan too has tested positive.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are among American celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The US has so far reported 3,173 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,64,000 cases. Globally, coronavirus cases have crossed the 8 lakh mark and the disease has already registered over 38,000 deaths.



Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 18:27:46 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Internet, Vint Cerf