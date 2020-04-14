Ola launches emergency services to take people to hospitals during coronavirus lockdown; here's how to book a ride
At the time when almost all public transport services have come to a standstill due to coronavirus lockdown, Ola has announced that it has launched Ola Emergency, a special service to ferry people to hospitals.
“While we all exercise caution during the lockdown, there are times when travel to hospitals is absolutely essential. Maybe an elderly person who needs medical care urgently? Maybe a child who had an accident while playing? And anything in between,” Ola said in a blogpost.
However, the cab aggregator has prohibited customers infected with COVID-19 from using this service. "This service is non-COVID and non-ambulatory in nature," the company said.
How to Book an Ola Emergency:
Step 1: Open the app and select the Ola Emergency category.
Step 2: Enter the drop or pick up location, which should be a hospital.
Step 3: Book your ride
Ola, in another blog post, informed as to how it is supporting its driver-partners and their families in the prevailing situation.
The company said that it would provide rental waivers of Rs 23,000 a month, during the lockdown period, to its over 30,000 driver-partners who have taken a vehicle on lease from Ola benefit.
Ola also said that it would be providing Rs 30,000 cover for driver partners and their spouse if they are infected by the novel coronavirus.
To help with the immediate household expenses, the company is giving interest free weekly credit of Rs 1,200 to driver-partners.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 16:22:31 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Ola, Ola Emergency
Trending
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today