Ola launches emergency services to take people to hospitals during coronavirus lockdown; here's how to book a ride

At the time when almost all public transport services have come to a standstill due to coronavirus lockdown, Ola has announced that it has launched Ola Emergency, a special service to ferry people to hospitals.

“While we all exercise caution during the lockdown, there are times when travel to hospitals is absolutely essential. Maybe an elderly person who needs medical care urgently? Maybe a child who had an accident while playing? And anything in between,” Ola said in a blogpost.

However, the cab aggregator has prohibited customers infected with COVID-19 from using this service. "This service is non-COVID and non-ambulatory in nature," the company said.

How to Book an Ola Emergency:

Step 1: Open the app and select the Ola Emergency category.

Step 2: Enter the drop or pick up location, which should be a hospital.

Step 3: Book your ride

Ola, in another blog post, informed as to how it is supporting its driver-partners and their families in the prevailing situation.

The company said that it would provide rental waivers of Rs 23,000 a month, during the lockdown period, to its over 30,000 driver-partners who have taken a vehicle on lease from Ola benefit.

Ola also said that it would be providing Rs 30,000 cover for driver partners and their spouse if they are infected by the novel coronavirus.

To help with the immediate household expenses, the company is giving interest free weekly credit of Rs 1,200 to driver-partners.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 16:22:31 IST

