Coronavirus Lockdown: Trader's body writes to PM, suggests measures to tide over financial stress
Kolkata: A national body of traders has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a host of measures to help the community tide over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus lockdown, including putting a cap on the value of e-commerce sales and giving access to Udyog Aadhaar cards.
The Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal said it decided to seek the PM's intervention after meeting its representatives in 17 states on the way forward for the 6.5 odd crore traders.
In the letter to the prime minister, it said that e-commerce players should not be allowed to sell products over Rs 5,000.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
This provision is extremely essential for traders of electronic goods, mobile phones, computers and laptops, whose business has been severely hit due to the growing e-commerce segment, national secretary of Vyapar Mandal, V K Bansal said.
The letter also said the traders should be accorded the status of service providers and allowed to apply for Udyog Aadhaar cards to avail the benefits of loans offered to small and micro business/service providers at a reasonable interest of 6 percent.
Vyapar Mandal batted for the introduction of a single point GST system under which the entire tax amount is collected at the manufacturers' end on prevailing rates.
It also said due to the lockdown, a lot of goods have been stocked up for months in warehouses and are losing their original quality due to which they are being sold at less than the purchase price.
"The government should refund the excess to GST to traders," said Sushil Poddar, convenor of the eastern zone of Vyapar Mandal.
Updated Date: May 26, 2020 18:22:43 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Federation Of All India Vyapar Mandal, Government, Lockdown, Narendra Modi, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown, TRADERS
Trending
-
Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax starts phase I/II clinical trials, here's all you need to know about the vaccine
-
Remdesivir preliminary results from NIAID trial published; suggest improvement in recovery time from COVID-19
-
Heatwave in parts of India: How to recognize and prevent a heatstroke
-
New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19
-
World Thyroid Day 2020: Can thyroid disease lead to weight gain?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently