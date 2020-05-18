Coronavirus Lockdown: Suzuki Motorcycle resumes production at Gurugram plant

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram.

The company commenced operations after receiving permission from concerned authorities, by adopting detailed safety guidelines and safety measures for its employees, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "At the onset, SMIPL will resume operation with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per the government's directive".

He further said the company has implemented detailed operating guidelines with emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all its employees.

SMIPL had suspended its plant operations on 23 March, 2020 under the government's directives to follow the nationwide lockdown to avoid COVID-19 pandemic spread.

