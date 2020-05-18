Coronavirus Lockdown: Suzuki Motorcycle resumes production at Gurugram plant
New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram.
The company commenced operations after receiving permission from concerned authorities, by adopting detailed safety guidelines and safety measures for its employees, SMIPL said in a statement.
SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "At the onset, SMIPL will resume operation with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per the government's directive".
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
He further said the company has implemented detailed operating guidelines with emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all its employees.
Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets
SMIPL had suspended its plant operations on 23 March, 2020 under the government's directives to follow the nationwide lockdown to avoid COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 14:24:09 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Lockdown, Manufacturing, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown, Suzuki Motorcycle, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd
Trending
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: Eight uncommon causes of high blood pressure
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home