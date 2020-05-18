Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 688 points, Nifty at 8,941; shareholders to pay 25% for subscribing to RIL's Rs 53,125-cr right issue

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex plummets over 800 points, Nifty below 8,900-mark; ICICI Bank shares drop 7%
Sydney: Asian shares crept ahead on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week high as more countries re-opened their economies stirring hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession.
Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months.
“The economies of Europe and the US likely bottomed out in April and are slowly starting to come back to life,” wrote Barclays economist Christian Keller in a note. “However, incoming data from most economies highlight the depth of the contraction, raising risks of longer-term scarring that might undermine the recovery.”
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a cautious line in an interview over the weekend saying a US economic recovery may stretch deep into next year and a full comeback might depend on a coronavirus vaccine.
Late Sunday, Powell outlined the likely need for three to six more months of government financial help for firms and families.
Data out on Friday had shown retail sales and industrial production both plunged in April, putting the U.S. economy on track for its deepest contraction since the Great Depression.
Closer to home, data in Japan showed the world’s third latest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, putting it on course for its worst postwar slump as the coronavirus takes a heavy toll.
Adding to the uncertainty was the trade tensions between the United States and China, with Beijing warning it was opposed to the latest rules against Huawei.
All of which made for a guarded mood and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent and South Korean stocks 0.1 percent.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 added 0.7 percent, though results from a raft of U.S. retailers this week are likely to make grim reading.
Dealers reported much chatter about a possible treatment for COVID-19 from drug maker Sorrento Therapeutics which saw its shares soar on Friday.
Another focus will be the US Treasury Department’s first auction for its 20-year bond on Wednesday. Treasury plans to borrow a record amount of nearly $3 trillion this quarter.
So far, the market has easily absorbed the flood of new debt with 10-year yields holding to a tight range around 0.64 percent.
The dollar has also been largely range-bound with its safe-haven appeal keeping it well supported over all. Against a basket of currencies, it was last at 100.380 having drifted 0.7 percent higher last week.
The euro was steady at $1.0820, while the dollar edged up 0.2 percent on the Japanese yen to 107.25.
The pound touched a seven-week low at $1.2073 after the chief economist of the Bank of England said it was looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the economy.
In commodity markets, the flood of liquidity from central banks combined with record-low interest rates to help lift gold to a seven-year peak. The metal was last up 1 percent to $1,758 an ounce.
Oil prices reached their highest since March as demand picked up as countries around the world eased travel restrictions.
Brent crude futures firmed 96 cents to $33.46 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 rose 98 cents to $30.41.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 10:40:49 IST
Sensex down 688 points, Nifty at 8,941
Indices erased some of the losses as Sensex was trading 687.71 points or 2.21 percent to 30,410.02 while the Nifty was down 195.45 points or 2.14 percent at 8,941.40 at around 10.30 am.
Almost all the sectoral indices were trading in the red.
Axis Bank was the major loser in the Sensex pack sliding over 6 percent.
Oil prices jump more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry
Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic spreading.
Brent crude was up $1.19, or 3.7 percent, at $33.69 a barrel, after touching a high since 13 April. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.26, or 4.3 percent, at $30.69 a barrel, after rising to its highest since 16 March.
“Oil prices may show further upside momentum as the easing in mobility restrictions grows,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp in a note, referring to curbs that were designed to counter the coronavirus.
The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, but there was little sign of WTI repeating the historic plunge below zero seen last month on the eve of the May contract’s expiry amid signs that demand for crude and derived fuels is recovering from its nadir.
SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.
The departure of Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.
SoftBank will propose three new appointments to the board, including group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on 25 June. The number of board members will expand to 13.
Shareholders to pay 25% for subscribing to RIL's Rs 53,125-cr right issue now
Japan slips into recession, slump set to worsen
Japan’s economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.
Monday’s first-quarter GDP data underlined the broadening impact of the outbreak, with exports plunging the most since the devastating March 2011 earthquake as global lockdowns and supply chain disruptions hit shipments of Japanese goods.
Analysts warn of an even bleaker picture for the current quarter as consumption crumbled after the government in April requested citizens to stay home and businesses to close, intensifying the challenge for policymakers battling a once-in-a-century pandemic.
RIL share price rises after General Atlantic invests in Jio Platforms
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose in early trade on 18 May after the company sold more stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms.
The company on 17 May announced that private equity firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms.
This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, company said in the release.
This is a fourth major deal in a little less than four weeks from leading global technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, that will infuse a total Rs 67,194.75 crore in the digital unit of the company.
Egg producer and agri-tech startup Eggoz has raised Rs 2.5 crore as part of its seed funding to fuel its growth and expansion plans.
The seed funding round saw participation of investors like Tracxn Labs, Angellist, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of Letstransport, and Angel investors along with existing investors — Narendra Sankar, Sunil Mishra, and Vishal Sharma.
Uttam Kumar, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and Eggoz founder, said, “Eggoz poultry farming is one of the most profitable and stable business to generate allied income for many marginal farmers as well as to fulfill protein enriched food requirement of the growing population.”
Eggoz works with farmers under deep integration at several locations in North India, using cutting-edge nutritional engineering and technology to produce high quality and nutrition-rich eggs. Farms on the Eggoz platform are run with high efficiency as the venture leverages smart technology and follows best processes.
Govt to privatise state-run companies, halt fresh insolvencies
The government said on Sunday it would privatise state-run companies in non-strategic sectors and stop fresh insolvency cases for a year, as the country battles with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
A list of strategic sectors will also be announced in which only one to four public sector enterprises will remain, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, as part of a slew of measures to kickstart the economy.
Indian officials said most of the privatisations would happen in the next fiscal year, starting April 2021.
India has been trying to divest parts of state-run companies in sectors ranging from aviation to power to fill its coffers, but it has confronted weak investor sentiment and limited demand.
Indices extended losses in early trade as Sensex plunged 821.88 points or 2.64 percent to 30,275.85 while the Nifty was down 240.70 points or 2.63 percent at 8,896.15 at around 9.45 am.
ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack sliding nearly 6 percent. Other losers included IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and L&T
Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC securities, said: "Markets could open flat as mildly positive global markets offset disappointments over the last three round of announcements. Indian markets could open flat today following a mildly positive US markets on Friday and similar trend in Asian markets today.
US stocks recovered from steep losses early Friday to close higher, despite data showing U.S. April retail sales plunged more than forecasts and news the Trump administration will block shipments of semiconductors to China’s Huawei Technologies, stoking fears of renewed trade tensions.
Crude-oil prices rose as traders turned their attention to production cuts and signs of a preliminary pickup in demand as countries around the world eased travel restrictions they had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude for June delivery rose $1.87, or 6.8%, to settle at $29.43 barrel on the NYME, gaining 19.7% in the week.
Stronger signs of a recovery in China kept the positive sentiment going as industrial output rose 3.9% in April, beating economists’ forecasts of a 1% rise, the first monthly rise this year. German gross domestic product shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter, its steepest three-month decline since the 2009 financial crisis.
Although the intent of the five announcements by the FM was no doubt sincere and good and fiscally responsible, markets will get disappointed with them because the immediate spend out of the big fiscal stimulus is relatively small and hence there will be doubts on whether economic growth will revive soon and in proportion to the large figure of the stimulus. Worry about rating downgrade could however get postponed. However to be fair, in most major countries, 50-90% of the stimulus amounts comprise of contingent liabilities like loan guarantee, conditional capital infusion. The rest are fiscal measures – revenue foregone and additional spending.
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "The Indian markets are slated to kickstart trade on a flat to mildly negative note as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading lower mildly by 25 points. The early risers in Asia are all trading in the green with gains between 0.30% to 0.80%. NIKKEI, STRAIT, KOSPI are leading the gains while Taiwan market is trading marginally in the red. US markets rebounded in trade on Friday to shut shop in the green, currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading with handsome gains of 1.20% setting a bullish tone for the Asian markets.
"The Nifty ended a volatile week down by 0.70%. Further, bulls need to protect the immediate support zone of 9050-9000 this week for any pullback significant pullback rally to materialize. Moreover, a sustained trade above 9265 i.e. 20-DMA could trigger short covering rallies taking the Index higher to its 9300-9350. However, failure to do so will trigger a breakdown from a trendline support and lead to extended selling pressure dragging the Index lower to levels of 8900-8780. Overall our markets continue to oscillate in trading band between 9000-9450.”
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:36 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:24 (IST)
10:23 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
10:20 (IST)
10:07 (IST)
10:06 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
