Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka farmers team up with Flipkart for home delivery of mangoes

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Karnataka State Mango Department and Marketing Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, enabling mango farmers to sell their fresh produce online through the Flipkart platform.

This mango season, consumers would have access to various varieties of the fruit across the districts of Bengaluru urban, Kolar, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum, Flipkart said in a press release.

Under the MoU, the farmers would be provided market access to consumers, creating a potential revenue stream during these testing times. Flipkart said it would provide its marketplace platform to the Mango Board Farmer Producer Organisations/ sellers, growers and traders by enroling them on the platform.

The company would further provide training and capacity-building of how to use the app and other user interfaces, the release said, adding that along with the Mango Board, Indian Post Offices would function as the last- mile delivery operation partners during this season.

"By coming together with the Mango Board, the government of Karnataka and the Indian Post Office, we are extending our capabilities to support the farmer community and also have consumers enjoy the mango season - something which they look forward to each year," Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

"This partnership brings out the true potential of e-commerce and we are glad to play a key role in uplifting the community and helping in increasing farmer's income," Kumar said.

Consumers can place orders on Flipkart's platform for several varieties of mangoes, including Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Banganpalli, Kesar, Neelam, Himam Pasand, Sendur and Mallika, in batches of 3 kg.

The State Mango Board offers significant capabilities and a distinctive business model by acting as a nodal agency bringing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for growers/traders, thereby alleviating the conditions and creating a viable market for their produce, secretary to horticulture department and the board chairman Rajendra Kataria said.

Both Flipkart and the Karnataka State Mango Board have actively collaborated to achieve significant business solutions to introduce the farmers to a potential market through e-commerce, Kataria said.

Flipkart said it has partnered with various FMCG and retail companies over the last few months to bring a wider range of essentials on its platform.

With this partnership, the company is foraying into the Farmer Producer Organisation's community further contributing to supporting the livelihood of mango growers and the farmer community.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 18:23:35 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, E-Commerce, Ecommerce, Flipkart, Karnataka, Karnataka State Mango Department And Marketing Corporation, Lockdown, Mango, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown