Coronavirus Lockdown: JK Tyre resumes partial operations at manufacturing plants across country
New Delhi: JK Tyre and Industries on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at various manufacturing facilities across the country.
The company has restarted operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and receiving permissions by the respective state governments and local authorities, JK Tyre said in a statement.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The tyre maker has commenced production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kankroli (Rajasthan) and Laksar (through Cavendish industries Ltd - subsidiary company, in Uttarakhand), it added.
The company has also resumed operations at its global research and development hub located in Mysore, Karnataka, JK Tyre said.
Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets
The remaining manufacturing plants of the company in India and Mexico are in preparatory mode and will resume operations subsequently, it added.
"As a nation, we are passing through a challenging phase, yet it is imperative that we take small, but significant steps in our endeavour to achieve the right balance again," JK Tyre Chairman and MD Raghupati Singhania said.
The company has worked out a thorough and stringent roadmap that is not only aligned with the protocols of the authorities, but goes a step further in ensuring access to safe workplace, he added.
"We are optimistic that the economy and business ecosystem will gradually proceed towards recovery in the coming months," Singhania said.
Updated Date: May 08, 2020 13:42:37 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Jk Tyre, Lockdown, Manufacturing, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown
Trending
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: 52,952 cases and 1,783 deaths so far, clinical trial of AYUSH medicines begins
-
Are llama antibodies going to be the key to finding a COVID-19 treatment?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 6: Cases surge in Germany, UK death toll crosses Italy's, study finds new virus strain
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Bihar rise to 535 as 7 more test positive; Munger worst-affected district with 102 infections
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020