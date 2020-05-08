Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets in green, Sensex over 500 points up, Nifty opens above 9,350-mark, RIL in focus
New York: Asian stocks were set to track Wall Street gains on Friday, after upbeat corporate earnings took the focus off upcoming data that is expected show the worst US unemployment rate in more than 70 years.
Stock futures were up ahead of the Asia market open while Thursday trading saw oil and the dollar give up earlier gains. US Treasuries prices rose despite massive deficit financing and interest rate futures toying with the negative rates.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 rose 0.3 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.7 percent.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures YAPcm1 rose 0.1 percent in early trading.
The upbeat sentiment follows gains of over 1 percent in main US and European stock indexes on Thursday.
Looming on the market horizon, however, is a report on Friday that is expected to show that the US April unemployment rate jumped to 16 percent as people stayed home to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“While the deterioration is known, many will be asking whether risk sentiment can stand such a sticker shock,” Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said in note on Friday.
Markets have already had a taste of such weakness in weekly claims for unemployment benefits that added up to some 33.5 million people over the past few weeks, roughly one of every five American workers.
In currency trading, some booked profits from recent greenback gains with the dollar index falling 0.3 percent from a two-week high on Thursday.
“It’s a good time to take profits off the table ahead of what is expected to be a historically bad jobs report,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The euro was little changed at $1.0836.
Oil prices backed off with Brent LCOc1 futures down 26 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $29.46 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 lost 44 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $23.55.
Brent had been up over 5 percent and US crude up over 10 percent earlier in the day, cheered by a surprise increase in China exports and a rise in Saudi Arabia’s official price for crude.
US Treasury yields fell on Thursday from three-week highs as investors adjusted to a flood of new longer-dated debt announced earlier in the week, part of the government’s plan to borrow $3 trillion this quarter, five times the previous quarterly record.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to 0.633 late on Thursday from 0.713 the prior afternoon. The yield on the 30-year bond fell to 1.3156 percent late on Thursday from 1.413 percent the prior afternoon.
Volatility hit the other end of the yield curve, where federal funds futures began pricing in negative U.S. interest rates for the first time. That came even as Federal Reserve officials have said such a development would be bad for the economy. Two-year yields also fell to record lows of 0.129 percent.
Gold jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday in what Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futur, called “pre-emptive trading” in anticipating the weak U.S. jobs data.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,714.53 an ounce.
On Wall Street indexes climbed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings. PayPal Holdings soared 14 percent .
PayPal said it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online.
Updated Date: May 08, 2020 09:25:35 IST
Highlights
IndiGo employees to get pay cuts from May
Indices trading strong in pre-opening
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities said, "The Indian markets may open in the positive territory with a 100 points Gap-up opening as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by 1.20%. The entire Asia pack is trading in the green led by NIKKEI with gains of almost 2% followed by KOSPI, HANGSENG, TAIWAN, STRAIT and SHANGHAI markets which are trading with gains of 0.50%-0.80%. Overnight the European and the US markets ended trade with handsome gains and currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading in the green with gains of 1.20% triggering this pullback rally in the rest of the markets.
"The Nifty ended its previous session marginally lower with a cut of 70 points as bulls and bears fight it out at the 20-DMA support line which is currently placed at 9130. However, following a GAP up opening of 100 points if bulls manage to hold to Index beyond the 9340 mark then short covering rallies may be triggered taking the Index higher to levels of 9450-9540. On the flip side if bears step in and push the Index lower from 9350 resistance level then Index could retest 9250-9130 levels. Key Index to watch out today will be the Bank Index which has been underperforming this week and is currently trading below the 20-DMA which is at 19800, bulls need to take the Bank Nifty beyond this resistance for any meaningful short covering rally to materialize," Agarwala said.
Tata Motors withdraws NCD issue
Tata Motors company has decided to withdraw the issue for private placement of unsecured NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions.
This is in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company, however, highlighted that it has no liquidity constraints and will consider another issue once market conditions improve.
Markets to open positive, track Asian cues
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities says, the markets could open up tracking Asian markets even as Nasdaq retraced its entire coronavirus losses. The stock markets could open in the positive today following positive Asian markets today and US markets that closed up on Thursday. Technically, although the Nifty is in a downtrend, the pace of fall has slowed and we could soon see a bounce in Nifty.
"US stock benchmarks closed in positive territory Thursday, finishing off their best levels, with a rally in shares of energy and financials powering the day’s moves and a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal. A rally in the technology-related Nasdaq helped to drive the index retrace its coronavirus-induced selloff of the past two months.
"The gains came despite a US weekly jobless claims report showing another 3.2 million Americans lost their jobs (bringing the total to over 33 million), but investors appeared relieved that the pace of job losses is ebbing as some states begin to reopen their economies.
Vista Equity Partners to pick up 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr
US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will pick up a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore. Vista runs the world’s largest exclusively tech-focused fund. This is the third high-profile investment in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) unit in as many weeks.
With this, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.
Commenting on the transaction with Vista, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vista, one of the world’s marquee tech investors globally as a valued partner. Like our other partners, Vista also shares with us the same vision of continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.
