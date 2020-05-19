Coronavirus Lockdown: Fiat India Automobiles, Tata Motors JV plant resumes operations at Ranjangaon
New Delhi: Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd (FIAPL) on Tuesday said Ranjangaon-based manufacturing facility, co-owned by it and Tata Motors, has resumed operations.
The plant is a 50:50 joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India and Tata Motors.
FIAPL's management has developed and implemented a comprehensive programme of safety measures to protect over 3,000 direct and indirect employees, their families and surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19, the automaker said in a statement.
The company, which manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains in the plant, has implemented layers of protection, including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, it added.
"We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene," FIAPL President Ravi Gogia said.
The company's responsibility is also to educate them on a regimen they should follow after work hours so that their families are also protected, he added.
"We have also activated our supply chain which is vital to ensuring smooth and efficient operations. Our aim is to gradually step-up with assured supplies and a careful increase in the density of our working," Gogia said.
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 13:39:07 IST
