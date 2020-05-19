Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open on positive note, Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty above 8,900-mark; metal stocks in green
Washington: Asian shares were set to rise on Tuesday after data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes for a near-term economic recovery, sending global equity markets and oil prices surging.
Hong Kong futures were up 1.8 percent and Australian shares were also set to open higher. Nikkei futures were trading above the Nikkei 225 index’s previous close, pointing to an opening gain of about 2 percent.
Data from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, the company said on Monday. Shares of the pharmaceutical company surged.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain in almost six weeks, gaining 3.15 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.85 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.44 percent.
The vaccine optimism sent treasury yields surging and pulled gold off its highest peak since October 2012. Spot prices were up 0.07 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 4.1 percent, its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 24. France and Germany on Monday called for the creation of a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Epicenters of the outbreak including New York, Italy and Spain are gradually lifting restrictions that have kept millions cooped up, while warmer weather has enticed people in many parts of the world to emerge from their lockdowns.
“Business survey data for the US improved to merely terrible in May, up from truly awful in April. But collectively these data support our forecast that monthly activity measures from May onward should, in general, start to look better as restrictions are gradually eased,” JP Morgan Chase economists said in a note on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 8.16 percent of US mortgages are in forbearance, a weekly industry survey showed. That figure was up from 7.91 percent previously, the smallest increase since mid-March.
Oil prices jumped to their highest in over two months, as the easing of global lockdowns boosted hopes of economic activity and as producers appeared to be following through with planned production cuts.
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 09:41:29 IST
Highlights
Markets could open gap-up
Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC securities, said, "The markets could open gap-up in line with other markets but face sell-offs at higher levels …This follows a sharp upmove in the US markets on Monday due to hopes of an early COVID-19 vaccine and also due to positive Asian markets today.
US stocks booked sharp gains Monday, erasing May losses, on optimism that the American economy might be percolating again, while the medical community works toward a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Air traffic appeared to be picking up from recent lows, states have been reopening and drugmaker Moderna announced positive, early results from its first human trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
Stock-market bulls also gained confidence following remarks by the UScentral bank chief Powell on Sunday and Monday that the Fed would continue to support the economy and financial markets through the viral outbreak. France and Germany have called for the creation of a European Recovery Fund worth 500 billion euros ($544 billion) to help the region quickly exit the crisis.
Gold futures for June delivery fell 1.3% to settle at $1,734.40 an ounce. Meanwhile, crude prices continued to rally as June oil futures booked an 8.1% gain to end at $31.82 a barrel, more than a two-month high.
Indian indices ended lower (contrary to the trend in Asian and European markets) for the third consecutive day on 18 May as details of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Wednesday-Sunday disappointed listed corporates and market participants. Extension of lockdown and large additions of COVID-19 cases also dampened spirits. At close Nifty was down 313.60 points or 3.43% at 8,823.25.
Technically, Nifty has closed below the crucial level of 8,909 and hence the intermediate trend has turned down. 8653 is the next support for Nifty while 8,909 and later 9,120 will be its resistance.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:41 (IST)
Axis Bank stocks down
09:39 (IST)
Sharp fall in IndusInd Bank
09:38 (IST)
Axis Bank shares down
09:36 (IST)
Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises
Delta Air Lines Inc will keep planes no more than 60% full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.
Specific details could still change, the people said on condition of anonymity, citing the uncertain timing of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis that has decimated air travel demand.
Delta has publicly said that it will limit first class seating capacity at 50% and main cabin at 60% through June 30, and earlier announced that it was resuming some flights next month.
“We announced a policy on seating capacity through 30 June. Nothing has been decided beyond that but we are continuing to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said.
09:30 (IST)
Only a few vaccines under development for COVID-19
09:29 (IST)
Markets open in green
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 315.34 points or 1.05% at 30344.32, and the Nifty up 92.10 points or 1.04% at 8915.35. About 534 shares have advanced, 136 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged.
09:28 (IST)
HDFC, ONGC among top gainers at this hour
09:26 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty up
09:18 (IST)
Asia shares, oil rally on vaccine hopes, euro at two-week highs
Asian shares jumped on Tuesday and oil extended gains on optimism the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine, while the euro hovered near a two-week top.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.5% to two-week highs.
Australia's benchmark index and Hong Kong's Hang Sang .HSI were the lead gainers, up 2% each, South Korea .KS11 added 1.8% while China's blue-chip index .CSI300 climbed 0.8%.
Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 2% to the highest since early March.
The gains followed a rally on Wall Street overnight after data from Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.
The positive early test results boosted sentiment as investors wagered on a faster-than-expected economic recovery.
09:13 (IST)
Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs
Nasdaq Inc is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings (IPOs), a move that will make it harder for some Chinese companies to debut on its stock exchange, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
While Nasdaq will not cite Chinese companies specifically in the changes, the move is being driven largely by concerns about some of the Chinese IPO hopefuls’ lack of accounting transparency and close ties to powerful insiders, the sources said.
At a time of escalating tensions between the United States and China over trade, technology and the spread of the novel coronavirus, Nasdaq’s new curbs on Chinese IPOs represent the latest flashpoint in the financial relationship between the world’s two largest economies.
Nasdaq also unveiled some restrictions on listings last year, seeking to curb IPOs by small Chinese companies. Their shares often trade thinly because most stay in the hands of a few insiders. Their low liquidity makes them unattractive to many large institutional investors, to whom Nasdaq is seeking to cater to.