Coronavirus Lockdown: Asian Paints, Bharat Forge partially resume operations at some facilities
Asian Paints on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at some of its manufacturing locations, warehouses and offices where lockdown restrictions have been eased.
On 23 March, the company had informed bourses about the disruption of operations across the country on account of COVID -19 pandemic.
"In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and various state government authorities, the company has partially resumed operations at some of its manufacturing locations, warehouses, and offices wherein lockdown restrictions have been eased," Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.
The operations at these locations will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities, after obtaining permissions wherever required, it added.
Asian Paints further said it has taken all the required measures to ensure the safety of its employees at all locations as per government guidance.
Auto component major Bharat Forge also on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Baramati facility after obtaining approval from the government.
The company plans to commence operations at the facility with immediate effect after obtaining permission from the local district authority (MIDC, Baramati), Bharat Forge said in a statement.
”We expect production to commence by end of the week, post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on physical distancing, health and hygiene," it added.
The company's other manufacturing facilities in the country would remain closed till further notice, Bharat Forge said.
May 05, 2020
