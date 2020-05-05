Stock market today LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,400-mark in early session; need large stimulus package to tackle COVID-19, says Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi
New York: A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-US trade tensions.
Futures on major US, Hong Kong and Australian indexes were up about 0.3 percent in early Asia trade after major Wall Street indexes ended up Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.2 percent.
Oil rose as much as 5 percent as countries announced they would began easing coronavirus lockdowns and crude supply cuts took effect.
The upturn for stocks came on more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Monday outlined a phased reopening in the US state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Can you lift restrictions and begin to phase in economic activity and yet keep the number of cases at bay? That is what the market is focused on right now,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Early on Tuesday trading in Asia, futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1 percent and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.32 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24 percent. Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.
The Australian dollar fell 0.02 percent versus the greenback at $0.643.
The shift in sentiment came too late for European stocks with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 2.7 percent lower. There were also concerns about declines in manufacturing in Europe and the US.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69 percent on Monday. Emerging market stocks lost 3.14 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 percent on Monday while the S&P 500 gained 0.42 percent.
The S&P 500 rise was powered by Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. Their strength overcame drops in airline shares of between 5 percent to 8 percent after legendary investor Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway had sold its carrier holdings.
US crude was up 3.87 percent at $21.18 per barrel and Brent was at $27.97, up 5.79 percent on the day. “The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Still, an ambivalence about countervailing forces dominated in the US Treasury market. Heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on bond prices after an early round of safe-haven buying and left the yield on 10-year USTreasury notes barely changed at 0.63 percent compared with 0.64 percent late on Friday.
“To me that really speaks to...a deep lack of conviction over what comes next,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The US dollar index rose 0.258 percent, and the euro was down 0.03 percent to $1.0903. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,701.44 an ounce.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 09:57:25 IST
Highlights
Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran resigns as ISA President
Flipkart appoints news CFO
ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings
ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a showdown with at least two unions, letters from both parties show.
The problems at ITC food plants in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra and in the southern state of Karnataka underscore labour issues facing firms in India, where a lockdown forced thousands of workers to return to their villages.
ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer.
In notices to employees of at least two food factories dated 29 April, which were seen by Reuters, ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all, even though factories were open.
Shoppers log to e-commerce platforms to buy everything from laptops to apparels
Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up.
Brent crude rose 4.3% to $28.37 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 1.38% to $21.77 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.
“The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
In reduced trade, with China, Japan and South Korea on holiday, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.66%.
US stock futures rose 0.75%.
Average daily Aadhaar-enabled transactions double: FinMin
Markets in green
After a huge sell-off in the previous session the Indian indices on Tuesday opened on positive note with Nifty above 9,400 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 441.39 points or 1.39% at 32156.74, and the Nifty up 129.60 points or 1.39% at 9423.10. About 541 shares have advanced, 122 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Adani Ports to announce Q4 results today
Demand shortfall, bankruptcies major concerns: Abhijit Banerjee
Need for large stimulus package to tackle COVID-19, says Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi
Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee during a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today insisted on a "large enough stimulus package." He cited the example of US setting aside 10 percent of GDP to tackle COVID-19 crisis.
During his conversation with Rahul Gandhi regarding economic impact of COVID-19 in India, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee called for a faster lockdown exit even though the fast spreading novel coronavirus needed to be taken into consideration.
Handing out temporary ration cards to anybody who requires one at the current moment would be a good idea to tackle the food crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
UPL, ONGC gainers at this hour
Marico up
Airline stocks under pressure
April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low
India’s gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.
The world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday, who is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added.
Oil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose as much as 8.2% to a three-week high of $22.06 and were up 7.6%, or $1.55, at $21.94 at 0108 GMT. The U.S. benchmark is on a five-day win streak that started on April 29.
Brent crude futures hit a high of $28.37 a barrel in early trade and were up 4.1%, or $1.12 cents, at $28.32. Brent is up for a sixth straight day.Both benchmark contracts rose about 3% on Monday.
Prospects improved for fuel demand as some U.S. states and several countries, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, India and Thailand, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.
Asian indices high
Markets to open positive
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities said: "The Indian markets are slated for a positive start following a massive sell off in the previous trading session. SGX Nifty is currently trading with gains of 1.50% or 145 points suggesting a relief rally in today’s session.
"Early risers in Asia are also trading in the green and gains are led by JAKARTA, STRAIT and HANGSENG markets which are trading higher by 0.80%-0.50%.
"Coming back to Indian markets, if bulls successfully defend the 9300 support level in today’s trading session a short covering rally can materialise taking the Index higher to levels of 9450-9560. On the flip side if bears keep the pressure on by maintaining the Index below 9400 then a renewed corrective wave could be witnessed in the later half of the trading session. Traders should also keep a close watch on the VIX which had spiked 27% in yesterday’s session, continued rise in VIX can keep markets under pressure," Agarwala said.
Markets could open high
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities said: "A late recovery in US markets led by tech shares could result in higher opening for our markets. Indian markets could open higher today following positive Asian markets today and US markets that reversed up to close up on Monday. US stocks staged a dramatic comeback late Monday to end higher, as U.S. crude oil settled above $20 a barrel and tensions simmered between China and the US over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. At session lows, the S&P 500 was down 1.2% and the Dow was 1.5% lower. Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U.S. states boosted optimism.
"West Texas Intermediate crude oil for June delivery scored a gain Monday, adding 61 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $20.39 a barrel on the NYME In economic data, US. factory orders sank 10.3% in March, and orders for long-lasting goods slumped 14.7%.
Stocks in Asia Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade, with major markets regionally closed for holidays. A late Wall Street rally has led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-US trade tensions.
"Indian equity indices broke a 4 day winning streak on Monday and recorded their biggest one-day fall in over a month reflecting the weakness in global markets over the last two trading sessions. Weak global cues, poor macro data locally, the latest US China spat and poor corporate earnings led to this fall. The NSE Nifty 50 index gave up half of the gains made during the previous week, ending at 9,293, down 5.7 percent.
"Technically the Nifty has given a bearish signal by forming a bearish island reversal pattern after a rise. The next support to look forward to is at 9132, while the resistances are at 9392 and 9533. The ultimate target of the bearish pattern is at 8909.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:57 (IST)
Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran resigns as ISA President
09:55 (IST)
Flipkart appoints news CFO
09:51 (IST)
ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings
ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a showdown with at least two unions, letters from both parties show.
The problems at ITC food plants in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra and in the southern state of Karnataka underscore labour issues facing firms in India, where a lockdown forced thousands of workers to return to their villages.
ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer.
In notices to employees of at least two food factories dated 29 April, which were seen by Reuters, ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all, even though factories were open.
09:44 (IST)
Shoppers log to e-commerce platforms to buy everything from laptops to apparels
09:41 (IST)
Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up.
Brent crude rose 4.3% to $28.37 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 1.38% to $21.77 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.
“The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
In reduced trade, with China, Japan and South Korea on holiday, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.66%.
US stock futures rose 0.75%.
09:39 (IST)
Average daily Aadhaar-enabled transactions double: FinMin
09:36 (IST)
Markets in green
After a huge sell-off in the previous session the Indian indices on Tuesday opened on positive note with Nifty above 9,400 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 441.39 points or 1.39% at 32156.74, and the Nifty up 129.60 points or 1.39% at 9423.10. About 541 shares have advanced, 122 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
09:35 (IST)
Adani Ports to announce Q4 results today
09:33 (IST)
Demand shortfall, bankruptcies major concerns: Abhijit Banerjee
09:31 (IST)
Need for large stimulus package to tackle COVID-19, says Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi
Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee during a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today insisted on a "large enough stimulus package." He cited the example of US setting aside 10 percent of GDP to tackle COVID-19 crisis.
During his conversation with Rahul Gandhi regarding economic impact of COVID-19 in India, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee called for a faster lockdown exit even though the fast spreading novel coronavirus needed to be taken into consideration.
Handing out temporary ration cards to anybody who requires one at the current moment would be a good idea to tackle the food crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.