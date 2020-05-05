You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,400-mark in early session; need large stimulus package to tackle COVID-19, says Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi

Business FP Staff May 05, 2020 09:57:25 IST
  • 09:57 (IST)

     

    Tata Steel CEO TV  Narendran resigns as ISA President

     
     
    Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran has stepped down as President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) months before the end of his term, according to the steelmaker.
             
     
    An ISA President is elected for two years and Narendran's tenure was to end in August this year.
         
     
    Confirming the development, a Tata Steel spokesperson said, "Tata Steel has withdrawn its membership from the Indian Steel Association (ISA) owing to various considerations. Accordingly, Mr T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, has stepped down from his position as the incumbent President, ISA."
         
     
    An ISA official also confirmed the development but said the reason for his resignation is not known yet. 
           

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Flipkart appoints news CFO

  • 09:51 (IST)

    ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings

    ITC  has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a showdown with at least two unions, letters from both parties show.


    The problems at ITC food plants in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra and in the southern state of Karnataka underscore labour issues facing firms in India, where a lockdown forced thousands of workers to return to their villages.

    ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer.

    In notices to employees of at least two food factories dated 29 April, which were seen by Reuters, ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all, even though factories were open.

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Shoppers log to e-commerce platforms to buy everything from laptops to apparels

     
     
     
    From laptops to apparels, people logged on to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal on Monday to place orders for non-essential items but lack of adequate manpower amid the lockdown could delay deliveries, according to industry executives.
     
     
    E-commerce companies have been permitted to sell all items in Orange and Green Zones starting from Monday, the first day of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown that began on 25 March.
     
     
    Depending on the number of cases of coronavirus infections, areas have been divided into Red, Orange and Green Zones. In the Red Zones, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, the companies can ship only essential items like grocery, medicines and healthcare products.
     
     
    However, shortage of staff at warehouses and for logistics could result in delays in deliveries of items, as per the executives. An Amazon India spokesperson said the company saw demand for various kinds of smart devices, products related to electrical appliances, clothes and work from home enablers, among others.
     

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Asian stocks, oil higher as economies emerge from lockdown

    Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up.

    Brent crude rose 4.3% to $28.37 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 1.38% to $21.77 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.

    “The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

    In reduced trade, with China, Japan and South Korea on holiday, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.66%.

    US stock futures rose 0.75%.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Average daily Aadhaar-enabled transactions double: FinMin

       
     
     
     
     
     
     
    Average daily transactions through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS) has doubled to Rs 113 crore on account of various direct benefit transfer schemes announced by the government during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As many as 43 crore transactions leading to disbursement of Rs 16,101 crore took place during the lockdown period, the finance ministry said in a tweet on Monday.
     
     
    "Avg. daily AePS transactions doubled to 113 Lakh: Total 43 Cr. transactions of Rs. 16,101 Cr. made during the lockdown. DFS Congratulates the whole banking system & lauds BCs/CSPs for making it possible by providing services via biometric devices even in remote areas," it said.
     
    AePS is a bank-led model that allows online interoperable financial transactions at points of sale or micro ATMs through the business correspondents (BC) or Bank Mitras of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication.
     

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Markets in green

    After a huge sell-off in the previous session the Indian indices on Tuesday opened on positive note with Nifty above 9,400 level.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 441.39 points or 1.39% at 32156.74, and the Nifty up 129.60 points or 1.39% at 9423.10. About 541 shares have advanced, 122 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.

  • 09:35 (IST)

    Adani Ports to announce Q4 results today

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Demand shortfall, bankruptcies major concerns: Abhijit Banerjee

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Need for large stimulus package to tackle COVID-19, says Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi

    Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee during a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today insisted on a "large enough stimulus package." He cited the example of US setting aside 10 percent of GDP to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

    During his conversation with Rahul Gandhi regarding economic impact of COVID-19 in India, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee called for a faster lockdown exit even though the fast spreading novel coronavirus needed to be taken into consideration. 

    Handing out temporary ration cards to anybody who requires one at the current moment would be a good idea to tackle the food crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

New York: A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-US trade tensions.

Futures on major US, Hong Kong and Australian indexes were up about 0.3 percent in early Asia trade after major Wall Street indexes ended up Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.2 percent.

Oil rose as much as 5 percent as countries announced they would began easing coronavirus lockdowns and crude supply cuts took effect.

The upturn for stocks came on more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Monday outlined a phased reopening in the US state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representational image. Reuters.

“Can you lift restrictions and begin to phase in economic activity and yet keep the number of cases at bay? That is what the market is focused on right now,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Early on Tuesday trading in Asia, futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1 percent and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.32 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24 percent. Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.

The Australian dollar fell 0.02 percent versus the greenback at $0.643.

The shift in sentiment came too late for European stocks with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 2.7 percent lower. There were also concerns about declines in manufacturing in Europe and the US.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69 percent on Monday. Emerging market stocks lost 3.14 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 percent on Monday while the S&P 500 gained 0.42 percent.

The S&P 500 rise was powered by Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. Their strength overcame drops in airline shares of between 5 percent to 8 percent after legendary investor Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway had sold its carrier holdings.

US crude was up 3.87 percent at $21.18 per barrel and Brent was at $27.97, up 5.79 percent on the day. “The market continues to price in the idea that things are improving,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Still, an ambivalence about countervailing forces dominated in the US Treasury market. Heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on bond prices after an early round of safe-haven buying and left the yield on 10-year USTreasury notes barely changed at 0.63 percent compared with 0.64 percent late on Friday.

“To me that really speaks to...a deep lack of conviction over what comes next,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The US dollar index rose 0.258 percent, and the euro was down 0.03 percent to $1.0903. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,701.44 an ounce.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 09:57:25 IST

