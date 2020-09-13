Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, nearly 16 lakh students to take NEET exam today

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The crucial NEET exam, which is a pen and paper-based test, unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper-based test, unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for 3 May, but was pushed to 26 July, and then to 13 September.

In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam, NEET, on Sunday. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic.

Pune has reported 4,717 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the district’s tally to 2.2 lakh. This includes 1.7 lakh recoveries and 5,059 deaths.

But on Saturday the trial was given the all clear by British regulators to resume following a safety review. The company also announced it was resuming clinical trials in Brazil next Monday after being given the green light there as well.

The world's hopes for a reprieve from the pandemic were dealt a blow earlier in the week when pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced they had "voluntarily paused" their vaccine trial after a UK volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

Clinical trials of one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines resumed Saturday after a brief safety pause, as infection numbers continued to march upward in countries across the globe.

Patients from other cities are also being admitted to the hospitals of Indore, so the local patients are unable to avail of the facility. Also, there is a shortage of staff in hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus among doctors and medical staff.

With the increasing number of patients, there is a shortage of beds in the hospitals here. While many hospitals also lack oxygen and ventilator beds.

With the highest single-day spike of 351 new COVID-19 positive cases, Indore has reported total 16,782 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin. With seven new fatalities, the death toll stands at 458 in Indore.

Sources told India Today that he has been experiencing breathing issues post his recovery from coronavirus. “It has been thought best he stay in the hospital where he can be constantly monitored,” said a source at AIIMS told the news channel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, according to multiple media reports . He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post-Covid-care.

Over the 24-hour period, 17 people died in hospital, bringing the country's total to 30,910. A total of 417 new patients were admitted to intensive care over the last week – 28 on Saturday, the agency said.

France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily number since wide-scale testing was launched in the country. The number rose to 10,561 new cases on Saturday, up from the previous day's 9,406 new cases on Friday, the French public health agency said.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol', which included the use of Chyawanprash, Yogasana, Pranayama and walks among suggestions.

Since re-opening in early April, life has gradually returned to normal and numbers of domestic flights serving the city, as well as the number of passengers, had both fully recovered, according to the operator of Wuhan Tianhe International airport. It said 64,700 passengers were transported aboard 500 domestic flights on Friday.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year and the city underwent a draconian 76-day lockdown as its hospitals struggled to deal with a tidal wave of cases that required the rapid construction of field hospitals to handle the overflow.

Domestic air travel in Wuhan, the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, has returned to pre-pandemic levels, authorities say.

On Saturday, the district had recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases. There are 1,075 active coronavirus cases in the district as of now, officials said.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man from Abkari locality, a 40-year-old woman from Kirshanpuri, a 65-year-old man from the New Mandi area and a 45-year-old woman from Meerapur town, they said.

Four more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, raising the toll in the district to 43, officials said on Sunday.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused committed the offence while she was attending to an 11-year- old relative who was lodged at the quarantine centre, located in Mira Road area here, the official said.

The incident took place in June, but came to light on Saturday when the 20-year-old woman lodged a police complaint, inspector Sampat Patil of Navghar police station said.

A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the facility, police said on Sunday.

#IndiaFightsCorona Health Ministry issues Post #COVID19 Management Protocol. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post- COVID recovering patients.

India's total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported on Saturday, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far, taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll rose to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of cases (46,59,984) also includes 9,58,316 active cases, which comprises 20.56 percent of the total caseload, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.66 percent, the statement added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and it went past 40 lakh on 5 September. The country has registered over 95,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,51,89,226 samples have been tested up to 11 September, with 10,91,251 samples being tested on Friday.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," NTA was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Serum Institute of India said it will resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate after getting the permission from the Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI).

British pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said that clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine — AZD1222 — have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that the trials were safe.

"Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials,"Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement.

In a tweet, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "As I'd mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events is a clear example why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news, @UniofOxford."

The human trials were temporarily paused after one of the participants developed an adverse reaction.

Following the suspension by the British drugmaker's UK trials, the DCGI also directed SII to suspend orders new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate till further orders.

News18 also reported that vaccine producer Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that animal trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' have been successful.

"It said the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model. It said the data from the study on primates substantiates the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate," the report said.

The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 am to 11 pm.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport started its on-arrival COVID-19 testing facility on Saturday, wherein an international passenger can pay Rs 5,000 to avail an RT-PCR test and also use the waiting lounge, PTI reported.

The Centre had on 2 September said that international passengers, who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India, will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports.

Taking a dig at the Centre on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government's "well-planned fight" against the coronavirus pandemic has put India in an "abyss" of GDP contraction of 24 percent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and the globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Congress has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, but the government has dismissed all such claims.

"Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet.

But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", the former Congress chief added.

According to the official data, the country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in the April-June quarter with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 percent as the COVID-19 lockdown weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

Meanwhile, Modi cautioned people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed and introduced a slogan in Hindi to the effect. He said, "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found)."

Of the 1,201 new deaths, 442 were reported from Maharashtra, 130 from Karnataka, 77 each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 76 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Punjab, 57 from West Bengal, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 25 from Haryana, 21 from Delhi, 16 each from Assam and Gujarat, 15 each from Jharkhand and Rajasthan and 14 each from Kerala and Odisha.

Twelve fatalities each have been reported from Bihar and Puducherry, 11 from Uttarakhand, 10 from Telangana, nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, eight from Goa, five from Himachal Pradesh, four from Meghalaya, three from Chandigarh, two from Ladakh while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 77,472 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the highest at 28,724 followed by 8,231 in Tamil Nadu, 7,067 in Karnataka, 4,779 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,687 in Delhi, 4,282 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,828 in West Bengal, 3,180 in Gujarat and 2,212 in Punjab.

So far, 1,691 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,207 in Rajasthan, 950 in Telangana, 932 in Haryana, 854 in Jammu and Kashmir, 797 in Bihar, 605 in Odisha, 532 in Jharkhand, 519 in Chhattisgarh, 430 in Assam, 410 in Kerala and 388 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 365 fatalities, Goa 276, Tripura 182, Chandigarh 86, Himachal Pradesh 71, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51, Manipur 44, Ladakh 38, Meghalaya 24, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh 10 each, Sikkim eight and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

With inputs from agencies