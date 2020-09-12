NEET UG 2020 exam to be held tomorrow: List of documents to carry, dress code for students

NEET UG 2020: Students will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and hand sanitiser inside the exam hall

NEET UG 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 exam will be conducted on 13 September across the country from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the medical entrance exam, said that 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

For the safety of students and to ensure that social distancing is maintained amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from 2,546 to 3,843. Each exam hall will have 12 examinees instead of 24.

According to a report by The Times of India, there have been adequate arrangements made outside the examination centres also to enable social distancing.

The NEET UG 2020 admit card mentions specific instructions to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19-related protocol. It contains a list of items that the examinees will be allowed to carry to the exam hall.

Body pat frisking will not be done. Instead, candidates will be checked by metal detector held with a long handle.

Dress code for NEET UG 2020

As per a report by Times Now, all candidates must cover their mouth and nose with face mask. They may also wear gloves and face shields.

Candidates are not allowed to wear clothes with long sleeves, dresses with big buttons, or dark and tight clothes. They are advised to wear light-coloured weather appropriate loose clothes.

Examinees will have to wear open toed sandals or slippers. Those wearing shoes will not be allowed inside. Also, only jewellery worn for religious reasons is permitted.

Boys can wear half sleeve shirts or T-shirt and trousers or simple pants, reported Careers 360. Kurta pyjama is not allowed.

Girls are not allowed to wear clothes having elaborate embroidery, flowers and brooches. Dresses with big pockets and fashionable jeans are also not permitted.

Documents to carry

The NEET UG 2020 admit card, or hall ticket, is a mandatory document that all candidates are required to carry with them, failing which they cannot appear for the exam.

Examinees need to bring an original photo identity card issued by the government and PwD certificate (if applicable). Candidates will be required to carry a coloured photograph that they will have to paste on the attendance sheet.

They will be allowed to carry a ball point pen. Also, a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser can be carried by the students inside the exam hall.

The NEET UG 2020 admit card mentions that after the completion of the exam, students will move out of the centre in orderly manner – one candidate at a time.

Earlier this week, NTA has changed the exam centres for some of the NEET UG candidates due to implementation of COVID-19 measures. However, there has been no change in the exam cities of the students.