Coronavirus Updates: Rajasthan's cases climb to 37,564; Andamans report first COVID-19 death

A 49-year-old government employee succumbed to COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the 34 new cases took the total to 324.

The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for the seven-phased elections to India's Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise, today (Thursday, 23 May) at 8 am, bringing the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election. Since the Election Commission will also be counting the VVPATs at five polling stations (selected at random) in all Assembly segments, the final results can take a little longer to come out.

Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am

A day after a delegation met the EC, it issued a statement, saying after two rounds of in-depth discussions Wednesday and Thursday,"it has neither been found possible nor feasible to accede to this demand" in the overall context and especially in view of a Supreme Court judgment of 8 April which had directed the poll panel that the random selection of VVPATs will be subject to the process of slip verification as per the EVM guideline in force.

The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible".

Out of the total 543 Parliamentary seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The fresh date for elections in Vellore is yet to be announced.

While all of you can access Firstpost for essential live updates around results and trends, there are various platforms set up by the Election Commission to put out the information as they come. The poll panel had specially created a website for results and trends: results.eci.gov.in . The website is set to go live at 8 am and will let users look at the results and trends constituency-wise and party-wise.

After a six-week long electoral process, the result for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to be known soon with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday).

Unlike other countries, the US does not send its election observers to India because of the strong independent credentials of the Election Commission of India. "We have a very strong relationship and a lot of cooperation with the Indian government on a full range of issues, and the Secretary (of State, Mike Pompeo) has said numerous times that we have a true strategic partner in India," Ortagus said in response to a question.

The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.

US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Lok Sabha elections

In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.

In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.

In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.

Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Tejasvi on Thursday morning, visited a temple and said, "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country."

BJP's star candidate Tejasvi Surya, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991, said that he is confident of a win. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is the state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson.

Drones, virtual reality and good old analysis, TV channels pull out the stops for counting day Drones that fly overhead to give a "bird's eye view", Rs 1 lakh cash prize if you guess the winner right and good old analysis, television channels are moving from the fantastical to the mundane to entice viewers on counting day Thursday. With millions in India and abroad preparing to tune into television channels and log in to news networks on their phones and other devices as votes for the Lok Sabha election are counted, media houses are making sure they grab TRPs. Many are using VFX and lurid graphics and others are pitching the fact that they have the best network of on-ground reporters and in-studio analysts.

The counting of votes of Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency will be taken up at Nagarjuna Engineering college near Devanahalli. Former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily is seeking a third straight win as Congress candidate, while BJP's Bachhe Gowda is giving a tough fight to Moily. The constituency is unique as it is spread out in three different revenue districts of Karnataka — they are Chikkaballapur, Bangalore rural and Bangalore urban districts.

Counting of votes begins for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Around 18 lakh postal ballots will be counted before moving to EVMs. Irrespective of all the postal ballots being accounted for, counting of EVMs will begin within the next 30 minutes.

Counting has begun in Lucknow and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing.

Tharoor is trailing from the seat. The BJP has pinned most of its hope on the Thiruvananthapuram seat, where it increased most votes in the past and even came second in the previous 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It fell short of only around a mere 20,000 votes from the winner, Congress’ star politician Shashi Tharoor, in 2014, who is seeking a third consecutive win in 2019. The BJP fielded arguably its biggest vote catcher, former state president and ex-Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, to win the seat this election.

As the counting for general elections began, the Election Commission's website crashed. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in India.

One of the major reason for consideration was that it's a tri-junction of three southern states. Many Congress workers and leaders had urged the Congress president to contest from the Southern seat, which he agreed to.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is leading from the southern seat. Veteran Congress leader from Kerala and former defence minister A K Antony had made the announcement at a press conference, saying Gandhi had consented to fight from Wayanad following requests from the state unit.

Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.

KJ Alphons is trailing from Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat. A constituency with a long coastline covering seven Assembly segments in Alappuzha and Kollam, it has shown a propensity to the Congress in Parliament elections. Despite being known as a citadel and cradle of the Communist movement, the constituency has elected Congress candidates eight times in the last 11 elections held since 1977.

As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.

Before him, Mahant Avedyanath had won from the parliamentary constituency first in 1971 and then three straight times from 1989. And before him, Mahant Digvijaynath had won the seat in 1967. They were all the 'chief priests' of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that Adityanath also holds.

Results of the seats will be keenly watched as this is matter of prestige for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath who has won this seat for five consecutive terms since 1998.

Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh which has been BJP stronghold over the decades slipped out of BJP's hand in 2018 by-elections when Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Nishad with the support of BSP defeated BJPs candidate Upendra Shukla with a margin of around 22,000 votes. This time BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan and SB-BSP alliance candidate are Ram Bhuwal Nishad.

Congress candidate and Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is pitted against incumbent BJP MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is trailing in Jodhpur . In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat beat Chandresh Kumari of Congress by receiving 66.20 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.

According to early trends, Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi while Rahul is trailing.

According to early trends, here are the top leads and trails:

Hours later, Moon Moon Sen’s response to the violence spawned a flurry of jokes on social media. Interviewed by reporters, the actor-politician said she was unaware of the clashes. She explained that she had taken a while to get going in the morning because she had been given “bed tea very late”.

The constituency was in the news on polling day on April 29 because of violence there. Supriyo’s car was vandalised during a clash outside a polling booth between Trinamool Congress workers and security personnel. Alongside, a first information report was filed against the parliamentarian for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer.

BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat, where Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen squared off against incumbent MP Supriyo, is being closely watched.

In the first round, the BJP leads by 1877 votes. Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's Bengaluru candidate Tejasvi Surya said that his contituency has a huge Modi fever that will lead to his victory. Twenty-eight-year-old Surya is BJP's youngest candidate.

BJP candidate K Surendran has wrested lead in Pathanamthitta, one of the two seats on which BJP has pinned hope to open an account in Kerala. Kummanam Rajashekharan, the party candidate in the other seat in Thiruvananthapuram is trailing in the third position.

RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. The Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Apr 11. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed.

According to early trends, B N Chandrappa of Congress is leading in Chitradurga LS seat with 3659 votes; BJP is leading in Haveri with 30,948 votes. BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading in Dharwad LS constituency with 4966 votes.

The BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, after showing initial promise, slipped to the second position behind Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor was leading by over 1,000 votes. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was leading in Wayanad by over 10,000 votes, the sources said. The Left candidates were leading in Kannur by 300 votes and at Mavelikera by around 600.

Early trends for all 20 seats in Kerala are in and according to News18 all trends show UDF leading in Kerala . The analysts had felt that the Sabarimala row will affect the voter-bank for the UDF-led government in Kerala, however, early trends show that the issues haven't had the effect that analysts predicted.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33 percent in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib constituency. So far, the NDA is leading in all 20 seats in Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD's Misa Bharti is leading and Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing in Pataliputra.

Stock market traders and investors are bracing for the big day ahead. India is going to choose its next prime minister as the verdict of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 gets announced. The Sensex and Nifty may see a lot of volatility as the election verdict will not only affect the day’s trade, but also set the future trend. The benchmark stock indices have delivered a modest 50-60% return during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current tenure. The 10 fundamentally strong stocks that figure on the list of most brokerage houses and market experts are SBI, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.

BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency.

The DMK and its allies the Congress and MDMK were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission. While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC. The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies while elections were cancelled in Vellore. AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments leaving the rest to its allies including the BJP.

After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate BN Bache Gowda has established a lead of over 15000 votes over former union law minister M Veerappa Molly, the incumbent MP from Chikaballapur.

In North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans is leading with 33,439. In this political season, the constituency was in the news for two reasons – former BJP MP Udit Raj having switched over to the Congress on being denied a ticket and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans being fielded from the area by the BJP. “The way people enjoy the music in this Parliamentary seat, I will not only win the hearts of the people but also try to make this Lok Sabha seat the best.” Hans has been making statements like these in the slums of Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. Last year, Mangolpuri registered nearly 900 FIRs; an average police station in south Delhi registers approximately 150 FIRs in a year. A displeased Udit Raj, who left the saffron party on being denied a ticket, had shared with Firstpost that BJP has a problem with vocal Dalits and that there’s a glass ceiling within the party for people who aren’t from castes higher up in the hierarchy. Hans’ campaign was pitifully bereft of the complexity of municipal issues that plague the area. Meanwhile, Raj, also the current MP from North West Delhi, was pre-occupied with exposing the caste dynamic in national party politics. Dalits account for 17 percent and Muslims 13 percent of the state population. The constituency has a Scheduled Caste population of 6,97,237 and Raj had a significant pull in the area because he was recognised as a strong Dalit voice in national politics. BJP’s surprised everybody by introducing a popular face as its candidate in the area and early trends suggest that the strategy seemed to have work for the saffron party.

Former MLA and controversial Kashmiri politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid has taken a surprise lead of nearly 600 votes in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ahead of PDP's Abdul Qayoom Wani, People's Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone. In Ladakh, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was trailing behind Independent candidate Sajad Hussain by 464 votes, according to officials. The BJP had won three seats -- two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath Singh's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading Chhindwara by over 6,000 votes. In Indore, a seat previously represented by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP's Shankar Lalwani is leading by over 18,000.

Malegaon terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading by over 8,000 votes in Bhopal. Congress' Digvijaya Singh is in second position. In Guna, sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing BJP's Krishna Pal Singh.

In the first hour of counting, NDA makes inroads in West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha. Till 10 am, NDA is leading in 336 seats and BJP is leading in 288 seats, while UPA is leading in 93 and Congress leading in 54 seats.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency.

BJP cadres begin celebrations in West Bengal's Ranaghat. The key candidates in the Ranaghat SC constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Rupali Biswas of TMC, Biswas Rama of CPI(M), Jagannath Sarkar of BJP and Minati Biswas of Congress.

Most of the exit polls had indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. According to the early trends, BJP-led NDA will comfortably cross the 300-mark. Trends showed that BJP is leading in 288 seats, while NDA is leading in 341. Comparatively, UPA is trailing with lead only in 92 seats while Congress has been able to secure leads in 54 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Kavitha is locked in an unprecedented fight against 178 farmers who had registered to contest against the sitting MP. The 178 farmers jumped into the fray to support their demand for a remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board based in Nizamabad. Kavitha had blamed the BJP for failing to take initiative for setting up the Turmeric Board.

The BJP seems to have thwarted all efforts of the TMC to keep the saffron party at bay in Bengal. Out of 42 seats in Bengal, the BJP is leading in 10 constituencies while the TMC takes the lead in 18 seats. Congress is leading in two seats while the Left Front has failed to catch up yet.

Asansol, leading by 31670 Hooghly, leading by 9117 Alipurduar, leading by 7221 Bangaon, leading by 7709 Bankura, leading by 4707 Bishnupur, leading by 4215 Burdwan Durgapur leading by 7407 Maldah leading by 7933 Jhargram leading by 3196 Ghatal leading by 1104 Purulia leading by 547

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the BJP is leading in the following:

The Congress performance can by symptomised by the party president Rahul Gandhi's contest in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi is trailing to BJP’s Smriti Irani. The party’s overall numbers have improved over the 2014 result, with MK Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu sprucing up the tally. In Karnataka too, the BJP looks set for a sweep with the entire Lingayat belt going one way based on early trends.

The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. Key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai look all set for a saffron sweep based on initial trends as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term.

Among the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies which voted in 2019, according to trends in 537 constituencies, BJP is leading in 291 while Congress is leading in 50; DMK in 22; All India Trinamool Congress in 25, YSR Congress Party in 24 and Shiv Sena in 19 constituencies.

While in Punjab, BJP's Sunny Deol leads with 1,15,543 in Gurdaspur seat, Congress' Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram with 13,970. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading with 92,000 votes in Wayanad.

The 30-share index zoomed 907.91 points, gaining 2.32 percent at 40,018.12. Nifty was 271.15 point up, gaining 2.31 percent at 12,009.05 at 10.40 am.

According to traders, investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends that suggested a win for the ruling NDA. Investor sentiment has been buoyant since exit polls were announced on Sunday, with both the NSE index and the BSE index gaining 3.7 percent each the next session, a level last seen in 2014. Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.

The markets were buoyant with indices hitting new high as early trends showed BJP-led NDA leading in 340 seats. BSE Sensex rallied over 900 points while the NSE Nifty soared over 270 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.

Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first time ever, rallies nearly 900 pts, while Nifty crosses 12,000 as BJP takes a decisive lead in the Lok Sabha election results.

Amethi is witnessing a close contest between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by only 2,501 votes. So far, Rahul has received 14,030 votes, while the Union minister has won 16,531 votes.

Former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is leading by a margin of over a lakh votes. BJP's official Twitter handle congratulated the Shimoga candidate by dubbing his victory "a slap against the money power of a coalition of corrupts." "Well they lost money, votes and existence," says BJP.

Although the BJP appears to have put up a tough fight against the BJD in Odisha Lok Sabha Elections, Baijayant Panda, who quit BJD to join the BJP recently, is trailing from Kendrapara – a seat that he had won in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat.

Rahul Gandhi has crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad. The parliamentary segment witnessed a record turnout of voters this year as polling was held in Kerala's 20 constituencies. Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record-breaking margin for Gandhi when the votes would be counted.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in all six seats of Mumbai with candidates of the two saffron allies establishing comfortable leads over their Congress and NCP rivals. As per trends available so far, Congress leader Milind Deora is trailing in Mumbai South against sitting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant by 17,774 votes. In Mumbai North, BJP's Gopal Shetty is leading over his nearest Congress rival and actor Urmila Matondkar by 42,820 votes. In Mumbai North Central, sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan is leading over her Congress rival Priya Dutt by 20,512 votes. In Mumbai North West, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar is leading by 16,339 votes over Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam. In Mumbai South Central, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale is ahead by 20,355 votes over Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad. In Mumbai North East, BJP's Manoj Kotak is leading by 44,481 votes over his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil.

The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, as per trends available so far. Shah is leading by over 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting. His party's candidate Mansukh Vasava is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes. In Dahod seat, Congress candidate Babubhai Katara is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor. In Amreli, Congress's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya. In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over Congress candidate Raju Parmar. In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over Congress nominee Gitabhen Patel.

According to official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the Election Commission. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress. He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes.

Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.

AAP losing battle badly in East Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Swara Bhaskar and other star campaigners have put their maximum efforts for Atishi. Currently, BJP's Gautam Gambhir is leading with 73,000, against Congress' Arvinder Lovely who is leading with 33,500 votes and Atishi of AAP with 22,800 votes.

Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. According to trends, Rahul crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad. The parliamentary segment witnessed a record turnout of voters this year as polling was held in Kerala's 20 constituencies. Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record-breaking margin for Gandhi when the votes would be counted.

"The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Narendra Modi. We have to realise that Modi's government inherited very weak economy and he did a phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP spokesman Amit Malviya was quoted as saying.

The results are a resounding endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The Opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

The saffron outfit is leading in 15 seats, the TMC is ahead in 25 while Congress is ahead in two. Remember that in 2014 amid nationwide Modi wave, the BJP could win only two seats in Bengal. NDTV paints an even more optimistic figure for BJP. Around 11am, roughly three hours into counting, the NDTV website shows BJP ahead in 17 seats while the TMC is ahead in 22.

In 2014, one of the few states to have thwarted the saffron wave was West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress bagged 34 out of 42 seats. Five years have passed. Going by early trends on counting day, Narendra Modi has not only managed to engineer another 'wave' election in his favour but this time he has done even better. According to trends projected by Firstpost at the time of writing, the BJP has roared into double figures in the state and is hot on the heels of the ruling party.

Once the Left lost power, a certain section of this vote that remained anti-Mamata, became anchorless. The BJP's rise has given this anchorless vote a new direction. During campaigning stage, reports emerged of erstwhile Left cadres aligning with and silently aiding the BJP.

The Left's tally (0) so far gives us an indication of the way ground realities have changed in West Bengal. The Left vote in Bengal even at the height of its dominance was never a committed ideological vote but perks of ruling a state where power literally flows from the barrel of the gun.

Reports were claiming that the Left's tally, so far, is zero. The significance of this cannot be overstated in a state where the Left Front-ruled unabated for 34 years.

Left securing 0 leads gives indications into how ground realities in Bengal have changed

The total number of voters in the constituency is approximately 16 lakh and from here. In 2014, BJP’s Mahesh Girri won from here with 57,2202 votes. Interestingly, the most popular leader from the region has been BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari. Sheila Dikshit lost to him in 1998 and it was only after his death that Congress had made inroads into East Delhi. The BJP waited for AAP to field its candidates and launched Gambhir to counter Atishi. It’s strategy seems to be working.

At the fag end of her campaign, Atishi had held a press conference and accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory language against her. That line of attack on Gambhir is apparently not working. Delhi East is a BJP stronghold. As long ago as in 1967 the Bharatiya Jana Sangh had won the constituency in the first elections held to the seat in 1967.

BJP candidate and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has taken a big lead over his nearest competitor Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party. Gambhir is sitting pretty with 98870 votes at 11.30 am, Lovely has 48881. The much-discussed Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a poor third with 34,435 votes.

In the most hotly contested seat of North East Delhi, AAP's Dilip Pandey is coming in third with just over 30,000 votes as BJP's Manoj Tiwari has crossed the one and a half lakh mark and Sheila Dikshit stands at a little over 60,000. AAP’s ambition of becoming a national party and engaging with other opposition parties to form an alternative government have been dashed.

AAP declared its last candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi, when the chances of the alliance seemed bleak. Aside from the West Delhi Seat, AAP was willing to offer Pankaj Gupta’s Chandni Chowk seat. AAP’s candidates are trailing on all seats. From South Delhi, Raghav Chaddha is coming second to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, with a difference of nearly 50,000 votes between them.

Sources within the Congress had earlier shared with Firstpost that AAP wanted an alliance in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, but Bhupinder Singh Hooda, veteran Congress leader, was dead against the idea. Had the new party stuck to Delhi and not been in urgency to expand, it could have avoided the splitting of vote share with the Congress which has also benefited the BJP.

The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at 5pm today as counting of votes make it clear that people have decided to have a government-led for a second term.

The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in 11 and the Samajwadi Party in eight while the Congress was ahead in one and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) in one. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam singh Yadav surged ahead in Mainpuri and his son SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Kannauj, was leading the table. In 2014, the BJP got 71 seats, the SP five, the Congress two and the BSP none. In Badaun, sitting SP MP Dharmendra Yadav trailed behind BJP's Sanghmita Maurya while in Baghpat, RLD's national vice president Jayant Chaudary was behind BJP's Satyapal Singh. In Faizabad, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh was leading while in Firozabad sitting SP MP Akshay Yadav was trailing behind BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon.

According to official Election Commission trends, out of 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while Indian National Congress is leading in 51; DMK in 22, All India Trinamool Congress in 24, YSR Congress Party in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JD(U) in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats. The RJD, a 'mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib) , Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran) , Giriraj Singh (Begusarai) , RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar). Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh is leading by 700 votes against TMC’s Manas Bhuniya in Kharagpur Sagar. In Bankura, TMC heavyweight Subrata Mukherjee is trailing against BJP’s Subhash Mukherjee who is leading by more than 25,000 votes.

The only seat where Congress is seeing possible victory is Rohtak Lok Sabha where three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda is taking lead by 10,000 votes. If Congress faces debacle, ruling BJP in Haryana is going to get a major boost ahead of Assembly polls due after three months.

BJP in Haryana is set to win nine of the ten Lok Sabha constituencies as per latest trends available on the Election Commission website. Interestingly, Congress senior leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing by a margin of 86,000 votes to BJP's Ramesh Kaushik. Hooda is considered a pillar of Jat politics in Haryana and prior to 2014, Jat chief ministers have ruled the state for more than 20 years.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the country's 130 crore people have expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given a befitting reply to the "mahamilawati" conglomeration led by the Congress. "This election was between the idea of Bharat and the idea of terrorism-launching-pad Pakistan," Raina said. "It is the victory of India and Modi ji and his strong and bold steps on all fronts," he was quoted as saying .

Over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited with trying to tighten the administration, strong foreign policy and high-profile campaigns like Swachh Bharat and Make-in-India. But he has been attacked by the Opposition over a slowing economy, failure to create jobs, a farm sector crisis and rising hate crimes by right-wing fringe groups. Buoyed by the exit poll estimates, the BJP has prepped a blueprint for its next term, built around the three themes of nationalism, national security and development.

Tamil Nadu, along with Punjab, is likely to be the silver lining for the Congress in what it had called its make-or-break election. Most of the credit goes to its partner DMK, which under MK Stalin, put up a spirited fight with the ruling AIADMK since the death of J Jayalalithaa, the state's iconic Chief Minister, nearly three years ago.

One of the major promises was setting up an AIIMS in Rewari, which was announced this year on 1 February. His move to switch parties has been successful as he says the Centre and state government are communicating thoroughly and making progressing efforts. While Congress candidate Ajay Singh Yada has failed to please the voters even with his army background, the Congress did not popularise him being from the army much and thus failing to garner the nationalist sentiments.

Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate from Gurgaon, is leading and is set to win the seat. He has been a two-time MP from Gurgaon. From 2009-2014 he was in Congress. While in 2014 he switched to BJP.

NC leader Omar Abdulaah tweeted congratulating the BJP and the NDA, and said that credit should be given where it's due. "So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years."

Even before the Election Commission numbers made any official announcements about winners for Lok Sabha elections, Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Narendra Modi saying, "We look forward to working closely with you."

Actor Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law and sitting TDP MP Jayadev Galla is trailing to YSRC candidate in Guntur by close to 7,000 votes. Telugu Desam stronghold Hindupur, which was once represented by late actor Harikrishna, is also likely to fall.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC is leading in all but one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Sitting TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has a slender lead over YSRCP's Potluri V Prasad. Actor Balakrishna's son-in-law, Sri Bharat is trailing by 2612 votes in Visakhapatnam. Former aviation minister and TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju is also trailing by over 24,000 votes in Vizianagaram.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah over the phone and congratulated them for BJP-led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP-led NDA and reposing faith in Narendra Modi’s astute leadership and his vision of New India. Modiji is now all set to build a New India," Union minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

YS Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in on May 30 subject to technical clearances, senior YSR Congress leader Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was quoted as saying. Jagan is set to sweep the elections in Andhra Pradesh, with a perfect 10/10 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a whopping 147 of the state's 175 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the state assembly stands at 88.

Jagan Reddy may be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on 30 May

The Election Commission has only released official trends till now, the final tally is yet to be released and going by the EC statements results for the Lok Sabha elections will be released only late evening.

After Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramsinghe tweeted congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, President Maithripala Sirisena also tweeted and said, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future."

Sirisena tweets at Modi, says 'Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership'

Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal seat by a margin of over one lakh votes against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.

The BJP, according to trends around noon, is not only the single-largest party but has comfortably breached the 272 mark. The saffron unit is leading in 287 seats as of now and it won’t be a surprise if it pushed the 300-mark on its own. The NDA, at this point, is close to leading in 350 out of 542 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing by over 1.8 lakh votes in Jodhpur against BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is leading by over 3.8 lakh votes in Jhalawar. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul is leading by over 38,000 votes.

His lead had come down to 20,870 in the 2014 election. The Gandhi scion had entered the fray in Kerala accusing the BJP government of neglecting south India. He termed his contest from Wayanad as a fight for espousing the aspirations of south India. However, the BJP had termed it as an escape from Amethi. Rahul's candidature seems to have fuelled a wave across Kerala helping the party establish a lead in 19 of the 20 seats.

The lead for Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by M I Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes.

"Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @ Narendramodi , for your impressive victory in the elections! The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel..." Netanyahu tweeted. Israel Prime Minister was the second world leader to congratulate Modi. Earlier, it was Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickramsinghe and president Maithripala Sirisena.

Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means.

Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India.

The NDA is leading in 345 seats and the UPA in 90, a significantly amplified version of the 2014 verdict. Here are some initial takeaways. People rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi's populist plank. Under Rahul, the Congress has failed miserably to present a convincing economic future plan for the aspiring middle class and rural voters.

The Congress committed a grave error in choosing Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY, as its main poll plank instead of unemployment and rural distress. People didn't understand the scheme in the first place with its complex structure. Forget voters, it is doubtful if Congress workers understood it well enough. The scheme sought to assure a minimum income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent of India's population. In a country where availing proper income data is still work in progress, it was virtually impossible for the scheme to work. Gandhi's Congress also failed to answer questions on where the money for the scheme will come from. READ MORE HERE

Modi's image as a pro-reform leader remained intact in the five years despite repeated Opposition attacks for his economic policies. At the end of his five-year term, the Opposition has questioned Modi on multiple issues, including the way his government has handled data credibility, demonetisation, and rising unemployment. READ MORE HERE

This election has proved conclusively that economic distress is not a key factor in deciding the outcome of major elections. Modi's economic policies such as demonetisation of high value notes in 2016 and the botched implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) a year later brought considerable discomfort to the masses.

The fact that Congress didn't have a credible prime ministerial candidate impacted its prospects severely. Till the end of the campaign, there was no consensus among the Congress-led Opposition parties about who would be the UPA's candidate for the top job. READ MORE HERE

The new aggressive approach that the Modi government took in taking on terrorists operating from Pakistan soil was welcomed by the masses and converted into votes, both from the rich and poor. One could argue that the Balakot attacks turned the tide in favour of the BJP. Congress accusations against the government such as lack of evidence or intelligence failure that led to Pulwama attacks find any takers among common voters.

Tweeting her first reactions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said " all losers are not losers", probably hinting at Trinamool Congress, who is leading in 22 seats in the 42-seat Assembly. BJP has secured an early lead in 19 seats. Congress leading only in 1 seat.

Mamata says congratulations to all winners but adds let 'VVPATs be matched'

Diverting attention from the job crisis was the Opposition's big mistake. The more they made personal attacks on the prime minister, the more the BJP cleverly used them to channel public ire against the Congress using Modi's track record and achievements. READ MORE HERE

The Opposition's personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his interviews, for instance, backfired. Rahul's campaign was centred on anti-Modi rhetoric. Despite Rahul's allegations against Modi in connection with Rafale, Modi still enjoys the image of a corruption-free politician and a prime minister who led this government for five years with no corruption allegations which could be proven.

As BJP secured a historic lead of 299, ensuring that if it wins with this mandate it will not need allies to form the government at the Centre, party president Amit Shah tweeted thanking the country and announcing, "Once Again Modi government."

Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the trends of the results on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections.

The Congress headquarters in New Delhi wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the party's tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence, News18 reported. Trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 seats while the Congress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website.

Incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is gearing up to take oath for his second term as PM of India, tweeted to acknowledge the electoral support.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and China's premier Xi Jinping congratulate Narendra Modi on landslide victory. Russian president Vladimir Putin also congratulated the prime minister, who has managed to secure a historic mandate which trumps the 2014 Lok Sabha numbers. Sri Lankan prime minister and president too congratulated Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely set the agenda for the next five years without losing any time. Modi is expected to meet party workers at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi at 5 pm today. BJP will hold their parliamentary meeting, as they traditionally do, on Thursday evening. A large number of workers and supporters are already gathered at the BJP headquarters and are in a celebratory mood after the ruling party is set to secure historic mandate beating their 2014 numbers. The parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 5.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulatory message for incumbent Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who is set to return as the chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."

For "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, Modi tweeted at YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who secured a massive win in the state.

"But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the Communist Party of India national secretary said.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls. "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis.

Decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said Thursday and asserted that the policies of the Congress scion opened the doors for Narendra Modi's victory.

"Sunil is a fine candidate, he had done a lot of work there. This is one thing I didn't understand that people gave preference to an actor than experience," he was quoted as saying .

Upset with Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar's trailing from Gurdaspur, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said he is unable to understand how Jakhar's good work wasn't valued.

Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi said, "Massive Massive Win!!! This victory is not just by count of votes, it was a count of the number of hearts #pmmodi has won. Congratulations Narendra Modi. India wins again."

Lalit Modi says 'massive win' not just because of votes won, but hearts that the PM won

"It is the first time in India’s political history that BJP has won 24 seats in south India. My thanks to people of Karnataka for electing BJP candidates in the regions," says Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.

"The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally," ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.

Kerala has become an exemplar for what Congress could be nationally: Shashi Tharoor

The saffron party is currently leading in 290 seats, according to the Election Commission. Congress, on the other hand, is leading in 49 seats.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has secured a win from Jaipur Rural LS seat by a margin of 3,89,403 votes. Congress’ Krishna Poonia polled 4,22,223 votes. The official result will be out after the VVPAT-EVM paper trail is verified.

"Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.

"The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."

After conceding defeat in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Smriti Irani should take care of Amethi. "I congratulate Smriti Irani and hope she fulfils the people’s trust and treats the constituency with love," he said.

The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans of MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.

BJP’s Poonam Mahajan is leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.

"Narendra Modi has got one of the most historic victories in India since Independence," said Shah.

"We all welcome Narendra Modi, the main hero of this victory," said BJP president Amit Shah as he addressed BJP workers.

"But the results have shown that BJP got more than what even exit polls have predicted," he said.

"After the exit polls, some parties shouted that the exit polls were wrong. They also talked of EVM manipulation," he said.

"Media was asking us how we will win seats in Uttar Pradesh after the SP-BSP alliance. But we won many seats in Uttar Pradesh too," said Shah.

"For many years, Congress was indulging in dynastic politics and casteism," said BJP president Amit Shah.

"The defeat of the Opposition and the victory of the BJP is against the 'tukde-tukde' gang's ideology," Shah said.

"BJP is going to sweep West Bengal in the days to come," he added.

"Despite so many elections, the highest number of voters was recorded in this election," he said.

"In the democratic world, the 2019 vote is the biggest event," said the prime minister.

"Today, we can see that people from all corners have supported this fakir," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed party workers.

"130 crore Indians had taken the form of Shri Krishna and were standing in support of India," he said.

"Lord Krishna said that he was not on anyone's side. He was on Hastinapur's side," he added.

"When the war of Mahabharata ended, Shri Krishna was asked whose side he was on. The answer which Lord Krishna had given then is the same answer which Indians have given today," he said.

"I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and all those forces who are responsible for raising faith in democracy," Modi said.

"The world will have to recognise the democratic powers of India now," Narendra Modi said. "I sympathise with all those people who have sacrificed for the nation," he added.

"If anyone has won, it is India," he said. "Democracy and the people have won," he added. "This is why we dedicate this victory to the people."

"Those who had closed their minds won't understand the voice of the people and what I'm trying to say," said the prime minister.

"The central government will co-operate with the state governments for development," he said.

"BJP is committed to the values of the Constitution," he said. "BJP is committed to federalism."

"There were elections in four states. In those state Assemblies, I congratulate those who have been selected to enter those Assemblies," said Narendra Modi.

"This victory is of the mother who is desperate for a toilet in her home," he said.

"India's political pundits will have to leave behind obsolete ideologies," said the prime minister. "This is not Modi's victory. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of the people," he added.

"BJP had got only two seats in 1984. Now, we have come to power for the second time," said Narendra Modi.

"I will not do anything for my own gains," he said. "Every moment of my time and every bit of energy in my body is for my countrymen," he added.

"I will not indulge in anything with bad intentions: This is my promise," he added. "I may make mistakes, but my intentions will never be evil."

"As the trust of the people rises, the responsibility of the government also rises," he said.

"Our Constitution is supreme. We have to follow every word of the Constitution," Modi said.

To adopt that analogy in daily politics, if people belonging to your class, caste or religion are seen to be part of a sort of a transformation, you tend to be more patient towards the process.

Assume you are struck in traffic, and the cars have not moved for a while. If the cars in another lane start moving, you feel better because you anticipate you would soon follow suit. That immediate hope, according to Hirschman, is the "Tunnel Effect". The tunnel effect, or the honeymoon period, ends sooner or later. However, if the lane stuck in traffic can identify with the lane moving ahead, the tunnel effect has a longer shelf life, says Hirschman.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi wrote, "BJP and NDA have emerged victorious in various Assembly by-polls in Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. I thank the people of these constituencies and congratulate the winning candidates. Best wishes in serving the people."

Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda lost the Tumkur seat to BJP's GS Basavaraj by 13,339 votes.

The Election Commission tweeted that Union minister Rajnath Singh has won from Lucknow, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's son won from Chhindwara. BJP leader Varun Gandhi has won from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad besides Amethi, where he conceded defeat, defeated his nearest CPI candidate PP Suneer by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission website.

BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes. While the actor-turned-politician secured6,71,293 votes, Singh received 3,77,822 votes, according to the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission has declared results for 402 out of the 542 seats that went to polls during the general election.The BJP has won 246 seats, while the Congress has won 39. DMK has bagged 16 seats, while Trinamool Congress and JD(U) have bagged 15 each. Ten seats have gone to Shiv Sena, nine each to TRS and BSP, five each to LJSP and YSRC, 4 each to NCP and SP, 2 each to JKNC, SAD, IUML.

Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates Of nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results, 12,480 matched with EVMs so far: EC sources Of the nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results to be counted on Thursday, 12,480 have been matched with electronic voting machines (EVMs) so far, Election Commission sources have said. Citing reports of state chief electoral officers, the sources said there have been no mismatch with EVM tally. There have been one case which appears to be a manual error. "It is being looked into by the EC," they said. This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat by 3,57,252 votes. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Congress leader Karti Chidambaram won from Sivaganga.

So far, the BJP has won 272 seats — the number required for it to get absolute majority. Meanwhile, Congress has only managed to win 45 seats. The Election Commission is yet to announce result for 84 seats.

After defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,120 votes, Union minister Smriti Irani said, "I'm happy that Rahul ji has expressed faith in prime minister's leadership. The people of Amethi have shown their faith in us through votes and I'm thankful to them. I've been working with them for five years after I lost. Now, I'll again serve them, but this time after winning." In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad won from Patna Sahib constituency by 2,84,657 votes. He was fielded against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to meet on Saturday. Reports had earlier claimed that Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as the Congress president in view of the party's poor performance. Though, Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports, some section of the media reported that the meeting was being called to discuss Rahul's offer.

Following is the BJP position in Gujarat at 4.50 am.

The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in Anantnag where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti finished third. The seat has been won by National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi whose nearest rival was Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress.

The BJP has retained its three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the National Conference has won two seats in the Kashmir region and is leading in one, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the Lower House.

In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 percent votes. He had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by 2,16,009 votes; visuals of celebration from his residence. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kirron Kher won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. She was fielded against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal. Bansal served as the Union Railway Minister under the UPA-II.

In the Baramulla constituency, the most-keenly contested seat in Kashmir region both in terms of candidates and people's participation, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone is leading by over 30,000 votes.

The Congress is set to draw a blank in the state even though the National Conference and the PDP had not fielded candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to consolidate anti-BJP vote.

For the NC, 83-year-old Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the Srinagar constituency. This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat. The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain by over 10,000 votes. Rebel Congress candidate spoiled the game for the grand old party and Hussain by so far bagging 29,000 votes.

The four-party Left Front that ruled the state for 34 years till 2011 could manage a measly 7.8 percent votes with its candidates losing deposits in all the seats but one. The Congress, however, fared better by bagging two seats with a vote share of 5.61 percent.

The saffron party was giving the TMC a run for its money even in terms of vote share having polled 40.25 percent of votes counted so far. The TMC has clinched 43.28 percent.

Bengal witnessed a saffron surge as the BJP inflicted a deadly blow to state's ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 16 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and leading in two other. TMC won 19 seats and was leading in three others till last reports came in.

Congress sitting MP from Baharampur in Murshidabad district Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Maldaha South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury managed to retain their respective seats.

In Kerala, the Election Commission of India declared results for all 20 seats. Congress-led UDF government got comfortable a victory with Congress winning 15 seats. Here is the final tally:

For the Congress, Thursday’s drubbing is its fifth consecutive defeat in the city, where it was founded. The party hasn’t won a single election here since the 2009 Assembly polls. It has now lost two back-to-back Lok Sabha polls, one Assembly poll, and two civic elections. As of now, the Congress has a hold over just four of the 36 Assemblies in the city. Sources said intense factionalism and infighting within the party had hit the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign. The party had opted for a change of guard in Mumbai — replacing Sanjay Nirupam with Milind Deora as the Mumbai Congress president. Both Nirupam and Deora lost from their seats.

A report in The Indian Express cited data released by the Election Commission of India and said that six out of every 10 voters in Mumbai voted for 'Team Modi' ensuring a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a second consecutive term in Mumbai. According to data released by the Election Commission of India , "candidates put up by the saffron allies on the six seats of Mumbai collectively polled more than 58.21 per cent (3,033,993 votes) of the total 5,211,432 votes cast in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, bettering its performance from the 2014 polls, when the BJP-Shiv Sena’s vote share stood at 56.11 percent," the report said.

"A divisive figure, Mr Modi is undoubtedly a charismatic campaigner. Rather than transcend the faultlines of Indian society – religion, caste, region and language – Mr Modi’s style is to throw them into sharp relief. He is a populist who speaks in the name of the people against the elite despite being a seasoned public figure. Mr Modi deployed with terrible effect false claims and partisan facts. Perhaps we ought not to be surprised. Polling in 2017 revealed that support for autocratic rule by a “strong leader” was higher in India (55%) than in any other country, including Vladimir Putin’s Russia."

After Narendra Modi's historic win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, The Guardian said that the prime minister's second innings at the Centre is "bad for India's soul." In an oped titled The Guardian view on Narendra Modi’s landslide: bad for India’s soul , the paper said, "The world does not need another national populist leader who pursues a pro-business agenda while trading in fake news and treating minorities as second-class citizens."

Geo TV, however kept the coverage simple by providing data only on the initial trends. Sate-run Radio Pakistan in its South Asia segment carried a story titled 'Modi's BJP leads in early India vote count'. Almost all media outlets including ARY News, The Nation and The News also covered the story. They also provided details of the coverage by the Indian media.

The Express Tribune carried an agency story titled 'Modi stuns opposition with massive election win. The paper also highlighted that Maleaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya won from Bhopal . Both media outlets also highlighted the congratulatory messages pouring in from the world leaders as Modi-led BJP was set to return to power.

Dawn news headlined its top story as 'India wins again' says Modi; BJP set to secure historic victory in general election as votes are counted' . The newspaper's website had a separate section for providing live updates about the results of major candidates, trends in market and reactions of the political leaders.

The BJP's resounding victory in India's elections made headlines in Pakistan , with the media providing comprehensive coverage of the results of the polls in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi harped on national security issues, including the Balakot strikes.

In a scathing oped critiquing Narendra Modi's 23 May Lok Sabha election win, The New York Times, in an oped titled ' How Narendra Modi Seduced India With Envy and Hate' , wrote: Mr. Modi did indeed benefit electorally this time from his garishly advertised schemes to provide toilets, bank accounts, cheap loans, housing, electricity and cooking-gas cylinders to some of the poorest Indians. Lavish donations from India’s biggest companies allowed his party to outspend all others on its re-election campaign. A corporate-owned media fervently built up Mr. Modi as India’s savior, and opposition parties are right to suggest that the Election Commission, once one of India’s few unimpeachable bodies, was also shamelessly partisan. None of these factors, however, can explain the spell Modi has cast on an overwhelmingly young Indian population. “Now and then,” Lionel Trilling once wrote, “it is possible to observe the moral life in process of revising itself.” Mr. Modi has created that process in India by drastically refashioning, with the help of technology, how many Indians see themselves and their world, and by infusing India’s public sphere with a riotously popular loathing of the country’s old urban elites.

With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election. Nehru's Congress improved its vote share by 2.79 percentage points over 1951-52 elections, India Today reports .

In 2019, BJP has managed to secure over 50 percent overall vote share in 224 seats (according to latest figures). This is the highest vote share received by the party nationwide in any Lok Sabha election since the party was (re)formed in 1980, The Hindu reports.

According to latest Election Commission figures (see image below), the BJP has won 299 seats, all by itself, and is leading in four seats taking its final tally to 303. In 2014, a Narendra Modi wave had swept the whole of North India to propel the BJP to power at the Centre. The BJP had become the first party in 30 years to win a single-party majority in a Lok Sabha election. The last time was Rajiv Gandhi's overwhelming victory in 1984 Lok Sabha election with the Congress winning 415 seats.

BJP retains 81.8 percent of the seats, while Congress managed to retain 37.2 percent of its seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

"Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings. (sic)," the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met up with party's Margdarshak Mandal LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Tweeting about the meeting, Modi said, "Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people."

BJP also made a clean sweep in 10 seats and Union Territories, but missed winning all seats in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar by just one seat.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 15 seats with over 5 lakh vote margin. Comparatively, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 6 seats with over 5 lakh margin.

Analysing BJP's resurgent win, we found that the party has managed to increase its vote share at least 11 states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to retains 81.8 percent seats that it won in the 2014 elections, an analysis of the data shows. This is despite the party facing a consolidated Opposition in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. Additionally, the party also managed to make ney forays; it upped its seat tally in West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.

"BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties against it. BJP won 177 out of 300 seats where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value" Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI.

However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”

Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said.

Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

After facing a crushing defeat in most states, heads are expected to roll in Congress rank and file. While media speculation about Rahul Gandhi's resignation continues despite Surjewala's clarification, at least two state incharges have offered to resign claiming moral responsibility for the poll defeat. First, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit from his post after Congress failed to retain even the Gandhi pocket borough Amethi. Now Congress' Karnataka campaign incharge HK Patil has offered to quit after BJP had a near walkover in the southern Indian state governed by a Congress-JD(S) government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi on 28 May and on 29 May he is likely to visit his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister is expected to take oath for his second term on 30 May, News18 reported. The prime minister's visit to his constituency and home state will come after he lead his party to become the first after Nehru-led Congress to come back to power with a bigger mandate than the first time.

BJP general secretary K Surendran, who led the Sabarimala protests against changing temple traditions, also suffered a defeat in Pathanamthitta, ground zero of the Lord Ayyappa Temple agitation. He was pushed to third position with over 2.97 lakh votes behind Congress-UDF nominee Anto Antony and CPI(M)-LDF candidate Veena George.

The front had expectations in 3 constituencies- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur-, besides hoping to increase its vote share in a handful of other segments. However, a defeat of party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan to Congress's incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram by a margin of nearly one lakh votes led to disappointment among the BJP cadre.

The hopes of the BJP-led NDA to ride piggyback on the Sabarimala women entry issue came a cropper in Kerala, with the front failing to open its account once again in the state. The BJP and other right outfits had spearheaded intense protests against the implementation of the 28 September apex court verdict permitting women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, hoping it would pay rich dividends in the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite polarising Sabarimala campaign, lotus fails to bloom once again in Kerala

Considered to be a prestige seat for the BJP, Adityanath had been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur since 1991.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan won by a three-lakh margin in Gorakhpur, a seat which was won by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2014 Lok Sabha election. "This is a victory of the truth", he said.

Narendra Modi-led BJP has secured 302 seats alone in the 542-seat election. At 02.12 pm, the party was also leading on the last seat where counting was still underway.

He said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Union Council of Ministers are yet to be decided. "The dates for the swearing-in ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to various parts of the country are yet to be decided," he wrote.

The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers are scheduled to meet on Friday evening to pass a resolution, recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. "The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers will meet this evening," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar wrote on his Twitter handle.

It is noteworthy that with the BJP dealing a hammer blow, Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each; JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda also lost elections.

"The mandate won't effect the Congress-JD(S) alliance in state because these were national polls and had nothing to do with the state government's performance," G Parameswara, Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka told reporters after the state government called an 'unofficial cabinet meet' to assess the poll drubbing.

While 87-year old Gowda was defeated by 13,339 votes in Tumkur against BJP's G S Basavaraj, Kharge suffered the first defeat in his political career at the hands of former party colleague Umesh jadhav, who resigned as MLA and joined the saffron party ahead of the elections, by 95,452 votes.

Reflecting the coalition's sorry state,Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were defeated by their BJP rivals, making the rout complete. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, supported by BJP,won the Mandya seat by 1,25,876 votes in a fiercely fought battle against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

According to news reports, the BJP will brainstorm over the party's future plan for Karnataka. According to latest EC figures (see below image), BJP has managed to secure a whopping 51.38 percent of the state's vote share, while the Congress and the JD(S), which is in coalition in the state, got 31.88 percent and 9.67 percent respectively.

Steamrolling the ruling Congress-JDS alliance, the BJP Thursday scored a resounding win in Karnataka, bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in an outcome that left the one-year old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability.

BJP retains 81.8 percent of the seats, while Congress managed to retain 37.2 percent of its seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

64-year-old West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who traditionally fights from the Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency , was not in the fray in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, meaning she did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. So, there is no question of personal loss or win. Her party Trinamool Congress, however, bagged 22 seats in Bengal and remained in a very close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party which made galloping leads in the state compared to their 2014 tally. In 2019, BJP secured win in 18 seats, compared to 2014 when they won only 2.

The Election Commission on Friday morning confirmed that senior BJD leader Pinaki Mishra defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Patra lost to Mishra by a narrow margin — while he won 46.37 percent of the votes, Mishra won with a little more 47.4 percent of the vote share.

BJP also made a clean sweep in 10 seats and Union Territories, but missed winning all seats in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar by just one seat.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 15 seats with over 5 lakh vote margin. Comparatively, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 6 seats with over 5 lakh margin.

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin's DMK recorded a 100 percent strike rate by winning all 23 seats that it contested.

According to Election Commission data, Congress has failed to open its account in 20 states. However, India's Grand Old Party managed to secure a double-digit win in Kerala, but that was the only state where the Congress performed well. It was literally routed nationwide.

Analysing BJP's resurgent win, we found that the party has managed to increase its vote share at least 11 states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to retains 81.8 percent seats that it won in the 2014 elections, an analysis of the data shows. This is despite the party facing a consolidated Opposition in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. Additionally, the party also managed to make ney forays; it upped its seat tally in West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.

"BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties against it. BJP won 177 out of 300 seats where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value" Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI.

Modi, on the other hand, managed to improve his victory margin. He defeated his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi by a margin of 4.79 Lakh votes. His Man Friday BJP president Amit Shah won his maiden Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of 5.57 Lakh votes from Gandhinagar, bettering senior party leader LK Advani's margin of 4.83 Lakh votes in 2014.

Two-time BJP MP CR Patil came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 Lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. In Vadodara, BJP Ranjanben Bhatt won by 5.87 Lakh votes while in neighbouring Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh won by 5.48 lakh votes.

However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”

Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said.

Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

After facing a crushing defeat in most states, heads are expected to roll in Congress rank and file. While media speculation about Rahul Gandhi's resignation continues despite Surjewala's clarification, at least two state incharges have offered to resign claiming moral responsibility for the poll defeat. First, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit from his post after Congress failed to retain even the Gandhi pocket borough Amethi. Now Congress' Karnataka campaign incharge HK Patil has offered to quit after BJP had a near walkover in the southern Indian state governed by a Congress-JD(S) government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi on 28 May and on 29 May he is likely to visit his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister is expected to take oath for his second term on 30 May, News18 reported. The prime minister's visit to his constituency and home state will come after he lead his party to become the first after Nehru-led Congress to come back to power with a bigger mandate than the first time.

BJP general secretary K Surendran, who led the Sabarimala protests against changing temple traditions, also suffered a defeat in Pathanamthitta, ground zero of the Lord Ayyappa Temple agitation. He was pushed to third position with over 2.97 lakh votes behind Congress-UDF nominee Anto Antony and CPI(M)-LDF candidate Veena George.

The front had expectations in 3 constituencies- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur-, besides hoping to increase its vote share in a handful of other segments. However, a defeat of party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan to Congress's incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram by a margin of nearly one lakh votes led to disappointment among the BJP cadre.

The hopes of the BJP-led NDA to ride piggyback on the Sabarimala women entry issue came a cropper in Kerala, with the front failing to open its account once again in the state. The BJP and other right outfits had spearheaded intense protests against the implementation of the 28 September apex court verdict permitting women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, hoping it would pay rich dividends in the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite polarising Sabarimala campaign, lotus fails to bloom once again in Kerala

Considered to be a prestige seat for the BJP, Adityanath had been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur since 1991.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan won by a three-lakh margin in Gorakhpur, a seat which was won by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2014 Lok Sabha election. "This is a victory of the truth", he said.

Narendra Modi-led BJP has secured 302 seats alone in the 542-seat election. At 02.12 pm, the party was also leading on the last seat where counting was still underway.

He said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Union Council of Ministers are yet to be decided. "The dates for the swearing-in ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to various parts of the country are yet to be decided," he wrote.

The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers are scheduled to meet on Friday evening to pass a resolution, recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. "The Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers will meet this evening," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar wrote on his Twitter handle.

It is noteworthy that with the BJP dealing a hammer blow, Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each; JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda also lost elections.

"The mandate won't effect the Congress-JD(S) alliance in state because these were national polls and had nothing to do with the state government's performance," G Parameswara, Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka told reporters after the state government called an 'unofficial cabinet meet' to assess the poll drubbing.

Congress leader G Parameswara told reporters today that all Congress MLAs met Siddaramiah to assert that they remain committed to continue the alliance under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. He said that the two parties will foil any attempts by the BJP to destabalise the government.

Clashes broke out between supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was backed by the BJP, and JD(s) workers in Maddur Taluk in Karnataka. Two of her supporters -- Shashidhar and Kumar -- were reportedly attacked with beer bottles and knives. The injured have been taken to the hospital and a case been registered in Maddur.

Congress' Karnataka campaign incharge HK Patil has also ffered to quit after BJP had a near walkover in the southern Indian state governed by a Congress-JD(S) government. The latest addition to the list is Congress' Odisha incharge Niranjan Patnaik.

First, owning moral responsibility for the rout of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, state Congress President Raj Babbar has reportedly sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The Congress could win only one seat (Rae Bareli) in the state and Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani. Raj Babbar also lost the Fatehpur Sikri seat that he contested. He lost the seat to Raj Kumar Chahar of BJP by a margin of over four lakh votes.

After facing a crushing defeat in most states, heads are expected to roll in Congress rank and file. While media speculation about Rahul Gandhi's resignation continues despite Surjewala's clarification, at least three state incharges have offered to resign claiming moral responsibility for the poll defeat.

Resignations pile up on Rahul Gandhi's desk after poll defeat; at least 3 states' incharges offer to quit

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call on President Ram Nath Kovind later today. Modi had called upon veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences earlier today.

Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates DMK Parliamentary Committee meet to be held the party headquarters in Chennai at 5 pm tomorrow, reported ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Worrying that someone who glorified Godse won, says Digvijaya Singh At a press conference in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party's win in the Lok Sabha polls. "I accept defeat but it is worrying that Pragya Singh Thakur, a person who glorified Nathuram Godse, won. I will try my best that the promises we made are implemented by the elected government too," he said. He also said, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP said it will cross the 280 mark and it did. This time, they said they will cross the 300 mark and they did. How is it that they know how many seats they will win even before votes are cast?"

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Elected Shiv Sena MPs meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra East residence in Mumbai. the party won in 18 of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra under the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Mamata Banerjee is a vindictive woman, says BJP MP from Barrackpore BJP's Arjun Singh, who got elected from Barrackpore called chief minister Mamata Banerjee a vindictive woman. "If you are with her your are right, if you're not with her you're wrong. She knew if I leave it will be a big setback for her and it is evident. That is why she has resorted to violence," Singh said. ANI

Narendra Modi responds to congratulatory messages Canada : Modi responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by saying, "People of India have reposed their faith in democracy and development. India will work with our valued partner Canada for benefit of our citizens, and for world peace and prosperity." Saudi Arabia : "Thank you, Your Majesty @KingSalman and Your Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for heartfelt greetings. India cherishes deep-rooted and multi-faceted ties with the Kingdom. Look forward to further enhancing our relations for the benefit our citizens," Modi tweeted. Russia : "Thank you @KremlinRussia, and my dear friend, for your warm greetings. Your support for taking our special and privileged strategic partnership to new heights is invaluable. I look forward to our meeting soon," Modi responded to Vladimir Putin's wishes. Nepal : PM Modi thanked former PM Baburam Bhattarai and said, "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations. We are committed to further strengthening and deepening our bilateral cooperation and people to people ties." Burundi : Responding to Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's congratulatory tweet, Modi said, "Thank you President @pnkurunziza for your warm message. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between India and Burundi for development and prosperity." Zimbabwe : "Thank you President @edmnangagwa. I am committed to continue working with you to strengthen the special relationship between India and Zimbabwe," PM Modi said. Republic of Ghana : "Thank you President @NAkufoAddo. I am looking forward to working together for the success of both our countries," the PM said.

Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates Narendra Modi responds to congratulatory messages from leaders around the world US : PM Modi tweeted to US Vice-President Mike Pence, "This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world." Britain : Modi also thanked Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson. "I wholeheartedly reciprocate the sentiment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the UK for the benefit of our people." Nigeria : "Thank you President @MBuhari @NGRPresident for your wishes. India-Nigeria relations have grown from strength to strength in the last few years. And, I am committed to continue working with you to further enhance our bilateral ties," PM Modi tweets. Malta : The PM thanked Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat saying: "We had useful discussions during our meeting at VGS2019. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our cooperation." Indonesia : Modi responded to president Joko Widodo saying, "Both our countries share a longstanding relationship of goodwill and mutual trust. We will keep working closely on common priorities and challenges." Afghanistan : The PM thanked Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan. "Thank you @afgexecutive for your kind and warm wishes. We will continue to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership with Afghanistan," he tweeted. Madagascar : "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina. I am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties between India and Madagascar which will also help in advancing peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region." France : "Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron for your good wishes. I reaffirm my commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and France. I look forward to our meeting soon," the PM said.

Ministers begin arriving at the Parliament for the last Union Cabinet meet

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Mamata calls meeting of TMC MPs, party leaders Mamata Banerjee has called an ermergency meeting of leaders of her party on Saturday at her residence. "Our party supremo will be meeting victorious candidates as well as those who lost the polls. District presidents and other senior leaders will also be present at the meeting. We will discuss the elections results and take stock of both our weaknesses and strenghts," a senior TMC leader told PTI. Speaking about the BJP's surge in West Benhal, he said, "The results came as a rude shock for all of us. We couldn't anticipate such a mandate against us. We need to recitify the mistakes and reach out to the masses before it is too late."

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates NOTA outperforms CPI, CPM, BSP in Rajasthan Around 3.27 lakh voters opted for the NOTA option in the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan. NOTA even outperformed some of the parties such as the CPI, CPM and the BSP, with CPI's vote share being 0.14 per cent, CPM 0.20 per cent and the BSP 1.07 per cent. The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in Banswara (29,962), followed by Udaipur (28,179), Jalore (17,714), Chittorgarh (17,528) and Bhilwara (17,418).

Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha President Ram Nath Kovind is now expected to dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on 3 June. The process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Dalai Lama congratulates Narendra Modi Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their "sweeping victory". In a letter, the Dalai Lama wrote, "I pray you will be successful in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. India is one of the great ancient civilizations, a distinctive and fundamental feature of which has been ahimsa and karuna — non-violent conduct motivated by compassion. We Tibetans have tremendous respect for India as the source of our spiritual culture. The traditions of Nalanda University brought to Tibet in the eighth century have had a powerful impact on our development. Last month marked the 60th anniversary of our life in exile. I would like to take this opportunity to express the Tibetan people's immense gratitude to the Government and people of India. It is due to India's consistent generosity and kindness to us that we have been able to preserve our ancient cultural heritage in exile.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates TMC suspends Bijapur legislator for anti-party comments Trinamool Congress suspended its Bijpur legislator Subhrangshu Roy, son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, for six years for anti-party comments. "Today I have no qualms in accepting that I have lost to my father. He is a real chanakya of Bengal politics. Our party has lost and people voted against us. We should accept it," Subhrangshu had said earlier on Friday. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "He (Roy) has been constantly making such statements. Our party's disciplinary body after consultation with party supremo Mamata Banerjee has decided to expel him."

BIHAR's electorate casts highest number of NOTA votes in country Bihar saw about 8.17 lakh voters opting for the None of The Above (NOTA) option - the highest in the country. Daman and Diu (1.7 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (1.49 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (1.44 per cent) followed in the list with 1.7 per cent, 1.49 per cent and 1.44 per cent votes, respectively, under NOTA.

Congress gets zero seats in 18 states, UTs The Congress has drawn a blank in 18 states and Union Territories, in the Lok Sabha polls which saw the BJP emerging victorious with a margin even higher than the one in the 2014 general elections. The Congress has been completely routed in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

20 leaders make Lok Sabha debut in Maharashtra As many as 20 of the 48 MPs from Maharashtra are making their debut in the Lok Sabha. Eleven of them are from the BJP, four from the Shiv Sena, two from the NCP, one is an independent backed by the NCP, and one each is from the Congress and AIMIM.

Modi cannot remove Article 370, 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35-A and Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said the prime minister should make efforts to unite the people of the country instead of dividing them. "Let him be as powerful as he (Modi) likes, he cannot remove Article 370 and article 35-A (from the state of Jammu and Kashmir). Our right of Article 370 and Article 35-A should be protected. This is very important for us. We are soldiers of this country not enemies of this nation," he said. PTI

No alternative to Kejriwal in Delhi, says AAP's Gopal Rai Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Friday dismissed suggestions that it would have an impact on Delhi assembly elections slated for early next year, asserting that there is no alternative to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Rai said the party lost because the elections were highly polarised and people either voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "We consider it our failure that we could not introduce the agenda of statehood (main poll plank of AAP) in the highly polarised elections," he said. Rai exuded confidence that the result of Lok Sabha polls would not impact the assembly polls in Delhi which are slated for early next year. "There is no alternative to Kejriwal in the national capital and it has emerged that people who voted for BJP or Congress in the LS polls want Kejriwal in the assembly elections," he claimed. PTI

Will ask top leaders to take action against those who helped opposition, says Jaya Prada BJP’s Jaya Prada on her defeat from Rampur in the Lok Sabha elections, “I'll speak to the top leaders of the party about the people who helped the opposition party and that strict action be taken against those people.” Ahead of the elections, Jaya Prada was in the news after Azam Khan passed offensive comments about her. Khan won from the constituency.

PM Narendra Modi met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

Narendra Modi tenders his resignation from the post of Prime Minister President Ramnath Kovind accepted th Prime Minister's resignation. The President has requested and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

Election Commission concludes counting of votes in all constituencies Counting of votes was completed in most constituencies, except Arunachal Pradesh's Arunachal Pradesh West seat. The counting in the constituency concluded on late Friday evening, with BJP's Kiren Rijiju winning with 2,25,796 votes, Congress' Nabam Tuki trailed behind with just 50953 votes. Rijiju's victory marks the end of counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP's tally now stands at 303 seats, while 52 seats have gone to the Congress, 23 to DMK, 22 each to TMC and YSR Congress, 18 to Shiv Sena, 16 to JD(U), 12 to BJD,10 to BSP, 9 to TRS, 6 to LJSP, 5 each to SP and NCP, 3 each to IUML, TD and JKNC and 2 each to SAD and Others.

Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Latest Updates Narendra Modi gets official certificate of election from Varanasi Prime Minister Narendra Modi got elected from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency with 6,74,664 votes. Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav trailed far behind with 1,95,159 votes.

Coronavirus Updates: Rajasthan reports 1,134 fresh cases and nine fatalities, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 37,564 and toll to 633.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 toll rose to 13,883 with 227 deaths while the case count increased to 3,83,723 with the addition of 7,924 fresh COVID19 cases.

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far, said reports.

Speaking at the virtual launch of three high throughput testing facilities, Prime MInister Narendra Modi said that there are more than 11,000 COVID-19 facilities and over 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. "We also have nearly 1,300 testing labs in the country and more than five lakh tests are being conducted daily," ANI quotes him as saying.

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold decisions to help people amid the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there was an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. 'The ‘Delhi model’ is being discussed in India and across the world. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 percent.'

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 4,85,114. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.92 percent.

India reports 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll rises by 708 to 32,771.

India registered 97,577 new cases in the past two days. On Saturday, India registered 48,916 COVID-19 infections in a single day, while on Sunday, the case count mounted to 13,85,522 with 48,661 people testing positive for the disease.

As India's coronavirus case count mounted to 13,85,522 on Sunday with 48,661 people testing positive for the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against displaying any laxity in following precautionary measures, saying that the virus remained as fatal as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

Several states, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, saw a spurt in daily cases while southern states, with the exception of Karnataka, recorded a marginal dip in fresh infections.

In the northeast, Sikkim extended the complete lockdown till 31 August, hours after the state reported its first COVID-19 fatality. Restrictions were also extended in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town after 14 more cases surfaced there.

Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on the last Sunday lockdown this month, with only milk supply and health care services remaining operational in the state. A similar situation prevailed in Maharashtra's Nagpur where a 'Janata curfew' elicited a good response on its last day.

Modi stresses on exercising caution

In his Mann ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"At many places, the virus is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that the virus is as fatal today as it was in the beginning. Which is why we have to be cautious," Modi said.

Modi also advised those feeling uncomfortable while wearing masks to remember the burden and sacrifice of those in the front lines of the battle against the virus.

India reports 48,661 new cases, 705 deaths

The data updated by the Union health ministry in the morning showed that the cumulative total of coronavirus cases in the country grew to 13,85,522 with 48,661 fresh cases reported since Saturday morning. The country's toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to news agency PTI, this is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 were from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha.

Of the total 32,063 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounts for 13,389 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,806, Tamil Nadu 3,409 Gujarat 2,300, Karnataka 1,796, Uttar Pradesh 1,387, West Bengal 1,332, Andhra Pradesh 985 and Madhya Pradesh 799.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of cases at 3,66,368, followed by Tamil Nadu 2,06,737, Delhi 1,29,531, Karnataka 90,942, Andhra Pradesh 88,671, Uttar Pradesh 63,742 and West Bengal 56,377, the health ministry's data showed.

Recovery rate rises to 63.92%

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from the novel coronavirus infection in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 percent, the ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries exceed active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694."Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases," the ministry said, adding that the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 percent

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16 million-mark in the country, it said. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested till 25 July with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday.

National Task Force decides to exclude Itolizumab from treatment protocols

In another development, the National Task Force on COVID-19 decided against including Itolizumab drug in clinical management protocols for treating the disease even though the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its "restricted emergency use" in infected patients, official sources told PTI.

Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, used for treating psoriasis — a skin condition — was approved for "restricted emergency use" in 'moderate' to 'severe' Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome patients with COVID-19.

The drug was left out of the clinical management protocols as there was not enough evidence, said the sources. However, a Biocon spokesperson said that nearly 1,000 persons have used the drug with good outcome. "The National Covid Task Force needs to see more evidence and we will provide them large real-world data to enable the committee to reconsider its decision on inclusion of Itolizumab in the protocol," he said.

COVID-19 deaths decline in National Capital, claims Delhi govt

The national capital has recorded a 44 percent decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths in early July as compared to early June, the Delhi government said. The city recorded 605 deaths due to the viral disease between 1 and 12 July as against 1,089 fatalities during the same period in June, according to an analysis carried out by the Health Department.

The Delhi government's COVID-19 hospitals saw a 58 percent reduction in deaths from 361 in early June to 154 in early July, it said. Central government COVID-19 hospitals saw a 55 percent reduction in number of deaths, while private COVID hospitals witnessed a 25 percent decline. Delhi recorded 1,075 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.30 lakh, while the toll mounted to 3,827 with 21 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat report record increase in cases

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported their highest single-day addition in coronavirus cases. Madhya Pradesh saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 874 people tested positive for the infection, including 205 in capital Bhopal, taking the state's count to 27,800. The toll rose by 12 during the day to reach 811.

Gujarat reported as many as 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 55,822 while 21 patients died, including 12 in Surat, the state health department said. The cumulative toll in the state now stands at 2,326. However, the recovery rate also improved to 72.31 percent, with 753 patients being discharged during the day.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day surge of 3,260 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's total to 66,988. As many as 39 more people died due to COVID-19 in the state, pushing the toll to 1,426, a bulletin said.

Karnataka too witnessed a record increase of 5,199 new cases, taking the aggregate in the state to 96,141, while 82 succumbed to the virus and the toll rose to 1,878, the health department said. Bengaluru urban continued to record highest number of deaths. The city has seen 891 deaths so far including 29 on Sunday.

Minor decline in new cases in southern states

However, the rest of the southern states with high daily caseloads — Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh — saw minor dips compared to the previous days. Kerala, with 927 cases on 26 July, saw a marginal decline against the infections reported on Saturday, at 1,103.

Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a minor dip on Sunday when compared to the infected persons on Saturday or Friday, but the state still reported cases in excess of 7,000 for the third day. The state's daily cases stood at 7,627 on Sunday while it recorded 7,813 cases yesterday.

Telangana reported over 1,500 cases, taking the tally past 54,000, with a majority of the infections coming from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Sunday lockdown observed in Tamil Nadu

With 6,986, Tamil Nadu reported only two cases lesser than on Saturday, even as the state observed a strict Sunday lockdown. The roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors in keeping with lockdown curbs. Health care services were open, sanitary workers continued their clean up work, and personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to find people with flu-like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

Shops selling essential commodities, fuel pumps and markets were closed as part of measures to help fight COVID- 19 while most vehicles also stayed off the roads.

Similar scenes were observed in Maharashtra's Nagpur city where markets stayed shut and people remained indoors under the Janata curfew. Over 3,000 police personnel were deployed to enforce the curfew, officials said.

An eight-day total lockdown began in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, from Sunday to stem the spread of COVID-19. Streets were empty and shops remained closed. A few pharmacies and hospitals were open in some localities to cater to people in medical emergencies.

Government offices, banks and medical clinics that are exempted from the purview of the lockdown remained closed on Sunday.

Sikkim extends lockdown

The Sikkim government extended the statewide lockdown, scheduled to end on Sunday, till 1 August "After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of 1 August, 2020," a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

The state reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital. Sikkim has 357 active cases of COVID-19, while the total cases stand at 499.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also extended a complete lockdown imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions will be in place till further orders to make way for a smooth contact-tracing and sampling exercise of the fresh cases, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu said.

The curbs in Bhaderwah were initially imposed on 21 July after 30 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Doda. This is the third time that the lockdown has been extended.

"We have extended the complete lockdown till further orders after 14 more persons were found coronavirus positive. Contact-tracing and sampling of them is still going on and will take sometime," Rishu said, adding that the situation will be reviewed on Monday. No relaxation will be granted even for medical shops, he said.

With inputs from PTI