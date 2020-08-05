Coronavirus Updates: Delhi reports 11 deaths today, lowest in over a month; 1,076 test positive in past 24 hrs

Coronavirus Updates: The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 6.4 percent while the recovery rate was nearly 90 percent on Wednesday, a state health department bulletin said

Of the total 2.08 crore tests conducted so far, around 26.5 lakh are antigen tests, an ICMR official said.

A record 6,61,892 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 2,08,64,750 and the Tests per Million (TPM) to 15,119.

Rapid antigen tests comprise nearly 25-30 per cent of the total daily tests conducted for the detection of COVID-19 in the country at present, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.

While 330 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the state, five have died due to the virus.

Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 66 COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Fifteen more people also tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the state's tally to 917.

Pune district reported 2098 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 94,978 on Tuesday, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 2,185 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district, reports PTI.

Public health experts say the problem has been compounded by confusing and inconsistent guidance from politicians and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the scourge by county, state and federal governments.

Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing, calling such precautions an overreaction or an infringement on their liberty.

Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars there are reasons the US has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world, reports AP.

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 48,161, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 115.

Maharashtra’s case count rose to 4,57,956 after 7,760 new infections, and the toll went up by 300 to 16,142. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 2,68,285 cases and the toll stood at 4,349.

The number of active cases in Delhi went below the 10,000-mark. The Capital’s coronavirus tally stood at 1,39,156, including 1,25,226 recoveries and 4,033 deaths.

The company said it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September, and on a conference call added that it could produce 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial, sending the company’s shares up 10%, reports Reuters.

The global toll rose to 6,99,134 on Wednesday with the United States adding 1,302 more fatalities to the tally, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The global coronavirus count crossed 1.84 crore. As many as 1.10 crore people have recovered.

"India as a whole, the testing rates are much lower compared to some of the countries, who have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan.

The Chief Scientist of WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, in an interactive session through video conference said,as of now about 28 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are under clinical trial, of which five are entering Phase-II and over 150 candidates are in pre-clinical trials across the globe.

Noting that lockdown was a temporary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, a senior official of the World Health Organisation on Tuesday said India has a low testing rate when compared to some of the countries that are successfully trying to curb it.

"I will lead a silent prayer in the memory of COVID Warriors. I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow (5 August)," Patnaik said.

In a bid to boost the morale of the thousands of people engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to observe a silent prayer on Wednesday and take an oath to follow guidelines to avoid infection.

"India as a whole, the testing rates are much lower compared to some of the countries, who have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan. Even the United States is testing a huge number of people. So we need to have some benchmark and every public health department needs to have benchmarks on what is the rate of testing per lakh or per million, what is the test positivity rate," said Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of WHO.

India registered over 19 lakh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after 52,509 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With 857 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 39,795, according to the health ministry.

So far, 12,82,216 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking India's recovery rate to 67.19 percent.

Of the total 19,08,255 confirmed coronavirus cases, there are 5,86,244 active cases, according to the latest data by the health ministry.

Reports of him contracting the viral infection came on 25 July. The hospital advised him to quarantine himself at home and monitor his health for further seven days.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivrah Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19, reported ANI.

"After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on advice of doctors. I have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested," said Pathak.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

Of 18.55 lakh total confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearly 5.8 lakh patients are being treated for coronavirus in different parts of the country, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Of the 32 new cases, eight were reported from Lohit district, Lower Siang (7), East Siang (4), West Kameng and Capital Complex three each, Changlang, Tirap and Papumpare reported two cases each and one from East Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 infections including 13 security personnel, taking the northeastern state's overall count to 1,790, a senior health official said.

The state recorded 32,900 COVID-19 recoveries so far, according to the Rajasthan government.

With 593 fresh COVID-19 infections in Rajasthan, the overall count in the state climbed to 47,272 on Wednesday, ANI reported. The COVID-19 toll has reached 742 after 10 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

Stating that a realistic timeline to start receiving first million doses of COVID vaccine is mid-2021, World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan cautioned that it might take longer "as we did not understand the virus completely".

Favipiravir has received authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday announced the launch of its Favipiravir drug under the brand name 'Covihalt' for the treatment patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms at Rs 49 per tablet in India.

"ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated in the phase I clinical trial. The company will now commence phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from 6 August.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 39,000-mark with the detection of 1,337 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus toll to 225 on Wednesday, reports PTI. The fresh infections reported in 28 districts took the state's tally to 39,018.

The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 675 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country. The total number of infected cases reached 281,136 after 675 new cases were detected while the death toll due to the infection has surged to 6,014, the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan has reported 15 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 6,014 while the total number of infections in the country stands at 281,136, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The police personnel who tested positive for the disease included 1,035 officers, he said. "So far, 10,026 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 107 personnel, including 10 officers, have died," the official said, adding that more than 50 percent of the casualties were reported from the Mumbai Police force.

Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, reports PTI.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload increased to 5,646 on Wednesday with the detection of 125 fresh infections, while two more fatalities pushed its coronavirus toll to 30, reports PTI.

The singer shared his diagnosis in a Facebook videoearlier today. He said that he had tested positive a few days back but it was a mild case of the virus.

Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite doctors advising home quarantine, the singer chose to admit himself to the hospital.

Trump, who has in the past upped the ante against Beijing over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the coronavirus should not have hit the world.

America’s attitude towards China has “changed greatly” since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, US President Donald Trump has said, asserting that the Chinese government should have stopped the deadly contagion in Wuhan.

According to ANI reports, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has no fever and his vital parameters are stable. "He has been started on appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by our experts. His symptoms have improved since admission and is comfortable at present," Manipal Hospital told the news agency.

According to the Puducherry health department, 286 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths were reported in the Union Territory. The total number of cases now at 4,432 including 1,721 active cases, 2,646 recovered cases and 65 deaths.

The new cases raised the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 54,254, the MOH said.

Singapore on Wednesday reported 908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure recorded since May, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) attributing the high number of infections to the ongoing clearance of dormitories housing foreign workers.

The boy, who was a resident of Junglighat area of Port Blair, was suffering from diabetes. He died of COVID-19 at the G B Pant Hospital here, the official said, adding the fresh fatality has pushed the coronavirus death toll in the islands to 12.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported the first death of a child due to COVID-19 as an eight-year-old boy succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The BMC on Wednesday said that one new coronavirus case was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of cases to 2,589, including 77 active cases and 2,254 discharges.

Kerala reported 1,195 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally across 29,000. The state's toll has reached 94. Of the positive cases, 971 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 79 people is not known, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Sixty six of those who tested positive have come from foreign countries and 125 from other states. Thirteen health workers are among those infected,he told reporters.

They said while one death took place in Jammu region, eight were reported from the Kashmir Valley. The coronavirus death toll in the union territory has now risen to 426 of which 395 are from the valley and 31 from Jammu region

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 559 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 22,955, even as 9 COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. "Nine people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

The state of Maharashtra reported 10,309 new coronavirus cases today while 334 people succumbed to COVID-19. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,68,265, including 1,45,961 active cases, 3,05,521 recovered & 16,476 deaths, the state's health department said.

Five people died in the city on Wednesday taking the toll from the virus to 1,617, the state health department bulletin added.

Of the total cases, Ahmedabad reported 161 infections takings its overall tally to 27,283.

According to the state health department, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 with 1,073 patients testing positive on Wednesday while 23 patients died from the virus, taking the overall toll to 2,557, PTI reported.

All passengers arriving in Goa are required to go for 14 days of home quarantine or they can opt for 14 days of paid institutional quarantine. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/R7YR8OMj6T

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388. There are 41,973 active cases in the state while 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the statement said.

They demanded relief measures from the government, including waiver of road and passenger taxes for the next three quarters, deferment of tax payments and extension of vehicle insurance validity, among others, according to a joint statement. The passenger transport operators also sought deferment of EMI payments for the next 6-12 months and waiver of interest component for the deferred period; discount of 10-25 percent on toll taxes; and extension of validity of documents like fitness certificate, permits, driving licence and registrations, till March 2021.

The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and the Delhi Contract Bus Association on Wednesday sought government intervention to "save" contract carriage and all-India tourist permit bus operators saying the sector is on the verge of a collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two bodies said transporters in Delhi alone have suffered a financial loss of Rs 65,000 crore in the past two months and the business has no money to continue operations in the coming months.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 10,072, from 9,897 on Tuesday. The daily cases count had dipped to 674 and 12 deaths were recorded on Tuesday. As per Wednesday bulletin, the positive rate stood at 6.4 percent while the recovery rate was nearly 90 percent.

Delhi reported 1,076 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday, the lowest daily fatality count in more than a month, authorities said, adding the city's caseload has surpassed 1.4 lakh and death toll has risen to 4,044.

In a statement, the government said that the chief minister, who held a meeting with representatives of these committees set up on July 31, said that all steps should be taken to bring deaths to zero in the city.

Four death monitoring committees constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to analyse the high mortality rate in ten COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday submitted reports suggesting measures like early recognition and transfer of patients to ICU, and use of plasma at the initial stage.

2,816 new COVID19 cases, 2,078 discharged and 61 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 83,800, including 58,962 discharged, 22,992 active cases and 1,846 deaths, the state health department said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Delhi reported 1,076 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday, the lowest daily fatality count in more than a month, authorities said, adding the city's caseload has surpassed 1.4 lakh and death toll has risen to 4,044.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 10,072, from 9,897 on Tuesday. The daily cases count had dipped to 674 and 12 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

The state of Maharashtra reported 10,309 new coronavirus cases today while 334 people succumbed to COVID-19. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,68,265, including 1,45,961 active cases, 3,05,521 recovered & 16,476 deaths, the state's health department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 with 1,073 patients testing positive on Wednesday while 23 patients died from the virus, taking the overall toll to 2,557, a state health department bulletin said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857.

Of the positive cases, 971 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 79 people is not known, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Sixty six of those who tested positive have come from

10,026 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 107 personnel, including 10 officers, have died, an official said, adding that more than 50% of the deaths were reported from the Mumbai Police.

Pharma major Lupin Limited today announced the launch of its Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

India registered over 19 lakh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after 52,509 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The global toll rose to 6,99,134 on Wednesday with the United States adding 1,302 more fatalities to the tally, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The global count crossed 1.84 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally rose by over 50,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 18,55,745. In the past 24 hours, 52,050 new cases were reported. Meanwhile, the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 12,30,509 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 66.31 percent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 percent, the data stated.

The health ministry also said that the number of recovered patients is now double than the number of active cases.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,08,64,750 samples have been tested up to 2 August with 6,61,892 samples being tested on Monday, the highest done in a day so far, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR, Dr Lokesh Sharma, said.

"A total of 1,05,32,074 tests for detection of coronavirus infection have been performed with per day average of 3,39,744 tests in July, the highest number of tests conducted in a month so far," Sharma said.

There are 917 labs in the government sector and 439 labs in the private sector for conducting COVID-19 tests.

Dharmenda Pradhan, Siddaramaiah tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said that he has been hospitalised as per doctor's advice and is in a healthy condition.

"I decided to get myself tested after noticing some symptoms of COVID-19 and my report came back positive. As per the doctor's advice, I have admitted myself in a hospital and I am in healthy condition," his tweet read.

Union Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Other politicians testing positive for COVID-19 include Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Centre says 68% men, 32% women make up COVID-19 casualties

The Union Health Ministry said that of the people who died due to coronavirus in the country, 68 percent are men and 32 percent are women.

Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave mortality analysis for COVID-19 — gender and age-wise respectively.

"These are cumulative figures. If you see the mortality analysis i.e. the deaths caused by the coronavirus, you will find that 68 percent deaths are reported among male patients. And 32 percent of deaths are among female patients. This is broadly in line with the global scenario also, although the percentages may differ," he said.

"If you look at age-wise mortality analysis, 50 percent of deaths were reported in patients above 60 years and above; 37 percent deaths were seen in among patients with the age group of 45 to 60 years. This means that on one side — we have to save lives of our senior citizens, they should not go out unnecessary — and, on the other hand, we have to see that people between 45 to 60 years age group are also vulnerable too. Most importantly, those who are co-morbid should follow guidelines and everyone should wear mask, maintain distance and hand hygiene," Bhushan said.

According to the health ministry, about 11 percent mortality was seen in patients with 26 to 44 years of age. Only one percent fatality was observed in patients in the age group between 18 to 25 years and below 17 years of age.

Centre says 96% of 60,000 ventilators being procured are indigenous

In a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, the Union health ministry on Tuesday said that 96 percent of the 60,000 ventilators being procured by the government are indigenous and most of them have been sponsored by the PM-CARES fund.

Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 60,000 ventilators are being procured and 18,000 have already been supplied to states and union territories.

"Of the 60,000 ventilators, 50,000 are being funded by PM-CARES fund which comes to about Rs 2,000 crore in monetary terms," Bhushan said during the briefing.

He further said all the ventilators that are being procured under PM-CARES and those by the budgetary allocation of the Health Ministry have GPS chips embedded that can be tracked.

"The 'Make in India' (indigenous) ventilators have a share of more than 96 percent by volume and more than 90 percent by value," he said.

Delhi's LNJP records 'zero deaths' on two days in a week

The LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on two days in a week, signalling improvement in the pandemic situation.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday the number of people on ventilator at the facility has come down by nearly 25 percent, compared to the figure a month ago.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on 28 July that LNJP Hospital had not reported any death on 27 July, a feat, doctors said, recorded for the first time in the last couple of months.

"After that day, on two more days, our hospital saw no death from COVID-19.... It is definitely a good sign for all of us who are fighting this situation," Kumar told PTI.

WHO chief scientist says India's COVID-19 testing rate is low

Noting that lockdown was a temporary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, a senior official of the World Health Organisation on Tuesday said India has a low testing rate when compared to some of the countries that are successfully trying to curb it.

WHO chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, in an interactive session through video conference said, as of now about 28 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are under clinical trial, of which five are entering Phase-II and over 150 candidates are in pre-clinical trials across the globe.

"(In) India as a whole, the testing rates are much lower compared to some of the countries, who have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan. Even the United States is testing a huge number of people. So we need to have some benchmark and every public health department needs to have benchmarks on what is the rate of testing per lakh or per million, what is the test positivity rate," she said.

Without adequate number of tests, fighting the virus is like "fighting fire blindfolded," she pointed out. According to Swaminathan, the number of tests being conducted is not adequate if the COVID-19 test positivity rate is above five percent.

State-wise cases and deaths

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,47,324 active cases and 15,842 deaths. A total of 4,50,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,063 COVID-19 cases, 6,501 discharged and 108 deaths on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,68,285, including 2,08,784 discharged, 55,152 active cases and 4,349 deaths.

Delhi reported 674 COVID-19 cases, 972 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 12 death. The total positive cases here rises to 1,39,156 including 1,25,226 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4033 deaths.

4,108 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 5,187 Rapid antigen tests conducted.

As many as 390 cases, 824 recovered and 10 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 22,396, including 7,123 active cases, 14,856 recovered and 417 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,747 new COVID-19 cases with 67 deaths. The state government said that the total count of cases has gone up to 1,76,333 with 79,104 are active cases, 95,625 recovered patients and 1,604 deaths due to the disease.

A total of 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported from Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

State Health Department said the count of cases in the state stands at 46,679 including 13,115 active cases and 732 deaths. A total of 32,832 persons have recovered from the viral infection in the state so far.

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

"With this, state tally has risen to 65,704 including 14,811 active cases, 48,359 cured/discharges and 2,534 deaths," the State Health Department said.

With inputs from agencies