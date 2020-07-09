Coronavirus Updates: Navy completes Operation Samudra Setu, repatriates 3,992 Indians from three countries

While five repatriation trips were done by ships to Male in Maldives, two were done by ships to Bandar Abbas in Iran and one to Colombo in Sri Lanka

The US has accused the WHO of siding with China on the outbreak of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, alleging the health body misled the world resulting in deaths of over half a million people globally, including over 130,000 in America.

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, officials said, breaking off ties with the global health body amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.

A statement on Tuesday by the chief secretary for President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the removal of Obediah Moyo.

Zimbabwe's health minister has been fired for inappropriate conduct after he was accused of illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a shadowy company that sold the government 28 face masks and other materials at inflated prices, reports AP.

The US coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 30 lakh confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, and Florida faced an impending shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.

Kolkata city has 33 containment zones, while in neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, there are 155 and 219 such zones, respectively, according to an official data, reports PTI.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday, a government order signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, said.

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government Tuesday decided to clamp a "total" lockdown in containment and buffer zones after merging them together, and impose tough restrictions on public mobility and trade from 9 July, reports PTI.

The use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients has become highly politicized in the US but it is used widely in India, a top White House official has said, asserting latest research showed the malaria drug is highly effective in early stages of COVID-19, reports PTI.

International students will still have to obtain an appropriate visa and may still be subject to other visa processing or travel restrictions due to COVID19, it further said, adding students should check with the local US embassy or consulate for information specific to their country

The state department said that this temporary accommodation provides greater flexibility for nonimmigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses across America.

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced its plan for temporary modifications to F-1&M-1 nonimmigrant visa requirements for the fall 2020 semester, reports ANI. This will allow a mixture of both in-person and some online coursework to meet requirements for nonimmigrant student status, said the US Department of State.

The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic still has not reached its peak globally. “The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” he adds.

A total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India’s coronavirus total rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours reported on Wednesday morning. The toll increases by 482 to 20,642. More than 4.56 lakh people have recovered.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asks the health secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all Covid-19 deaths in the Capital in the last two weeks, reports ANI.

With 2,17,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,18,594) and Delhi (1,02,831).

"Everybody wants it. The moms want it. The dads want it. The kids want it. It's time to do it," he said. "We want to get our schools open, we want to get them open quickly, beautifully, in the fall" the president added.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Harvard University calling its decision to move all its courses online in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic "ridiculous, reports AFP.

Karnataka Chief Minsiter BS Yediyurappa holds an emergency meeting with Deputy Chief Minister A Narayan over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

With the death of seven more patients, the COVID-19 toll in Odisha climbed to 49 on Wednesday. While six died because of the viral infection, one patient succumbed due to comorbidities, said the state health department.

The PIL was filed by advocate Srikishan Sharma seeking a direction to the stateg overnment to take action against the private hospitals for charging exorbitantly and issue guidelines for maintaining transparency in the matter of treatment and billing against all the patients.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a report on a petition alleging that private hospitals were charging excessively from COVID-19 patients beyond the limit prescribed by the government.

"The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 21,577 including 478 deaths, 16,583 recovered and 16,208 discharged," said Rajasthan Health Department.

After 173 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases jumped to 21,577 on Wednesday. The COVID-19 toll stood at 478 with six more deaths, said the state health department.

Behera had come in contact with BJP's Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak, who tested positive for the infection on Monday, and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Balasore, the official said. Behera's personal security officer and driver have also contracted the disease, he said.

Ruling BJD MLA Prasant Behera has tested positive for COVID-19, the second legislator in Odisha to have contracted the disease, an official said on Wednesday. The lawmaker from Salipur in Cuttack district was admitted to a COVID-19 hospital, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated a Plasma Therapy Unit for treating COVID-19 patients at the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri and urged those who have recovered from the deadly infection to help save lives by donating blood plasma.

A 40-year-old Delhi Police constable who was undergoing treatment for liver-related complications at a hospital here has passed away, 12 days after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petition does not point out any instance where testing for COVID-19 has been denied in such zones and asked the petitioner, a lawyer, to either withdraw the plea or face costs.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL which alleged lack of access to testing facility in "non-containment or de-containment zones" and sought house-to-house survey and testing in such areas to identify cases of COVID-19 infection, reports PTI.

The BJP MLA from Valsad district is the first state minister to have contracted the viral infection.

A Gujarat minister has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday. "The minister has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he tested positive for coronavirus," Patel, who holds charge of the health department, said ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar says the surge in the number of cases in Bengaluru was expected but the extent was not known, reports PTI. “In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent,” he adds.

The chief minister had recently come in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive for COVID-19. Soren has also urged staff members of the Chief Minister's Office to go into home quarantine, it said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He will also be interacting with representatives from Varanasi-based NGOs tomorrow; efforts of these organizations towards food distribution and other assistance measures during lockdown to be discussed.

During the lockdown, over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of District Administration through individual efforts, reports ANI, quoting the Prime Minister's office. Narendra Modi will interact with representatives of such organisations tomorrow via video conferencing to discuss their experience.

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official told PTI on Wednesday.

India may record about 2.87 lakh projected cases of the novel coronavirus per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or drug interventions, according to a modeling study by the researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"He participated in a couple of events on Tuesday at the secretariat with Chief Minister Edappadi and other officials. The total number of MLAs who have tested #COVID19 positive in the state has risen to 11," the report said.

He said, "In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020. So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April, 74.75 crore in May and about 64.72 crore in June 2020."

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 16,883 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,56,830 so far. The rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. It has touched 61.53 percent today," the statement said.

The Union health ministry said that the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 61.53 percent on Wednesday.

The Union health ministry is likely to hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday at 4 pm, ThePrint reported . Thursday's briefing will be the first in a month.

Congress MP from Silchar Sushmita Dev reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Barak Bulletin quoted her as saying that, "I am asymptomatic and will follow the protocol."

Delhi education minister on Wednesday expressed 'reservations and concern over the manner and content of the syllabus reduction' of classes 9 to12 for the academic session 2020-21 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

People rushed to essential goods shops and ATMs in the containment zones in West Bengal ahead of a strict lockdown being imposed by the state government from Thursday, News18 reported.

Reports said 6,603 new coronavirus cases and 198 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,23,724 and death toll to 9,448. Of the total new cases, 1,347 cases were from Mumbai.

Private hospitals have agreed to provide 3,500 beds for COVID-19 treatment. Together with beds and COVID care centres, private hospitals will add 6,000 to 7,000 beds in coming days, said Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Delhi education minister on Wednesday expressed 'reservations and concern over the manner and content of the syllabus reduction' of classes 9 to12 for the academic session 2020-21 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Reports said 6,603 new coronavirus cases and 198 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,23,724 and death toll to 9,448. Of the total new cases, 1,347 cases were from Mumbai.

Private hospitals have agreed to provide 3,500 beds for COVID-19 treatment. Together with beds and COVID care centres, private hospitals will add 6,000 to 7,000 beds in coming days, said Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

1,381 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 87,513, including 59,238 recovered, 23,214 active cases and 5,061 deaths, reports ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Goa on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise of 136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,039, state Health department said. With 51 people being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the state has risen to 1,207, it said, adding that the number of active cases now stands at 824. The death toll so far stood at 8.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, which began on May 5, by bringing nearly 4,000 Indians back home from three countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat, Shardul and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated in this operation which lasted over 55 days and involved traversing more than 23,000 kilometers by sea," the Navy said in a statement. While five repatriation trips were done by ships to Male in Maldives, two were done to Bandar Abbas in Iran and one was done to Colombo in Sri Lanka under this operation. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on ships and seafarers due to the compact environment and forced ventilation systems on board ships," the statement noted. The greatest challenge for the Indian Navy was to avoid any incident of outbreak of the infection on board the ships during the evacuation operation, itsaid.

The new facility is equipped with CCTV cameras, mental health counsellors, specialist and arrangements for food to ensure proper care of patients. Out of the total 500 beds, 350 have been reserved for men, 100 for women and 50 for high-dependency patients. The NGO has deployed a team of 80 doctors and 150 nurses for the treatment of patients at the facility.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village, with the latter saying there is no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city now. Doctors For You, a not-for-profit organisation, supported the Delhi government in setting up the facility which is attached to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana with a single day highest of 1,924 being added and 11 deaths reported on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 29,536 and toll to 324. Of the fresh cases, 1,590 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 99 and 43 cases respectively.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, which began on 5 May, by bringing nearly 4,000 Indians back home from three countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Private hospitals have agreed to provide 3,500 beds for COVID-19 treatment. Together with beds and COVID care centres, private hospitals will add 6,000 to 7,000 beds in coming days, said Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to chair a meeting of Group of ministers (GoM) on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday morning.

Congress MP from Silchar Sushmita Dev reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Barak Bulletin quoted her as saying that, "I am asymptomatic and will follow the protocol."

The Tripura government is likely to start "phase-wise door-to-door" rapid COVID-19 antigen testing from Monday, NDTV reported.

"The announcement comes a day after the Assam government adopted a similar strategy in view of rising coronavirus cases," the report said.

Tamil Nadu electricity minister P Thangamani on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19, The Indian Express reported.

"He participated in a couple of events on Tuesday at the secretariat with Chief Minister Edappadi and other officials. The total number of MLAs who have tested #COVID19 positive in the state has risen to 11," the report said.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday addressed the media after the Union Cabinet's meeting. He said that the Cabinet had approved the extension of the scheme that provides additional food grains to ration card holders till November 2020.

He said, "In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020. So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April, 74.75 crore in May and about 64.72 crore in June 2020."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself after a cabinet minister, whom he had met recently, tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar will be addressing a Cabinet briefing at 3.30 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

India reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced its plan for temporary modifications to F-1&M-1 nonimmigrant visa requirements for the fall 2020 semester. This will allow a mixture of both in-person&some online coursework to meet requirements for nonimmigrant student status, said the US Department of State.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 7 lakh on Tuesday, with a single-day spike of 22,252 cases, only five days after it crossed the six lakh-mark. The toll crossed 20,000 with 467 new deaths, the Union health ministry said.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach the one lakh, while just 49 days to go past the seven lakh-mark. This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 20,000.

The country's coronavirus infection case load increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday, while the toll climbed to 20,160. The number of recoveries stands at 4,39,947, while there are 2,59,557 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

"Thus, around 61.13 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,02,11,092 samples have been tested up to 6 July with 2,41,430 samples being tested on Monday.

The health ministry also said that India’s total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities per million population is one of the lowest in the world.

Referring to the ‘WHO Situation Report-168', dated 6 July, the ministry said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 505.37 as against the global average of 1,453.25.

"The WHO Situation Report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths (due to COVID-19) per million population. India's cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29," the ministry said.

BMC to permit COVID-19 testing without prescription

People can test themselves for coronavirus infection at designated private laboratories in Mumbai without a doctor's prescription, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body also informed that those kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for the virus.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took the decision to allow testing without medical prescription in view of increase in the number of private laboratories and their capacity, it said in a release.

It will help people get treatment for coronavirus quicker, it added. Earlier, a doctor's prescription was needed for a test.

"If the test comes out positive, a (hospital) bed will be allotted through ward-level 'War Rooms' of the municipal corporation," the BMC release said.

CBSE reduces syllabus for classes 9- 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 percent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Tuesday.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12.

"To aid the decision, a few weeks ago I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response," Nishank tweeted.

Ventilator-equipped hospital to be set up at Nitish Kumar's residence

A ventilator equipped hospital will be set up at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's home in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Six doctors and three nurses from the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), which is incidentally the only COVID-19 hospital in the state, will work in three shifts at the chief minister's residence to assure round the clock duty.

The medical equipment for the hospital too will come from PMCH, as per an order by the PMCH after the health secretary directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

This comes after test reports of the niece of the Chief Minister returned positive for COVID-19. According to sources, she has been taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment and the official residence of the chief minister is being sanitised.

Jair Bolsonaro tests COVID-19 positive

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus' severity.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia."I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.

The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" were he to contract it.

He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70 percent of the population falling ill with COVID-19, and that local authorities' measures to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

State-wise COVID-19 numbers

Of the 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 204 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 48 from Delhi, 29 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from West Bengal, 17 from Gujarat, 11 each from Telangana and Haryana, nine from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Andhra Pradesh, six from Jammu and Kashmir, five each from Rajasthan and Punjab, two each from Bihar, Kerala and Odisha and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Of the total 20,160 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 9,026 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,115 deaths, Gujarat with 1,960, Tamil Nadu with 1,571, Uttar Pradesh with 809, West Bengal with 779, Madhya Pradesh with 617, Rajasthan with 461 and Karnataka with 401.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,11,987 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,14,978, Delhi at 1,00,823, Gujarat at 36,772, Uttar Pradesh at 28,636,Telangana at 25,733 and Karnataka at 25,317, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 22,987 in West Bengal, 20,688 in Rajasthan, 20,019 in Andhra Pradesh,17,504 in Haryana and 15,284 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 12,160 in Assam, 12,125 in Bihar, 9,526 in Odisha and8,675 in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has reported 6,491 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 5,622 cases.

A total of 3,305 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,161 in Uttarakhand, 2,847 in Jharkhand,1,813 in Goa,1,680 in Tripura,1,390 in Manipur,1,077 in Himachal Pradesh and1,005 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 802 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 625,Chandigarh 489 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 297 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 270 cases, Mizoram has 197 cases,Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 141, Sikkim has registered 125 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 80 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 5,034 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

International students in US could be deported if universities move online

In a decision that will adversely impact hundreds of thousands of Indian students in the US, the federal immigration authority has announced that foreign students pursuing degrees in America will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release on Monday that for the fall 2020 semester students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the US.

“The US Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programmes that are fully online for the fall semester nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” the release said referring to the September to December semester.

With inputs from agencies