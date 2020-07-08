Coronavirus Updates: WHO acknowledges 'emerging evidence' on airborne spread of COVID-19, says it isn't 'definitive'

Coronavirus Updates: The WHO has earlier said the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

But in an open letter to the Geneva-based agency, published on Monday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined evidence that they say shows floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

The WHO says SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles.

"Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," ICE said.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall because of the coronavirus crisis, reports AFP.

The employee, who works at the research department of the varsity, tested positive on Sunday, a senior official said.

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till 12 July. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative section is functioning, PTI reports.

The Maharashtra government on Monday said that hotels and lodges outside containment zones will be open to guests from 8 July, but with strict safety measures in place to check the spread of the coronavirus. The government said that the establishments will be allowed to operate at 33% of their capacity.

Earlier, it had advised all COVID-19 hospitals to opt for "prone awake ventilation" as and when possible before putting a patient on conventional mechanical ventilation.

The West Bengal government on Monday advised all COVID-19 hospitals in the state to issue death certificates according to the guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The department also advised the hospitals that "before putting hypoxic patients on ventilators, high flow nasal oxygen therapy should be tried as per the guideline".

Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said there are fears of community transmission of the virus in the state, reports ANI. “Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical,” Tumakuru district-in-charge minister Madhuswamy said. “There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level.”

India on Tuesday reports 22,252 coronavirus cases and 467 deaths in the past 24 hours. This takes the overall total to 7,19,665 and the toll to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered. India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil have more cases.

With 2,11,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978) and Delhi (1,00,823).

India has so far tested 1,02,11,092 samples, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of this, 2,41,430 samples were tested on Monday alone, reports ANI.

All of themwere admitted to the Western Railways Jagjivan Ram Hospital here which was in April declared as a facility to treat COVID-19 patients, they said. Of the total cases, 559 were reported from the Central Railway and 313 from the Western Railway, officials said.

As many as 872 employees of the Central Railway and Western Railway, their family members and retired personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 86 of them have died, officials told PTI.

The state government is "cheating'' both people and the centre with regard to COVID-19 testing numbers since the beginning, he said in a series of tweets. "Shocked that a government can stoop to such level to cover their failures." he said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government's claim of conducting one million COVID-19 tests is a "sham" as test reports were generated without taking samples, reports PTI.

The fight against COVID-19 is more difficult than the mythological war of Mahabharata, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, adding that the battle against the pandemic will continue till 2021 as the disease vaccine won't be available before that. It expressed concern over India reporting the third highest COVID-19 cases in the world

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain shut in the entire district by this order.

In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a 'total lockdown' will be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of 9 July to 15 July.

Six more people have succumbed to the viral infection in Odisha, the state health department said on Tuesday. While four of the total lost their lives to COVID-19, two others passed away because of comorbidities.

One death each was reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, it said, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.

Rajasthan reported four COVID-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report.

Out of these, 5.34 lakh people were identified as high-risk contacts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. So far, 13.28 lakh people have completed their 14-day quarantine.

More than 15 lakh people have been quarantined in Mumbai after contact-tracing so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city civic body said.

Haryana government issues order freezing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners respectively, at current rates till July 2021, due to COVID-19, reports ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official told PTI. The state's tally stands at 10,097, he said.

The top court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the condition of children in protection -- be it juvenile, foster or kinship homes across the country -- amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on news articles that 57 minor girls of Kanpur-based shelter home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief surgeon at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh Ballia district and a senior supply officer test positive for the coronavirus, PTI reports.

As per an order issued by Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, violators will have to work as "corona warriors" at check posts, fever clinics and carry out coronavirus-related awareness work.

Shops, malls, offices and business establishments in Bhopal will be forced to shut for three days if they fail to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and ensure that visitors follow the norms as well, reports PTI.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik that the state government does not have a policy for street vendors and it is also not contemplating framing any as of now.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that at present it does not have any intention of allowing street vendors to resume their business in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, reports PTI.

India’s coronavirus tests cross 1 crore. The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India’s recovery rate is now over 61 percent.

He added, "30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far."

The Uttar Pradesh government said that in the last 24 hours, 1,346 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. Active cases in the state stand at 9,514. A total of 19,627 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The toll stands at 827, said Uttar Pradesh principal Hhealth secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

The Goa government on Tuesday sought permission from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for using convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients, state health minister Vishwajit Rane was quoting as saying by News18.

"These two products were declared as essential items till June 30. We are not extending further as there is enough supply in the country," Nandan told PTI.

On 13 March, the Union consumer affairs ministry had declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for 100 days to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check the spread of coronavirus.

Face masks and hand sanitisers are no more essential products as their supply is sufficient in the country and, therefore, are now kept out of the purview of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that the Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at Kumar's official residence, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

A close relative of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who had been staying at his official residence, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, PTI reported.

His statement came after doctors and nurses were appointed in the chief minister's official residence as a "precautionary measure".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said, "When the chief minister's sample is sent for a COVID-19 test, reports are received in two hours. But in case of common men, it takes over 5-7 days. Now the chief minister's residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital,while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities."

"Government enhances the domain of containment zones by including buffer zones within such areas as well. State to prohibit functioning of all offices, all non-essential activities, congregations, all forms of transport and all marketing/trading/industrial activities within these newly defined Containment Zones," the report said.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a "total lockdown" in containment zones across the state from Thursday, News18 reported.

The Maharashtra health department said that 5,134 new COVID-19 cases, 3,296 discharged and 224 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,17,121 including 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths and 89,294 active cases.

The latest health bulletin showed that one new coronavirus case was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,335.

"Today me and my mother have been tested positive for COVID-19. We both are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated. All other family members have been tested negative.Stay Home, Stay Safe," she said.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak on Tuesday tweeted that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and quarantined herself at residence.

“The US Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programmes that are fully online for the fall semester nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” the release said referring to the September to December semester.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release on Monday that for the fall 2020 semester students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the US.

In a decision that will adversely impact hundreds of thousands of Indian students in the US, the federal immigration authority has announced that foreign students pursuing degrees in America will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester.

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, reports said. Hindustan Times reported that he was taking hydroxichloroquine as medication.

The @mybmc has decided to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/ self attestation. Labs can now conduct RT PCR tests as per ICMR guidelines at the will of anyone. This will help citizens feel safer and test when they have a doubt, without any delays.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that the BMC will henceforth conduct COVID-19 testing "to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/self attestation".

7 deaths and 1879 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 27612 including 11012 active cases, 16287 discharged and 313 deceased: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/XZSIv8vvPd

Telangana recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and 1,879 new patients today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27,612 and toll to 313, reports ANI quoting a health bulletin. As many as 16,287 persons have been discharged till date and the state now has 11,012 active cases.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to allow markets and shops to remain open for additional two hours from 9 July. Markets and shops can now remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, an extension of two hours from the existing closing deadline of 5 pm, in non-containment zones. Issuing a notification to this effect, the government said it aims to control or reduce crowding.

India's drugs regulator has asked drug controllers in states and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent black marketing of the anti-viral Remdesivir injection, approved for emergency and restricted use to treat COVID-19 patients, reports PTI. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani said in a communication to Drugs Controllers in states and UTs that his office received a letter raising concerns that certain unscrupulous persons were indulging in black marketing and over-pricing of the drug. "In view of the above, you are requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep strict vigil on the matter to prevent the black marketing and sale of the drug Remdesivir injection above MRP. "Action taken in the matter may please be intimated to this office at the earliest," Somani said in his letter addressed to state and UT drug controllers.

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day spike of 716 cases, pushing the virus count to 21,404, while 11 more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 472 in the state, according to an official report. Three new fatalities were reported in Pali; two each in Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each in Jalore, Nagaur, Dholpur and Bharatpur, it said.

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people, reports Reuters.

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organisation says the coronavirus is continuing to gain pace globally, reports AP. Noting the marked increase in the number of confirmed cases being reported in the past five or six weeks, he warned that a spike in deaths could be soon to follow. In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases a day, said Dr Michael Ryan during a Tuesday press briefing. Today we're dealing with 200,000 a day. Ryan said the number of COVID-19 deaths appeared to be stable for the moment, but he cautioned that there is often a lag time between when confirmed cases increase and when deaths are reported due to the time it takes for the coronavirus to run its course in patients. Ryan also dismissed the idea that the significant jump in cases was due to more widespread testing and, said, This epidemic is accelerating."

The Gujarat High Court premises will be closed for the next three days as seven coronavirus cases were reported from among those who had visited the court recently, the Registrar General said on Tuesday. The judicial functioning of the court will remain suspended during this period, said a circular from the highcourt registrar general's office.

Coronavirus Updates: Speaking at the daily briefing in Geneva, Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control, said there was evidence emerging of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, but that it was not definitive.

The civic body also informed that those kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for the virus.

Those attending schools that are staying online must "depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to guidance by issued by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Coronavirus cases in India inched towards seven lakhs on Monday with 24,248 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the toll rose to 19,795 with 425 new deaths.

As per the health ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged.

A day after India overtook Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, the Union health ministry said that the Centre has emphasised on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID-19 cases.

"The national positivity rate stands at 6.73 percent. Many states report lower COVID-19 positivity rate than the national average of 6.73 percent. Their tests per million are also higher than the national average," the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at 60.85 percent.

Total COVID-19 tests conducted in India cross 1 crore

The total number of tests for the detection of COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday.

"A cumulative total of 1,00,04,101 samples have been tested till 11 am on Monday with 1,80,596 samples being tested on 5 July," Scientist and media coordinator at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Lokesh Sharma said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 99,69,662 samples were tested for the disease in the country till 5 July, with 1,80,596 just on Sunday.

There are now 1,105 testing labs in the country comprising 788 in the public sector and 317 private labs. The per day testing capacity is also growing fast, Sharma said.

Around 2,00,000 samples have been tested on an average daily for the last 14 days, he said. India had crossed the nine million-mark on 1 July. "The per day testing capacity which was around 1.5 lakh on 25 May is more than three lakh per day now," Sharma said.

Starting with one single laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories in the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on 23 June validated the 1000th testing laboratory.

MHA allows universities to conduct exams with proper COVID-19 guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing 'Unlock 2' phase.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

"The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the statement said.

Various examinations conducted by universities and higher education institutions in the country have been suspended since March during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which first began on 25 March.

Centre says positivity rate in Delhi declined to 10% from 30%

The Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 percent to 10 percent in the last three weeks.

As on 5 July, the states with their positivity rate lesser than the national average and tests per million higher than the national average are Puducherry (5.55), Chandigarh (4.36), Assam (2.84), Tripura (2.72), Karnataka (2.64), Rajasthan (2.51), Goa (2.5), and Punjab (1.92).

In Delhi, tests were ramped up through increased RT-PCR testing along with the new Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care (POC) tests which gives results in only about 30 minutes, the Centre said.

"In spite of significantly increased testing in Delhi, the positivity rate has seen a substantial decrease from about 30 percent to 10 percent in the last three weeks," the statement said.

There are around 25,000 active cases in Delhi and of these, 15,000 people are currently in home isolation.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state

As per the Union health ministry data, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu reported 61 deaths and 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,978 including 46,833 active cases and 1,571 deaths.

Delhi crossed the 1 lakh-mark, with 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of ICU beds at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been increased from 45 to 200 to treat coronavirus patients.

Karnataka reported 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 25,317 including 10,527 recoveries and 401 deaths. Highest number of cases — 981 — have been reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours according to the state health department.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state has reported 193 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,522. Active cases stand at 2,252.

A total of 354 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number cases to 15,284. The toll rose to 617 after nine deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 151 active cases and 273 have recovered till date in the force.

Mizoram reported five new COVID-19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 191 including 58 active cases and 133 cured/discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 933 new cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 8,718 active cases, 19,109 discharges so far and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection, state additional chief secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

According to the Union health ministry, West Bengal has reported 22,126 COVID-19 cases including, 6,658 active cases, 14,711 cured and 757 deaths. Meanwhile, Gujarat has reported 36,037 cases including, 8,202 active cases 25,892 recovered and 1,943 deaths as of Monday.

A total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,019, an officer said. With seven persons succumbing to coronavirus infection on Monday, the toll in the state now stands at 239.

With inputs from PTI