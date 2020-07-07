Health

Assam to impose complete shutdown in Jorhat from 9 to 15 July; state records 12,522 COVID-19 cases

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly markets will remain shut in the entire district.

Jorhat (Assam): In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a 'total lockdown' will be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of 9 July to 15 July.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain shut in the entire district by this order.

As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522, including 4,623 active cases. While the number of patients who have been cured of the viral infection was 7,882. The state recorded 14 COVID-19 fatalities so far.

