Coronavirus Updates: AIIMS panel gives nod for human clinical trials of indigenous vaccine candidate COVAXIN

He also indicated that a complete lockdown is likely to be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram’s coastal areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the daily briefing, said community transmission of the coronavirus is observed to have taken place in the coastal neighbourhoods of Pulluvila and Poonthura in the capital district.

The Kerala government Friday confirmed the community transmission of coronavirus in two coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram district. The development, which is indicative of the vulnerability of coastal areas to COVID-19, comes even as nearly 800 new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours with overall count surging pastexceeding 11,000.

Earlier, flight operations to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad were suspended on the request of West Bengal government.

All these cities are COVID-19 hotspots and have reported the highest number of cases in the country.

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi and Mumbai has been extended till 31 July as confirmed cases continue to surge in West Bengal.

Of the new confirmed cases, 563 were recorded in Kolkata alone. Twelve more patients have succumbed to the viral infection in the city.

West Bengal recorded 1,894 COVID-19 infections in a day, taking the overall count to 38,011 as on Friday. According to data provided by the government, there are 14,709 active cases.

Rawat said, "The number of cases of the virus has increased in the last few days, which is a matter of serious concern. The only way to curb it is by creating a gap and as a result, we have decided to implement state-wide lockdown on Saturday and Sunday."

The announcement has come a day after 199 positive cases were reported across the state taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 3,982.

Uttarakhand government has decided to implement state-wide lockdown on Saturday and Sunday amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, said chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday in Dehradun.

More than 1.34 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 3,61,024 samples were tested on Friday alone.

India registered 34,884 COVID-19 infections and 671 deaths in past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, India's COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,38,716.

India's tally of coronavirus cases crossed 10.38 lakh on Saturday with 34,884 new patients testing positive, while the toll climbed to 26,273 with 671 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infections climbed to 10,38,716 with 26,273 deaths.

India registered a total of 6,53,751 recoveries so far, according to the recent data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate to 62.93 percent.

Maharashtra recorded 8,308 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections to 2.9 lakh. This is the third time that the number of single-day cases breached the 8,000-mark in the state.

The total lockdown might continue for seven to 10 days, he added. The MLA also said that a 200-bed hospital will be set up in the town very soon.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Friday onwards, according to the Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy.

A total of 88 people have recovered or discharged. The total number of cases in the state is now at 27,973, including 6,737 active cases and 550 deaths, said the state health department said on Saturday.

With 184 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of COVID-19 infections climbed to 27,973 on Saturday. Four more patients have lost their lives to the viral infection, taking the toll in the state 550.

In a letter to Principal Secretaries (Health) and Secretary (Health) of these states, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal asked them to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the new cases have their close contacts traced and are in quarantine within 72 hours of case confirmation.

With these states imposing lockdown anew, the health ministry emphasised that the restrictions should be utilised to focus on containment, surveillance and testing in containment and buffer zones as the key strategy for early detection of cases and fatality management.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to contain transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one percent.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "Despite almost three months of lockdown and the claims of the Uttar Pradesh government, coronavirus cases have increased sharply in 25 districts in July. There has been a jump (in the number of COVID-19 cases) of 200 percent in three districts, 400 percent in three and above 1,000 percent in one district."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed Uttar Pradesh government as the COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the state. She claimed that the reason behind the surge in cases is due to a lack of testing and juggling of data.

"Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50%, but outside the clusters it is below 10%. We should prevent cluster forming & community spread of infection," said the health minister.

Kerala health minsiter KK Shailaja confirmed on Saturday that are 84 COVID-19 clusters in the state and more than 50 percent of it was due to local transmission.

Delhi Government has started the Plasma Bank facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. These facilities have been set up in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

AAP leader Atishi, who has recovered from COVID-19, informed that she was eligible to donate her plasma to help critically ill coronavirus patients in the National Capital.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Munich in Germany, Nsp1 is one of the central weapons used by the virus to ensure its own replication and propagation in human hosts. They said Nsp1 was identified as a disease contributing factor following the outbreak of the related 2002-03 SARS pandemic virus. Scientists who studied the SARS virus had shown that it inhibited protein synthesis in infected cells.

Scientists have determined how the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, inhibits the synthesis of proteins in infected cells, and have shown that it effectively disarms a part of the immune system, findings that may aid in the development of novel therapeutics against the deadly disease. The study, published in the journal Science, demonstrated that nonstructural Protein 1 (Nsp1) made by the novel coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 can have a devastating effect on host cells.

"Out of 4,510 samples tested for COVID-19, 118 people found positive. 17 were flight passengers. 4 were in contact with positive and symptomatic patients. 97 detected positive in antigen test," Deb said in a tweet on Friday night.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appealed to the people to follow government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After 118 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura, the total number of infections climbed to 2,380 on Saturday.

In its statement the Yuva Sena said the central government was "ignoring physical and mental health, anxiety and safety of students across the country" in allowing examinations to be held.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray moved the Supreme Court Saturday against the Centre's decision to hold final year exams for colleges and universities in September, after they were postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15% more than that of Maharashtra, which is 55.62 percent, it said.

A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that there were 3,42,756 COVID 19 cases in the country (till Friday) and the number of of recovered patients was approximately 6.35 lakh, which was 63 percent of the reported cases.

Even as Mumbai’s COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country’s financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed.

Bihar registered 739 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,967 on Saturday, according to the state health department.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since 11 July after they were diagnosed with COVID-19, while Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are responding well to the treatment to COVID-19, hospital sources said on Saturday.

The order comes a day after Kumar said that he was in favour of extending lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus infection. "There is already a one week long lockdown. The Chief Minister is holding a meeting, where a decision will be taken. In my personal opinion it will be good if the lockdown is for 15 days," he said, he had said on Friday. This in stark contrast to chief minister BS Yediyurappa's statement that there was no proposal to extend the extend lockdown as it is not the solution to arrest the spread of the disease.

The Karnataka government has issued an order for the transfer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, said reports. According to LiveMint N. Manjunath Prasad has been appointed in his place.

The AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday. AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

Cracking the whip against some private medical college hospitals for their non-cooperation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed them to provide 50 percent of beds as promised by them "with effect from tomorrow itself." Yediyurappa said the private medical college hospitals need to cooperate as there is a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. "It has come to the notice of the government that some institutes are denying treatment for COVID as well as non-COVID patients," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the CMO. The chief minister expressed concern over media reports about several people dying as they did not get timely assistance due to denial of treatment by hospitals, it said.

With community transmission occurring in two coastal hamlets in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, he district administration clamped a complete lockdown for 10 days in the coastal areas of from Saturday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19. The district's coastal area stretching from Edava in the north to Pozhiyoor in the south has been declared as Critical Containment Zone (CCZ) and will be under complete and strict lockdown from Saturday midnight to July 28 midnight, an order from the district Collector Dr Navjot Khosa said. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lockdown measures shall be in force for a 10-day period, the order stated.

gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing collectors and municipal commissioners via a virtual meeting, the CM called for replication of the Dharavi model elsewhere in the state to control the viral outbreak. "Care should be taken to ensure that new containment zones do not get created," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 13,198, while the death toll reached 236 with five fresh fatalities, officials said. Amon the fresh cases, 43 were detected from the Jammu region and 398 from Kashmir Valley, they said. "Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours, the officials said, adding all the deaths took place in the valley. The death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 236 in the Union Territory — 218 from the Valley and 18 from the Jammu region. There are 5,797 active cases in the Union Territory, while 7,165 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from 22 July till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said Saturday. In medical and last-rite emergencies, movement will be allowed only with written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district, Krishna said at a press conference. Movement of goods and essentials, however, will continue uninterrupted, he said.

not very serious. But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.

Lockdown in Thane city for containment of coronavirus was lifted on Saturday, barring the areas which are infection hotspots, reports PTI. Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is

their lives during the day, an official said on Saturday. A total of 774 persons were discharged during this period as well, he added.

An addition of 1,838 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours increased Pune city's infection count to 35,878, while the death toll stood at 935 as 18 people lost

With four new deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed to 177 in Bihar on Saturday while the tally of positive cases was close to touching the 25,000 mark, a 2.5 times jump in just 18 days of this month.The recovery rate in Bihar has also dropped to 63.17 per cent from 77.52 per cent on 1 July. As per the health department's bulletin, the state reported 1,667 positive cases Saturday taking the total count to 24,967. Of the four latest casualties, two were reported from Gaya while one death each came from Jehanabad and Kishanganj, the bulletin said.

Telangana continued to witness an increase in coronavirus cases with 1,284 fresh cases reported on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 43,780. Six more succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 409. Out of the fresh cases, 667 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 86 in Sanga Reddy, 68 in Ranga Reddy and 62 in Medchal districts, a state government bulletin said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state health department said.

The Assam government has issued order allowing some relaxations in lockdown restrictions in Kamrup district, under which Guwahati falls, said reports. According to the new orders, which shall remain in effect from 7 pm on 19 July till 7 pm on 2 August, shops and businesses can operate on alternate days between 7 am to 5 pm with 50 percent strength.

A new single-day high of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh to 44,609 on Saturday while 52 patients died, the highest in a day so far.

Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 cases is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country’s financial capital is nearly 70 percent.

Kerala health minsiter KK Shailaja confirmed on Saturday that are 84 COVID-19 clusters in the state and more than 50 percent of it was due to local transmission.

The Congress General Secretary on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government as the COVID-19 cases were rapidly increasing in the state.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Friday onwards, said MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy.

India registered a total of 6,53,751 recoveries so far, according to the recent data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate to 62.93 percent.

India's tally of coronavirus cases crossed 10.38 lakh on Saturday with 34,884 new patients testing positive, while the toll climbed to 26,273.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed one million to stand at 10,03,832 on Friday, after nearly 35,000 cases were registered in a day.

West Bengal recorded 1,894 COVID-19 infections in a day, taking the overall count to 38,011 as on Friday. According to data provided by the government, there are 14,709 active cases.

India's tally of coronavirus cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with 34,956 new patients testing positive, a new high in daily cases, on Friday while the toll rose to 25,602 with 687 casualties in 24 hours. Friday was the second consecutive day when the country reported over 3o,000 cases.

The Union health ministry said that the total count of cases stands at 10,03,832, including 3,42,473 active cases and 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The recovery rate stands at 63.33 percent.

Community spread of COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram, says Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that there is a community spreadof COVID-19 in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, where a large number of cases have been reported. He said that a total lockdown will be implemented in the coastal areas from Saturday.

"The situation in some places in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district is serious as COVID-19 is spreading at a very fast rate. Large number of cases in these areas are an indication of the infection spread. We can say there is a community spread in these places. The government is taking steps to coordinate all the efforts to face this serious situation," Vijayan said at a press conference.

Vijayan added that community spread has occurred in two places in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. Poonthura, Pulluvilla and its nearby places have seen a rapid increase in the number of contact cases, the chief minister said.

"We are moving to the next stage. There will be more restrictions in the capital district, where maximum number of cases have been reported. Of the 246 positive cases in the district today, only two came from abroad. 237 cases were due to contact. Four healthcare workers were also infected and the source of three cases is unknown. This is an unusual situation," Vijayan said.

Kerala reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries and one death on Friday.

Karnataka govt says lockdown won't be extended in Bengaluru

Karnataka minister R Ashoka on Friday said that the COVID-19 lockdown will not be extended further in Bengaluru.

"We have taken expert opinion, and the lockdown will not be extended. It will end on 22 July," the minister said.

Earlier on Friday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mayor M Goutham Kumar called for an extension of lockdown in the city for one more week due to rise in the COVID-19 cases.

"It will be better if we get more time to tackle COVID-19 cases. We wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to the government," said Kumar.

Lockdown had been imposed in the city for seven days with effect from 8 pm on 14 July till 5 am on 22 July to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

State-wise cases and deaths today

Maharashtra reported 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths on Friday. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,92,589 including 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.

Tamil Nadu, which is the second worst-affected state in the country, reported 4,538 new cases and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,60,907 including 47,782 active cases, 1,10,807 discharged cases and 2,315 deaths.

National Capital Delhi reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 1,20,107. The toll has risen to 3,571 after 26 deaths were reported today.

There are 17,235 active cases in Delhi and 99,301 patients have recovered till date.

A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 55,115 cases including 20,757 recoveries and 1,147 deaths. The state reported 115 deaths due to the virus.

Gujarat's COVID-19 count has risen to 45,481 including 32,103 discharged patients and 2,089 deaths. Meanwhile, Puducherry reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has risen to 1,832 including 1,014 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 40,646 including 20,298 and 534 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 120 new COVID-19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 4,102. Himachal Pradesh reported 18 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total count of cases to 1,402 including 383 active cases, 995 recoveries and nine deaths.

With 25 new cases, the total number of cases has risen to 660 in Chandigarh. There are 169 active cases and 480 patients have been cured to date.

India now has India the third-highest total cases after the United States and Brazil. And according to an estimate by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, by the end of next year, India will be the worst-hit country in the world.

The Health Ministry, however, said that actual caseload of COVID-19 in the country is 3,42,756. It said only 1.94 percent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 percent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 percent cases are on oxygen beds.

"The actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33 percent) of the total cases have recovered. India, being the second-most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. On the global scale, cases/million population in India are four to eight times less than some European countries," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry said that the case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths/million is one of the lowest in the world.

US military medics deployed in California, Texas as virus surges

Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections, AP reported.

In California, military doctors, nurses and other health care specialists were being deployed to eight hospitals facing staffing shortages amid a record-breaking case numbers. In Houston, an 86-person Army medical team worked to take over a wing of United Memorial Medical Center.

Several states have been reporting record numbers this week, contributing to a surge in the national death rate. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths has risen 34 percent from two weeks ago, while the case count in that period shot up 43 percent.

