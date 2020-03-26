Coronavirus can’t be spread through tears, finds study by American Academy of Opthalmology

A new study has found that tears from a COVID-19 patient do not spread the virus.

While researchers are convinced that coronavirus spreads through mucus and droplets expelled through coughing and sneezing, the new study clarifies that not all bodily fluid spread the virus.

The study was conducted by the American Academy of Opthalmology.

The study authors, however, added that 1-3 percent of those with coronavirus develop conjunctivitis.

Ivan Seah and his colleagues conducted the study at the National University Hospital in Singapore where they collected tear samples from 17 patients with COVID-19 from the time they showed symptoms until they recovered about 20 days later.

The study authors did not detect any virus in the tears throughout the two-week course of the disease.

The lead author of the study, Dr Seah also took samples from the back of the nose and throat during the same time and found that they were full of the COVID-19 virus.

As per studies, COVID-19 spreads when an infected person coughs or talks and the virus particles get sprayed from their mouth.

People can also get affected if they touch a surface that has the virus on it and then go on to touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The World Health Organisation says the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash hands frequently with soap and water or to use a sanitiser.

Dr Seah hoped the study will help future researchers in seeking ways to prevent transmission of COVID-19 through the fecal-oral spread.

