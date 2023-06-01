Coping with heartburn during pregnancy: Tips for expecting mothers

Pregnancy is a beautiful experience, but it can also come with some discomfort. One of the most common complaints among expecting mothers is heartburn. That burning sensation in the chest and throat can be quite uncomfortable and painful, especially when it strikes at night or after meals. Heartburn during pregnancy is a common problem that affects many expecting mothers.

Heartburn during pregnancy: What is it and why does it happen?

Although there is not a fixed cause of heatburn, there are certain factors that contribute to the progression of this condition. First, as the baby grows and takes up more space in the abdomen, it can put pressure on the stomach and this can cause acid reflux leading to heartburn. Apart from that, hormonal changes are also a common cause of heatburn during pregnancy. An increase in progesterone levels can relax the muscles that normally prevent stomach acid from backing up into the esophagus.

Additionally, certain foods and drinks can trigger heartburn episodes such as spicy foods, citrus fruits/juices, chocolate, caffeine, carbonated beverages, and fatty/fried foods. Some of the common symptoms of heartburn include excessive burping, bringing up food, and feeling heavy or bloated.

What causes heartburn during pregnancy

Changing hormone levels: During pregnancy, hormone levels change, affecting how digest and tolerate food. The digestive system is often slowed down by hormones. Slow-moving meals can induce bloating and heartburn. Lower esophageal sphincter relaxing: Progesterone, the pregnancy hormone, can relax the lower esophageal sphincter. During relaxation, stomach acid may move into the esophagus. Uterus enlargement: As baby grows, the uterus grows. As a result, stomach acids may be pushed upward, into the esophagus, due to the crowding in stomach. This is why heartburn is more common during the third trimester, the last few months of pregnancy.

Tips for expecting mothers

Lifestyle plays a major role in preventing and managing the condition of heatburn during pregnancy. Some tips that can help expecting mothers include:

Eat small, frequent meals: Instead of three large meals per day, try to have five or six smaller ones. This will help keep your stomach from getting too full and prevent acid reflux

Instead of three large meals per day, try to have five or six smaller ones. This will help keep your stomach from getting too full and prevent acid reflux Avoid trigger foods: Certain foods are more likely to cause heartburn than others, including spicy or fried dishes, citrus fruits, chocolate, and caffeine. Try keeping a food diary to identify which foods give you trouble and cut back on them

Certain foods are more likely to cause heartburn than others, including spicy or fried dishes, citrus fruits, chocolate, and caffeine. Try keeping a food diary to identify which foods give you trouble and cut back on them Wear loose clothing: Tight-fitting clothes can put pressure on the abdomen and contribute to heartburn symptoms.

Tight-fitting clothes can put pressure on the abdomen and contribute to heartburn symptoms. Elevate your upper body while sleeping: Use pillows or a wedge pillow to elevate your head and chest while sleeping as this can help prevent acid reflux during the night.

Heartburn during pregnancy is a common and uncomfortable symptom that many expecting mothers experience. However, there are several ways to cope with it without compromising the health of both mother and baby. Eating small meals throughout the day, avoiding trigger foods, sleeping on an incline, and staying hydrated can all help alleviate heartburn symptoms. Over-the-counter antacids may also provide relief but should only be used under a doctor’s supervision.

It’s essential to remember that if heartburn persists despite trying these tips or becomes severe, women should seek medical attention from healthcare provider. They may recommend prescription medications or further testing to rule out any underlying conditions. Remember always to prioritize health and consult with a healthcare professional before taking any medication or supplement while pregnant.

The author is Consultant- Obstetrics & Gynecologist, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi- Pune. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.