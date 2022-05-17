Controlling hypertension is essential to preventing kidney failure

Uncontrolled Hypertension, a common disorder, is associated with increased long-term risk of several severe health conditions

Every year, 17 May is celebrated as World Hypertension Day. The theme for the year 2022 is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer.

The theme focuses on combatting low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas with accurate blood pressure measurement methods. In this regard, NephroPlus, India’s largest Dialysis network, studying the prevalence of Hypertension in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), is highlighting the importance of managing blood pressure at a very early stage.

Uncontrolled Hypertension, a common disorder, is associated with increased long-term risk of several severe health conditions.

Even when patients are under the care of specialists, they frequently have a limited understanding of fundamental aspects including symptoms, diet options, medications benefit and risks, and lastly, the importance and ease of self-monitoring.

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the leading causes of kidney disease and kidney failure.

Over time, uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. These damaged arteries cannot deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue. It can lead to injury to kidney filters, protein loss in the urine, and kidney damage.

What you need to know

High blood pressure (Hypertension) is a leading cause of kidney disease and kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease)

Three out of 4 patients on hemodialysis suffer from Hypertension

Hypertension is not only the cause but also the consequece of CKD

Blood pressure control is influenced by the frequency of Dialysis (70 per cent are in 2/week or less than 2 per week HD).

In addition, diet and medications influence blood pressure control among Dialysis patients

However, there has been very little research to contextualize this observation with a keen focus on patients undergoing Dialysis. The unanswered questions in India include the timing of blood pressure measurement, the significance of systolic or diastolic blood pressure, the type of medications, and lastly fluid management in Dialysis patients with a lower frequency of Dialysis.

Oddly, it is a common problem that has not received its due importance.

Being the leading Dialysis care brand in the country, NephroPlus, committed to improving the life of dialysis patients and helping them live better, deep-dived into the subject to understand the effects of hypertension in people of different sexes and varied age groups. The findings showed that diet and medications influence blood pressure control among Dialysis patients.

A total of 16,847 Dialysis patients were studied. As part of the study, 3 out of 4 patients on Dialysis were hypertensive. Excess weight, lack of exercise or activity, and a diet high in sodium combined with genetic predisposition place these older women at risk for developing high blood pressure.

While most studies reveal that globally, a more significant percentage of men have a high blood pressure than women, the NephroPlus study revealed the rising cases of hypertension in women in the 21-40 age group which indicated that hypertension is a health problem in the younger women population as well.

Hypertension is present in 2/3 to ¾ patients on hemodialysis.

Blood pressure count is influenced by the frequency of Dialysis (70 per cent are in 2 weeks or less than 2 per week hemodialysis). In addition, diet and medications influence blood pressure control among dialysis patients. This study provides a national snapshot of the effect of hypertension on dialysis patients in the population across India. Hypertension is easy to detect, preventable, treatable, and inexpensive.

Incorporating a healthy lifestyle by including adequate fruits and vegetables and less processed food is necessary. One should be physically active and perform the exercise at least 30 minutes five times a week. Say no to smoking and maintain body weight in the recommended range.

The team put together by NephroPlus is a highly professional unit, riding on expertise, passion for service, and a sincere yearning for excellence. As a leading Dialysis service provider in over 160 cities across India, NephroPlus is concerned with providing Dialysis care in India and its surroundings and educating Dialysis individuals with the correct information and guidance.

Dr Suresh Sankar is a dually specialized professional combining two decades of Nephrology practice with a decade of clinical leadership experience. He is senior VP Of clinical affairs, NephroPlus

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.