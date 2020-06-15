Chennai, parts of three other districts in Tamil Nadu to be under total lockdown from 19 to 30 June, announces K Palaniswami
Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from 19 to 30 June sans present relaxations and a full-scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.
After a meeting with an expert panel and amid rising coronavirus cases, Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts.
Follow latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here
During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said.
The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30 and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full-scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 17:10:24 IST
