Cervical Cancer: What are the symptoms and remedies

India has the largest percentage of cervical cancer cases according to a Lancet study in December 2022. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the world amongst women and is a type of cancer affecting the cervix, the lower part of the uterus opening into the vagina. Though this condition affects a large number of women every year, there is low awareness regarding cervical cancer and the importance of screening.

Symptoms

The symptoms of cervical cancer can be subtle at first, and they may not appear until the cancer has progressed to an advanced stage. Common symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause; abnormal vaginal discharge; and pain during sexual intercourse. One of the main causes of cervical cancer is the infection with HPV or human papillomavirus. This virus is found in over 99% of cervical cancers and is an STD that is extremely common. Most people will be infected with it at some point in their lives. However, not all types of HPV cause cancer, and most infections go away on their own.

Warning signs

There are several warning signs that may indicate a woman is at increased risk for developing cervical cancer. These include a family history of cervical cancer, a history of smoking, a weakened immune system, and having multiple sexual partners.

Treatments

There are several treatments for cervical cancer, and the choice of treatment will depend on the stage of the cancer and the overall health of the patient. Common treatments include surgery to remove the cancerous tissue, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. In some cases, a combination of these treatments may be used.

The importance of screening

It is important for women to get regular Pap tests to screen for cervical cancer. Pap tests can detect abnormal cells in the cervix, which can be a sign of cancer or pre-cancerous changes. If caught early, cervical cancer is highly treatable and can often be cured.

Screening for cervical cancer is important because it can help to detect the disease at an early stage, when it is most treatable. The main screening test for cervical cancer is the Pap test (also known as a Pap smear), which is a simple and quick procedure that can be done in a doctor’s office. During a Pap test, a healthcare provider will take a sample of cells from the cervix and send it to a laboratory for testing. The test looks for abnormal cells in the cervix that may be cancerous or precancerous.

The author is a Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal.

