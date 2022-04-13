Britney Spears opens up about perinatal depression. Here's what the psychological condition is all about

In a long post on Instagram, the pop icon opened up about struggles with perinatal depression during previous pregnancies, saying it was 'absolutely horrible'

Singer Britney Spears on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her third child, five months after her controversial guardianship ended that barred her from having more children.

In a long post on Instagram, the pop icon also opened up about struggles with perinatal depression during previous pregnancies, saying it was "absolutely horrible."

"Women didn't talk about it back then... some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her... but now women talk about it everyday... thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," the pop star wrote.

According to the US Preventive Services Task Force, perinatal depression is one of the most common complications of pregnancy and after childbirth, affecting as many as one in seven women.

Let’s find out more about perinatal depression, what is it, what causes it and how it can be treated:

What is perinatal depression?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), perinatal depression is a mood disorder that can affect women during pregnancy and after childbirth.

The word “perinatal” refers to the time before and after the birth of a child. The term perinatal depression includes depression that begins during pregnancy, called prenatal depression, and depression that begins after the baby is born, called postpartum depression.

Mothers with perinatal depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and fatigue that may make it difficult for them to carry out daily tasks, including caring for themselves or others.

In rare cases, if the symptoms are severe enough the health of the mother and baby may be at risk.

What causes perinatal depression?

Perinatal depression does not have a single cause. The NIMH says that it is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

It is important to be noted that women are not to blame or at fault for having perinatal depression: it is not brought on by anything a mother has or has not done.

Life events that cause stress, including work pressure or experiences of past trauma, the physical and emotional demands of childbearing and caring for a newborn, and hormonal changes during and after pregnancy can contribute to the development of perinatal depression.

Women who have a personal or family history of depression or bipolar disorder or those who have a history of perinatal depression with earlier pregnancy are at a greater risk for developing it.

What are the signs and symptoms of perinatal depression?

Symptoms of perinatal depression may vary from woman to woman. While some may experience only a few symptoms, others may experience several of them.

Following are some of the most common symptoms of perinatal depression:

- Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

- Irritability

- Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, hopelessness, or helplessness

- Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities

- Fatigue or abnormal decrease in energy

- Feeling restless or having trouble sitting still

- Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

- Difficulty sleeping (even when the baby is sleeping), awakening early in the morning, or oversleeping

- Abnormal appetite, weight changes, or both

- Aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems that do not have a clear physical cause or do not ease even with treatment

- Trouble bonding or forming an emotional attachment with the new baby

- Persistent doubts about the ability to care for the new baby

- Thoughts about death, suicide, or harming oneself or the baby

How can it be treated?



Perinatal depression is often treated through therapy or medication, or a combination of both.

In such cases where the two methods of treatment do not help, a medical expert can suggest brain stimulation therapies.

Professional treatment is central to recovery in the cases of perinatal depression. However, family members and friends should also encourage the mother to talk with a health care provider, offer emotional support, and assist with daily tasks such as caring for the baby or the home.



With inputs from agencies

