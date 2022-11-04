Breast milk: Why it is magic food for babies

As a new mom, you must have been advised to breastfeed your baby. Breastfeeding has many benefits for your baby and there are several researches to prove it. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months with introduction of complementary foods after 6 months of age and continuation of breastfeeding till 2 years of your baby’s life.

Why exclusive breastfeeding for first six months

Breastfeeding should be initiated immediately after birth. Exclusive breastfeeding means the baby is fed only breast milk and no other liquids or solids. This means no water, honey, any solutions or kadha. The only exception are liquids which provide vitamins or minerals as advised by a doctor.

Research finds that healthy infants do not need additional water even if the weather is hot, as breast milk contains 88% water. In addition, breast milk has all the nutrients that a baby needs to sustain in the early life. Besides, breast milk is very convenient for the baby and the mother. It is readily available, always at the right temperature and is very hygenic.

Breastmilk – a storehouse of nutrients

Did you know, breast milk is secreted in stages and is known by different names?

In the first 2-4 days after delivery, a special yellow-colored milk called ‘colostrum’ is secreted by the mother. This milk is rich in proteins; vitamins A, E, and K, minerals such as zinc, copper, iron, calcium, magnesium; and other immune boosting nutrients and antibodies. The amount of milk starts to increase gradually in quantity by the 4th day. The milk that is secreted after colostrum, for 2 next weeks, is called transitional milk and the milk produced thereafter is known as mature milk.

In addition to other nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals, breast milk is rich source of good quality fat such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). DHA is essential to support baby’s brain and vision development. A mother should add foods rich in DHA such as fish, whole egg, avocado, pulses and nuts, and vegetable oils in her diet so that DHA is passed on to the baby via breastmilk. Breast milk also contains special immune factors such as antibodies, prebiotics, and other bioactive factors.

Prebiotics are foods which do not get digested in the stomach and reach the intestine intact. It is here that gut bacteria ferment and break it down. Similarly, research has identified a different type of carbohydrate naturally present in breast milk, called as human milk oligosaccharide (HMO). There are approximately 1000 different types of HMOs present in human milk and research has identified only a handful. They are known to play several roles in the body. Just like prebiotics, HMOs from breast milk help in growing good bacteria in the baby’s gut while decreasing the infection-causing bad bacteria opines the doctor.

Among the health benefits, HMOs from breast milk have shown to help in baby’s growth, boost immunity, soften baby’s stools and prevent constipation, reduce respiratory and gastrointestinal tract infections, and the need for antibiotics.

Breastfeeding: Many health benefits for you and your baby

Apart from providing your baby with multitude of nutrients, breastfeeding offers a lot of health benefits too. Babies fed breast milk seem to be protected from stomach bugs, ear and respiratory infections, asthma, obesity, and diabetes.

Exclusive breastfeeding helps the mother burn energy thus may helping her come back to pre-pregnancy weight much faster. Mothers who breastfeed also seem to have protection against breast and ovarian cancer; high blood pressure and even type 2 diabetes. Breastfeeding might also help prevent urinary tract infection in mothers.

Breastfeeding naturally helps produce the soothing hormones oxytocin and prolactin that promote stress reduction and a feeling of calmness in the mother. Vice a versa, when a baby breastfeeds, it cries less and feels calm. In addition to this, breastfeeding means better skin-to-skin contact, more holding and stroking which helps forge a deep bond between mother-child duo.

Hence, breastmilk is best for both baby and the mother. You could consult with your Paediatrician to provide you with the ultimate support required for ensuring healthy growth of your baby.

The author is the senior consultant paediatrician & neonatologist, at Panacea Mother & Child Care, Kolkata. Views are personal.

