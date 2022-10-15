Breast cancer: Know about warning signs

Women, did you notice any abnormal changes in the breast? Is there breast irritation, dimpling of the skin, or bothersome nipple discharge? Then, you need to beware! As these can be some of the signs of breast cancer. Do not panic and just consult the doctor on an immediate basis. Timely treatment is key to managing breast cancer.

Breast cancer happens when the cells in the breast tend to grow out of control. The factors that can lead to breast cancer are family history, smoking, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, using oral contraceptives, not having children, and giving birth after 35 years of age.

Today, a large number of women are detected with breast cancer but early diagnosis is possible due to regular screening such as breast self-examination or mammograms. To catch breast cancer early, it is imperative to know about its red flags.

These are the signs of breast cancer that women shouldn’t miss or ignore

• Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no lump is felt): Those women who may be suspected of having breast cancer will notice that there is a swelling of the entire breast or even some part of the breast.

• Skin dimpling (that looks like an orange peel): This is one of the prominent symptoms of breast cancer that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

• Breast or nipple pain: One with breast cancer will get an unbearable nipple or breast pain and may require the immediate assistance of the doctor.

• Nipple retraction (turning inward): It is also one of the common signs of breast cancer.

• Nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking, or thickened: One will also see that the skin of the breast has changed and that will indicate that there is some problem with the breast.

• Nipple discharge (other than breast milk): Is there constant nipple discharge from the breast? Then, it needs to be evaluated by the doctor without any delay.

• Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone: This can also indicate that one is suffering from breast cancer.

• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area: Will mean that one may have breast cancer

• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit): One will get anxious after spotting a lump in the breast. But, do not get scared and just speak to the doctor.

The take-home message: Try to seek timely medical attention after you notice the symptoms mentioned above. Your treating doctor will determine the appropriate line of treatment for you.

The author is a consultant medical oncologist and hemato-oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute. The views are personal.

