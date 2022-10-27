Breast cancer awareness month: How breast cancer affects fertility

Breast cancer awareness month spreads the word to women all over the world that they should take care of themselves and prioritise their health. This month focuses on the necessity of keeping an eye out for symptoms, going out for appointments with doctor, and not delaying mammograms if necessary.

Men may also develop breast cancer, but women are more likely to do so. Breast cancer cases are currently on the rise, and younger women between the ages of 30 and 40 are also being diagnosed with the disease.

Younger women with early-stage breast cancer may be concerned about how the chances of having children may be impacted by this and whether there will be any other issues. Many women are able to conceive after breast cancer treatment, while some treatments like chemotherapy may make it more challenging.

Women can reduce some risk factors by stopping habits such as drinking alcohol. However, the majority of risk factors such as family history of breast cancer cannot be prevented. The presence of a risk factor does not guarantee a woman’s development of breast cancer.

Many women with risk factors for breast cancer may also never get the disease. The most typical physical indicator of a tumour’s growth is simply a bump that causes no pain. The lump may be located near the underarm lymph nodes or within the breast itself.

Additionally, less typical symptoms and indicators are breast ache or heaviness, persistent breast changes, such as breast swelling, thickness, or skin redness, abnormalities of the nipples, including bleeding from the nipple, erosion, inversion, or discomfort.

Future reproductive worries have grown to be a significant area of discussion in the diagnosis and care of newly diagnosed young cancer patients. Patients are asked about their plans to have children before beginning cancer treatment.

Some chemotherapy medications can make a woman infertile. Once chemotherapy is over, some women, typically those under 35 discover that their periods have returned. This does not, however, imply that they are able to procreate. The age of the woman and the medications she receives are two factors that affect how chemotherapy affects fertility.

The most popular fertility preservation technique is ovarian stimulation, which is followed by in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and embryo cryopreservation. These techniques are especially helpful for breast cancer patients who are in their reproductive years.

Before receiving cancer treatment, couples may decide to have an IVF cycle and store the embryos that result for use in future fertility treatments (which may occur some years later). Embryo freezing is a very effective medical approach. Women under the age of 38 at the time of egg retrieval will have a higher success rate in the future, just like with a typical IVF operation.

In case one does not have a spouse, the patients can also decide to cryopreserve their ova, commonly known as egg freezing. One should keep in mind the individual concerns of the patient’s health and only take these steps after proper consultation with their doctors.

Breast cancer can frequently be detected early by mammography, before any visible symptoms show. Women have a better chance of receiving successful treatment if they discover breast cancer early. One can also try self-detection at home from time to time to ensure no lump is being built in their breasts.

Following the end of breast cancer treatment, it is advised that women wait at least two years before attempting conception. This is due to the fact that they may be most vulnerable in the first two years following diagnosis and that the likelihood of the cancer returning lowers over time. Meeting a fertility specialist to discuss about one’s fertility is advised, especially if there is a family history of breast, ovarian, or colon cancer because these diseases are genetically linked. Making an informed decision in this case is essential.

The author is the CEO & Co-founder, Indira IVF. Views expressed are personal.

