Breaking stigma around female condoms: All you need to know

You must have heard about male condoms, right? But, do you have any idea regarding the female condom? Female condoms are one of the best contraceptives to avoid pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Here are some of the important facts about female condoms.

Just like males, women should also think about buying female condoms. Yes, you have heard it right! A large number of women are unaware that female condoms exist. This option has not been explored by many people. Women generally refrain from trying this option due to fear, lack of knowledge, and stigma attached to it.

Are you aware?

Internal condoms have been upgraded for better protection and pregnancy prevention. It will be imperative for you to choose the right kind of brand with the help of an expert. Do not just blindly opt for any condom without knowing how it works and what it is made of. Here are some of the facts regarding female condoms that one fails to understand.

• Female condoms can still give you pleasure: It is a belief that using condoms will hinder pleasure during sex. But, this statement could be wrong. It is actually pleasurable for both partners. The outer ring of the condom will be near the clitoris and rub against it during penetrative sex. It can help to give pleasure to both. Furthermore, a female condom is wider when compared to a male condom and it is easier to insert as it is pre-lubricated.

• It is not awkward to insert this condom at all: A majority of people will encounter problems while using the condom. They will not know how to insert them. But, you need to take it easy as a female condom can be inserted quite easily while lying down, sitting, standing, or squatting. Do not rush while inserting the condom.

• A great barrier to preventing unwanted pregnancies: Using condoms will allow one to prevent pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). You will be able to feel comfortable during sexual intercourse.

• You can enjoy foreplay: As mentioned earlier, the female condom can enhance the mood as the outer ring stimulates the clitoris. The extra arousal can be a turn-on and you and your partner can have a great time. Also, these condoms are made out of a non-latex material and do not lead to any allergies or infections.

The author is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune. Views are personal.

