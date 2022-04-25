Here are two truths that you have to come to terms with if you are going to make yourself a muscle-clad titan.

Okay, listen up all you aspiring muscle mountains, bodybuilders, and gym junkies. Let’s have an honest conversation. Here are two truths that you have to come to terms with if you are going to make yourself a muscle-clad titan.

Steroids work when it comes to bulking up and getting insane gains. Most steroids are highly illegal and come with severe side effects for your brain and body.

So, if you want bulging biceps, veins that pop from the skin, and mountains of muscle, what do you do? If anabolic steroids can harm your mental and physical health, can get you banned from athletic competition, and can get you possibly arrested, what options do you have.

It turns out, there are legal alternatives to steroids that will make your time in the gym worthwhile, and these all come without all the horrible consequences of steroid use. Whether you are looking to boost your athletic game, looking to gain the physique of a young Arnold, or simply looking to improve your overall appearance and physical health, there are products on the market that can help you.

There are 5 specific supplements that are alternatives to steroids that can be purchased legally and without a prescription, and they are the best steroids for bulking because they will give you all the results you seek without any horrendous side effects. These products are:

Top 5 Steroids for Bulking

Crazybulk Bulking Stack - The Best Steroid Stack D-Bal Max - The Best Alternative to Dianabol Testo-Max - The Best Testosterone Booster HGH-X2 - The Best HGH Booster Anadrole - The Best Alternative to Anadrol

Now, before we get into these specific products, there are a couple of things worth noting:

If you are looking to bulk up, you can either seek out specific supplements that are alternatives to steroids, or you can seek out bulking stacks, which are several different products bought together and taken in combination. Both are viable options depending on your specific needs. Most of these products, except for D-Bal Max, are from the manufacturer Crazybulk. Crazybulk consistently makes quality products, so they are worth checking out for supplement needs.

#1. Crazybulk Bulking Stack - The Best Steroid Alternative Stack

Maybe you don’t have time to waste on figuring out which supplements do what and which ones work together. All that research can be exhausting, and in reality, you are just ready to hit the gym and start seeing some serious gains with a boost from the supplements that you have purchased.

The Crazybulk Bulking Stack has you covered. Crazybulk has taken the time to tailor a stack that has combined some of their best products into a single unit that will help you start packing on the muscle while also doing away with pesky fat and lipids that are making you look doughy.

The Crazybulk Bulking stack is made up of four of Crazybulk’s best steroid alternatives that are completely natural, completely legal, do not require any kind of prescription, and are very safe to use. These four supplements are:

DecaDuro

Trenorol

Testo-Max

D-Bal

All of these supplements essentially seek to replace a certain kind of steroid, providing your body with the benefits of that steroid without any of the physical or legal risks. You will definitely see gains in the gym while taking The Crazybulk Bulking Stack if you follow the recommended dosage of:

3 of the Testo-Max roughly 20 minutes before you eat breakfast to give yourself a serious testosterone boost at the start of the day

3 DecaDuro roughly 45 minutes before your workout, giving your body the drive you will need to go as hard as possible in the gym

3 of the D-Bal after you workout, allowing your body to use all the proteins in your system to fix and mend the muscles and replace muscle tissue, thus growing your muscles

3 Trenorol with the Decaduro on workout days and 3 on days you don’t work out, one with each meal

Ingredients

The ingredients of Testo-Max are:

Boron

Bioperine

Ginseng Red Powder

Fenugreek Extract

D-Aspartic Acid

Common Nettle Leaf (Stinging Nettle Leaf)

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

The ingredients of Trenorol are:

Beta-Sitosterol

Samento Inner Bark

Nettle Leaf Extract

Pepsin

The ingredients of DecaDuro are:

Tribulus Terrestris

L-Citrulline

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Panax Ginseng

L-Arginine alpha-Ketoglutarate

Wild Yam

The ingredients of D-Bal are:

Sodium Hyaluronate

Tribulus Terrestris

Ashwagandha

Suma Root Extract

L-Isoleucine

Methylsulfonylmethane

Magnesium Oxide

Vitamin D3

Benefits

Give your body the needed materials to properly synthesize protein: Okay, your body needs protein to build muscles, that’s an understood reality of bodybuilding, and ingredients like Wild Yam (essentially a Whey Protein alternative) will give you what you need. But your body also needs to synthesize that protein effectively, or otherwise, it just gets lost in your digestion. If the protein in your body is not synthesized properly, your muscle tissue will not heal correctly . This is why all the amino acids (L-Isoleucine, L-Citrulline, L-Arginine, etc.) are necessary. Amino acids assist with protein synthesis, turning those micro-tears in your muscles into new muscle tissue.

If fat burning and muscle building is your goal, you’re going to need testosterone: The reality of the situation is that if you have low levels of testosterone, you are going to find muscle building incredibly difficult. The bright side of the Crazybulk Bulking Stack is that it contains multiple ingredients that build testosterone, like Nettle Leaf Extract and Vitamin D3. With this increased testosterone , you will find your body is much more efficient at getting rid of excess fat while also restoring muscle tissue. Furthermore, you will also find that increased testosterone helps keep your heart, libido, bones, and joints healthy as well.

Get your red blood cells, oxygen, and nitrogen increased: Proteins build muscle, sure, but you may not have known that Nitrogen also works with proteins to help build muscle mass. The irony is that Nitrogen is generally lost in exercise, but amino acids like L-Isoleucine and L-Citrulline help produce and retain nitrogen, keeping those levels high. Working out creates other issues for your body, like a build-up of lactic acid that causes muscle fatigue and leads to permanent liver damage if not taken seriously. Thankfully, ingredients like Panax Ginseng and Tribulus Terrestris increase blood flow, which is not only good for your heart but also helps the body deliver oxygen to the muscles, which actually reduces the build-up of lactic acid, keeping your muscles fresh longer and allowing you to work out harder.

Pros and Cons

What makes the bulking stack offered by Crazybulk the best steroids for bulking is that it:

Replaces harmful steroids with natural ingredients that give you the same effects, such as: Boosting testosterone Boosting the synthesis of protein Increasing your levels of oxygen and nitrogen by increasing your blood flow

Can also increase your bone, joint, heart, and libido health

Contains no wheat, artificial sweeteners, yeast, shellfish, sugars, rice, gluten, artificial flavors, or artificial colors

Is cheaper when bulk purchases are made, comes with extra free goodies, and has a 60-Day guaranteed refund if you are unhappy for whatever reason, whether you purchase in bulk or just for a month

The Crazybulk Bulking Stack is a combination of great products, but before you immediately buy, consider the following:

Cons

Crazybulk products use gelatin, so these products are not going to be friendly to a vegetarian diet

Crazybulk products have lactate in them, so they are not appropriate for anyone who is lactose intolerant or is trying to avoid dairy

Stacks are expensive, with a one-month supply costing nearly $180

You should not use Crazybulk products if you are nursing, pregnant, or under 18

Click here for the Lowest Price on Crazybulk Bulking Stack

#2. D-Bal Max - Tremendous Alternative to Dianabol

Stacks can be a great option for anyone seeking to bulk up, but a cursory glance of the ingredients list shows that you are putting a lot of stuff in your body when you use a bulking stack, and if you are trying to use supplements for other health concerns, like a Nootropic for mental health, all the ingredients in the stack can interfere with your health, either by having adverse effects with other ingredients or even possibly building up to toxic amounts of ingredients in your body.

Furthermore, the more ingredients in a supplement, the more likely it is to interfere with medications you may be taking. Combine that with a dosing schedule that is difficult to follow and stacks just start sounding hard to take.

D-Bal Max may have the solution for you. Now, you may have noticed that D-Bal is a supplement in Crazybulk, but this D-Bal Max is a different product made by a different company. It is the only supplement on this list not connected to Crazybulk.

D-Bal Max is seeking to be a replacement for the steroid Dianabol, which can be effective in bulking up, but has some serious side effects, like high blood pressure, and some more minor, but still annoying side effects, like manboobs.

This wonderful alternative to Dianabol provides you with plenty of protein and amino acids to help repair muscle tissue damaged while working out, building muscles, and providing serious gains, and it accomplishes this with, essentially, only three ingredients.

Simply take D-Bal Max 3 times a day, one in the morning, one around lunchtime, and one in the evening, preferably before or after you have completed some exercising, and you should start seeing gains within 3 to 8 weeks, with a definite increase in overall energy in the first week.

Ingredients

20-Hydroxyecdysterone

Whey Protein

L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, & L-Valine, aka BCAA Complex

Benefits

Protein and Protein Synthesis: As previously discussed with the Crazybulk Bulking Stack, your body needs protein to repair muscle tissue and amino acids to make sure the protein is being properly synthesized so it can repair muscle tissue. Whey Protein provides you with the protein, and while Whey Protein does contain some of the BCAA that is needed for synthesis, it doesn’t quite provide enough on its own. This is what sets D-Bal Max apart from other Whey Protein supplements. It adds even more BCAA Complex so you are definitely getting the specific amino acids it needs to get that protein repairing muscle tissue and growing new muscles.

Plant steroids and their benefits: There’s a big word in the ingredients, 20-Hydroxyecdysterone. Don’t be scared by complicated chemistry words, though, as this is an anabolic that naturally occurs in the human body. However, if the human body just naturally made enough of anything, we wouldn’t need supplements. 20-Hydroxyecdysterone also occurs in plants and can be extracted from plant sources for supplements. This ‘plant steroid’ increases blood flow, which, as discussed earlier, delivers oxygen to the blood that stops the buildup of lactic acid, which lowers muscle fatigue, and avoids other adverse side effects of working out.

Whey Protein is great for your overall health: While we’re mainly here to talk about muscle gains and bulking, it never hurts when a supplement can provide you additional health benefits beyond just getting bulky. Whey Protein is great for your health, as it can reduce inflammation (a great benefit when it comes to working out), treat type 2 diabetes, make antioxidants in your body better at defending yourself from the corrosive effects of oxygen, lowers blood pressure, as well as many other benefits. Even if that isn’t why you are taking D-Bal Max, the additional benefits certainly don’t hurt.

Pros and Cons

As an alternative to Dianabol, D-Bal Max is a choice for the best steroids for bulking because it:

Doubles up on the BCAA Complex and Whey Protein combination to: Boost protein synthesis Repair the micro-tears in your muscles so that muscle tissue is grown, causing your body to bulk up

Provides a ‘plant steroid’ that safely builds muscle while also increasing blood flow, thus reducing muscle fatigue

Can be used as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, inflammation, high blood pressure, and even makes the antioxidants in your body better at what they do

Will refund your money for up to 67 days with no questions asked if you are unhappy

Is side-effect-free because it is all-natural

Is an option for anyone who is vegetarian or follows a strict vegan diet

With these benefits in mind, there are at least 2 things to keep in mind with D-Bal Max, like:

Cons

D-Bal Max will not do anything if you don’t work out. In fact, without working out, it will probably just make you look and feel fatter

The plant steroid 20-Hydroxyecdysterone is not completely proven in clinical trials, so some of the scientific data on this ingredient is inconclusive

Click here for the Lowest Price on D-Bal Max

#3. HGH-X2 - The Best HGH Booster

If you are looking to get stronger and look younger, boosting your body’s ability to produce Human Growth Hormone is a must. There are ways to generate HGH in the body through synthetic injections, one of which is Somatropin. While Somatropin is great for producing more HGH in the body, it is expensive, requires a prescription, and has some gnarly side effects, some of which can be fatal in rare circumstances.

This is why Crazybulk has made HGH-X2, an over-the-counter alternative to Somatropin. This supplement uses natural ingredients to stimulate the pituitary gland to produce more HGH, thus slimming your body, building muscles, and giving you a generally more youthful appearance.

The dosage is very simple, much like D-Bal Max. Simply take 2 pills in the morning with breakfast and plenty of water so you can naturally start producing HGH throughout the course of the day. Bear in mind, though, that after 2 months of taking HGH-X2, it is recommended that you stop taking the supplement for about a week and a half.

Ingredients

Maca Root

Hawthorn Berry

L-Arginine

Mucuna Pruriens

Benefits

Improve your mental and physical health: The nice thing about HGH-X2 is that, not only is it improving your body's production of HGH, but it is also improving your overall health, both in your body and your brain. Hawthorn Berry , for example, is loaded with antioxidants that will improve your blood flow, thus reducing blood pressure and increasing your metabolism, which may help burn off unwanted fat. Mucuna Pruriens, which is a kind of African bean, has been shown to increase dopamine in some individuals, which will make users feel generally more calm and happy.

Get more Human Growth Hormone: There are a couple of ingredients that are specifically working to produce more HGH in your body. L-Arginine , an amino acid, can help stimulate the pituitary gland to produce more HGH. You may not be producing enough HGH if your body’s blood sugar levels are high, which some studies show can be reduced by increasing antioxidants, hence the Hawthorn Berry. So, by increasing production through L-Arginine while also lowering blood sugar levels, your body will definitely be getting to work producing more HGH.

Maca Root is super good for you: Though it may not be specifically building muscles are producing HGH, Maca Root is a great ingredient because it brings a lot to the table . If you are having issues with sexual health, like libido or infertility, Maca Root has been shown to help. Maca Root has antioxidants that can help lower blood sugar and blood pressure. There is even evidence that Maca Root can help reduce anxiety.

Pros and Cons

What makes HGH-X2 an option for being the best steroid for bulking is that:

It stimulates your pituitary gland to produce more HGH, which can help reduce fat, increase muscle mass, and help make you look and feel younger

It is full of antioxidants that lower blood sugar, increase blood flow, and may even have benefits on your mental health

Maca Root may block estrogen, which might help the body produce more testosterone, thus making it a useful muscle builder

may block estrogen, which might help the body produce more testosterone, thus making it a useful muscle builder It is all-natural, FDA-approved, and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

While HGH-X2 is a great product, a few things to consider are:

Cons

The clinical trials on Maca Root show that it is not fully supported, scientifically, to do all the things it claims to do

Since the product may block estrogen, it is generally not a good product for women

The product uses gelatin capsules, so it is not good for vegans and vegetarians

Click here for the Lowest Price on HGH-X2

#4. Testo-Max - The Best Testosterone Booster

If we are having a conversation about steroids, we have to talk about testosterone, as steroids essentially are synthetic testosterone. While all of the aforementioned steroid alternatives have taken advantage of ingredients that may boost your T-levels, testosterone boosting supplements are a category of their own, designed around the singular purpose of boosting your testosterone so you can work out harder, grow bigger, and feel more energized than ever before.

Testo-Max is a supplement that is already included in the Crazybulk Bulking Stack, so if you are looking for stacks, you probably already have this one in your bag. However, you may not want a bulking stack, and you may just want to focus specifically on boosting your testosterone levels. If that is your goal then Testo-Max is the product for you. As with most of these products, Testo-Max is here to replace a specific synthetic drug, Sustanon. Sustanon is used to treat individuals with testosterone deficiencies, which can lead to a loss of muscle mass, increased fat storage, and loss of libido.

Like most synthetic prescription drugs, Sustanon is expensive and comes with multiple side effects. Testo-Max can give you the results of Sustanon without the risk and without a prescription.

For optimum effect, Crazybulk recommends that adults take 4 doses of Testo-Max in the morning roughly 20 minutes before they eat breakfast. You should continue this dosage for 2 months, followed by roughly a week and a half off.

Ingredients

Boron

Bioperine

Ginseng Red Powder

Fenugreek Extract

D-Aspartic Acid

Nettle Leaf Extract

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Benefits

An overload of ingredients specifically designed to boost testosterone: D-Aspartic Acid, Magnesium, Zinc, Ginseng, Fenugreek, and all the vitamins (K1, B6, and D3) in Testo-Max are all proven testosterone boosters . With more testosterone in your system, your body’s neurotransmitters will be working overtime repairing muscle tissue, thus making your workouts infinitely more efficient. Those micro-tears in your muscles will become rippling biceps and toned abs in no time.

If you are getting too tired in your old age, you may need more testosterone: Testosterone decreases heavily in men as they age. This is commonly linked with chronic fatigue, a loss of motivation, and decreased sexual drive. So, as well as being a huge boost to your muscle mass, if you are looking to increase your energy both in your day-to-day life and in the bedroom, Testo-Max’s proven testosterone-boosting ingredients will be a great addition to your life.

Increased blood flow for improved heart health and libido: There are a number of ingredients in Testo-Max that will also help improve your blood flow . Vitamin B6 is great at improving your overall circulation, assisting your body in getting oxygen to your muscles to reduce muscle fatigue, while Ginseng and Vitamin D help blood flow to the genitals, increasing sex drive and libido. Bioperine is also a blood flow booster and has been shown to block the production of fat cells

Pros and Cons

Since steroids are basically just synthetic testosterone, Testo-Max is the best steroid for bulking because it:

Provides a massive increase to your testosterone levels, which can lead to: Bigger muscles Less fat Increased energy, mood, and motivation Increased libido and sex drive

The ingredients also lead to increased blood flow, which is good for the heart and good at reducing lactic acid built up during workouts

Can help stop the production of fat cells in the body

Comes with free worldwide shipping

Is a part of the Crazybulk family, a very trustworthy supplement company

Comes with a Buy 2, Get 1 offer that is backed by Crazybulk’s 60-Day, money-back guarantee

Testo-Max is a great product, but you should be aware of a few things before using, like:

Cons

Testosterone boosters should not be used by anyone who is at high risk for prostate cancer, has any kind of urinary tract complications, suffers from heart disease, or has previously had a heart attack

Women who are pregnant or nursing should probably avoid testosterone boosters as well

Click here for the Lowest Price on Testo-Max

#5. Anadrole - The Best Anadrol Alternative

Anadrol is a type of anabolic steroid that is used to help men who have a low red blood cell count, also known as anemia. Being anemic can cause all kinds of nasty symptoms, like chronic fatigue, increase heart and breathing rate, and puts you at a higher risk of heart disease. Furthermore, if you are anemic but you desire a good workout, you will experience muscle fatigue, as your body is not pumping enough oxygen to your muscles. This also causes the aforementioned buildup of lactic acid that can cause serious issues like liver damage in the long run

So we can definitely see why people would want to take Anadrol, but like most synthetic hormones, there are a number of dangerous side effects, not to mention the addictive nature of Anadrol. Furthermore, steroid treatments are either prescription-based or illegal and can be very expensive.

Enter Anadrole, a Crazybulk supplement specifically designed to replace Anadrol. Unlike other steroid replacements on this list, the ingredients in Anadrole are designed to increase red blood cells to stave off muscle fatigue. While other supplements on this list have also been increasing blood flow and red blood cell counts, Anadrole is specifically tailored to this purpose.

2 capsules of Anadrole should be taken in the morning, 20 minutes before breakfast, with plenty of water. After 2 months of use, you should take a break from Anadrole for about a week and a half.

Ingredients

Tribulus Terrestris (Puncture Vine)

Soy Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Concentrate

Shilajit Concentrate

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Benefits

Double dose of protein to increase red blood cell counts and improve blood flow: We’ve already discussed the extensive benefits of Whey Protein, both for muscle tissue repair and muscle growth, as well as the benefits it has on heart health. What we have not really mentioned is that protein increases your red blood cell count, and not only does Anadrole contain Whey Protein, but it also contains Soy Protein, both of which will be working to increase your red blood cell count, thus improving your blood flow and getting your muscles the oxygen they need.

Improving symptoms of blood red blood cells in other ways: There are a few different ways, besides just increasing red blood cell counts, that Anadrole is effectively replicating Anadrol. Tribulus Terrestris has been shown to relax blood vessels, thus allowing red blood cells to travel throughout the body unobstructed. Shilajit has also been shown to improve symptoms of anemia, as well as having the benefits in improving heart health and improving testosterone levels.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine is great for many reasons: The Acetyl-L-Carnitine amino acid is doing a lot for your body. For starters, as an amino acid, it is drastically improving your protein synthesis, which is great for muscle repair and growth. However, that is not all. As the goal of Anadrole is to improve your blood flow and RBC count, Acetyl-L-Carnitine is a mitochondrial carrier that assists with the oxidation of fats and can even help lower blood sugar levels.

Pros and Cons

If you are looking for a product that will give you the benefits of Anadrol without the negatives, Anadrole from Crazybulk is a great option as the best steroids for bulking because it:

Uses proteins to improve red blood cell counts, while using other ingredients to help the blood vessels flow more freely, reducing muscle fatigue and lactic acid buildup

Can help with the oxidation of lipids and fats, as well as reduce blood sugar levels

Comes with the usual benefits of Crazybulk supplements, like being all-natural, coming with a 60-Day money-back guarantee, providing worldwide shipping on bulk orders, and providing discounts and free bottles for bulk orders

With all this in mind, there are a few other factors to take into consideration when taking Anadrole, like:

Cons

In high doses, Whey Protein can cause gastrointestinal issues, so be careful of your use and follow the recommended dosage

In high doses, Soy Protein can create hormonal imbalances

The efficacy of Tribulus Terrestris hasn’t been fully tested, so results may vary.

Click here for the Lowest Price on Anadrole

Buyer’s Guide on The Best Steroids for Bulking

After analyzing all these products, we come back to the question of which of these is the best steroid for bulking. Depending on your needs, all of them can be great, but here are some quick thoughts on which steroids are the best for bulking:

The Crazybulk Bulking Stack is, essentially, the best product here, as it combines multiple products to give you the mass and muscle gains you crave. The only reason you wouldn’t consider The Crazybulk Bulking Stack is if you aren’t looking for a supplement routine quite so intensive

If you are just looking for gains, but don’t want to take multiple pills, D-Bal Max’s relatively simple ingredient list will give you bigger, stronger muscles and will make gym time far more efficient

Finally, the other three products are, essentially, products with specific goals. HGH-X2 is great for anyone looking for a supplement to boost Human Growth Hormone, Testo-Max is a great product for testosterone boosting, and Anadrole is a great product for the production of red blood cells and improving the symptoms of anemia.

Exercise

Keep in mind that these are not miracle muscle pills. All of these pills are intended to be taken with intense workout regimens, specifically weight-based training. If you are just looking to do some basic cardio and are not going to put time into a consistent workout method, you will actually find that most of these products will cause you to bulk in the wrong way, adding weight and making you puffy as opposed to toned and fit. All of the products listed must be taken with exercise routines, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

FAQ

Why are so many of these products from Crazybulk?

Simple: Crazybulk makes good products. You aren’t going to find anything on the Crazybulk website that uses harmful synthetics. Crazybulk is dedicated to dietary supplements that can trim you down, tone you up, and make you a healthier, better person. With that said, D-Bal Max is also a great product, so Crazybulk isn’t the only company making top-notch supplements.

Keep in mind, Crazybulk supplements, especially the bulking supplements, tend to use gelatin, so they are rarely vegetarian friendly, and definitely not appropriate for vegans.

Where do I find these supplements?

You’re going to want to buy these products from the manufacturer. While this is a good rule of thumb to follow with most supplements, when it comes to steroid replacements, this is especially a good rule to follow, as some companies offering alternatives to steroids can be downright sketchy. All the websites are linked below:

Are steroid supplements safe?

Since they are made up of common, all-natural ingredients, many of which your body already produces, yes. However, make sure to follow the recommended doses, as some ingredients can build up toxicity in your body, and others can have adverse side effects only if taken in excess.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for bulking stacks or a single steroid replacement for a specific need, the Crazybulk line of products do seem to hold up to scrutiny and rigor, even if a couple of their ingredients lack a certain degree of scientific efficacy. With that in mind, D-Bal Max is also a wonderful bulking supplement and will get you the gains you need.

When paired with proper diet and intense exercise, steroid supplements can be incredibly useful in getting the gains you need. Just make sure to follow the recommended dosage and be aware of other supplements and medications you may be taking at the time.

