Due to fast changing lifestyles and women’s entry to the world beyond the walls of the home, a sharp decline is being noticed in the good bacteria of the gut causing stomach issues. The article would give you an opportunity to select one among the best seven probiotics for women available in the market.

As soon as you read the title the first question that creeps up in your mind is, why must a probiotic be different for women away from that for the men!

Though outwardly we may presume that the problems of the guts are the same for the men and the women, it is not so simple.

Did you know that your gut directly responds to your emotions? Did you know that the guts are severely upset when you are depressed?

And who does not know that the women are very sensitive biologically, tears come out of their eyes more spontaneously with slightest of mental agony compared to the men.

Here lies the difference, because the guts are diatecticaly connected with the minds. It works excellently when you are in a good mood while it does the opposite when you are low.

Our team has extensively researched all the popular probiotics and got them examined by clinically testing the probiotics on women.

The actual results speak volumes. After considering many other aspects our team of experts have narrowed down the list of top ranking best probiotics for women as listed below.

The 3 TOP Ranking Best Probiotic for Women at a Glance:

Probiology Gut+ - Best Probiotics for Women Overall

Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic Culturelle Daily Probiotic

Before we talk about the individual probiotic product, it will be prudent to know about the probiotics.

Know about the probiotics

Our guts contain billions of bacteria, some among them are friendly to our system which we call good bacteria while some are enmitic, we call them bad bacteria.

We take the help of these good bacteria for digesting our food and absorb the nutrients and enrich the blood with the nutrients.

But it is common for all of us to face discomfort in our stomach. The reason for such stomach upset may be many. It may be due to the food, due to some medication, due to sedentary lifestyle or due to stress.

In most cases the solution can be found by strengthening our regiment of good bacteria in the guts. Often the harmonious system of balance among the various bacteria gets disturbed.

At such times the bad bacteria overpower and manifest itself by causing bloating, excessive gas, headache, sweating, frequently running to the toilet and many more.

At such times probiotics can be a simple, effective yet inexpensive solution and this has been confirmed through the experience of our women participants of the review team.

At this juncture we must raise a simple alarm. If, in spite of using the probiotics for a sufficient period of time you find no significant improvement in your conditions, it is better to consult your doctor.

It will be wise to eliminate any possibilities of illness for the uncomfortable washroom experiences. There are many illnesses associated with such discomfiture which needs to be examined.

After having said that, let us now talk about each of our selected best probiotics for women in detail so that the customers can select their needs as per their subjective requirements.

7 Best Probiotics For Women in Detailed Review

#1. Probiology Gut+ : Best Probiotics for Women

Probiology Gut+ has been selected as the top ranking best probiotic for women by our expert review team.

One of the criteria which provoked our review team to select Probiology Gut+ for women is its ability to reach your gut crossing the highly acidic environment of the stomach.

This is a prime concern for selecting the right probiotic. Many probiotics fail to reach the gut as the bacteria present in the probiotic die due to the strong acid which is present in the stomach.

Probiotic Gut+ is able to cross past the highly acidic condition of the stomach by including Maktrek Marine Polysaccharide Complex which protects the probiotics and saves the probiotics from getting dissolved in the strong acid.

The manufacturer of the probiotic, Probiology Gut+ claims that the above ingredient which is included in the product gives 250% greater protection to the probiotics and also helps in the absorption of the probiotics by the guts.

Other Features Of Probiology Gut+ which have been appreciated by the team are the following

The probiotics Probiology Gut+ is made from 100% natural ingredients. The probiotic is specifically formulated targeting the requirements of probiotics of women. The participants of the test conducted by our review team also found enhanced gut-health as well as overall well being.

The formula has provided 40 billion CFUs. This is a large amount which boosts the health of the guts of the women users.

The product is well-suited for such women users who are prone to allergies. The product is dairy free, soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free from any preservatives.

While most probiotics in the market require to be stored in the refrigerator, Probiology Gut+ does not need refrigeration temperature to survive. It remains stable when stored in a cool and dry place.

The manufacturing facility is GMP-certified which ensures that all the manufacturing processes are followed and the product is safe for use.

The feedback from our women participants who have consumed the probiotics for a pretty long time is quite encouraging.

The feedback from the women participants who consumed the probiotics

The stress level of the participants reduced significantly. Actually a major chunk of the neurotransmitter called Serotonin is produced in the gut. Also the gut is directly connected to the brain through a sensory nerve. This Serotonin is responsible for good moods, reduced levels of stress and immunity. Enhanced digestion, reduced gas, reduced bloating, relief from constipation and stomach upset as well as losing extra fat. The good bacteria supplied by the Probiology Gut+ strengthens the system and helps in breaking down the food. A smarter feeling of being slim and lighter. This is due to the fact that when the digestion process improves the gut also shed excess fats through better movements of the bowel. With the enhanced production of Serotine you get a boost in energy as well as cognitive behavior like enhanced focus, enhanced mood and no fogging in the brain. It also helped in improving the immunity power of the women users. The skins also started looking healthier and glowing.

The Probiotics in the Probiology Gut+

We now know that our guts have billions of bacteria. The probiotics provide only a few good bacteria which enrich the balance and help in the digestive process contributing many benefits listed above.

Bifidobacterium Lactis

In addition to helping in the proper breakdown of the food into nutrients, this probiotics helps in sealing as well as strengthening the linings of the gut.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This bacteria helps balance the vaginal flora. It also assists in reducing the levels of cholesterol and weight. It remedies diarrhea.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Good for a healthy bowel. Helps in eliminating stomach upset, gas and bloating as well as cramping.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

It is good in healing inflammation, improves the health of skin and enhances immunity.

Fructooligosaccharide

This one is a natural fiber among the probiotics which helps the gut good bacteria to thrive. It reduces the occurrences of indigestion and strengthens gut health.

Dose and use instructions

The dose of Probiology Gut+ probiotic capsule is two capsules everyday. The container containing 60 capsules will last you one month.

You have to complete the dose by taking one capsule in the morning and the other at night. This will ensure that your gut gets a continuous supply of probiotics.

The experience of our women participants confirms that after taking the probiotics for two weeks you will get a remarkable relief to your digestion issues.

There will be no bloating, no indigestion, no gas and your skin health will see a vast improvement.

After one month’s continuous use of the probiotic your metabolism will improve, bowel movement will be good, and you will not experience brain fog.

The full results are noticed by continuing the probiotics for three months and beyond.

Buying Instruction

You may buy the probiotic product Probiology Gut+ from the official website .

Prices

One month supply $59.99

Two month supply plus one month supply for free $119.99

Three month supply plus two month supply free $179.99

Risk insurance

The company provides a 100% refund after 60 days use of the product, if you do not find any results.

#2. Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic

The second top ranking best probiotics for women, as selected by our all women review team is Elm & Rye daily Probiotic.

Reasons for selecting the brand of probiotic are

The probiotic Elm & Rye daily Probiotic is manufactured by Elm & Rye which is a reputed manufacturer of a number of dietary supplements which are very popular among the users. Their probiotic which is full of friendly microorganisms has been developed after years of dedicated research by a world’s top-class research team.

The probiotic formula is simple and transparent. It contains only one bacterium called Lactobacillus Acidophilus. It is the most vital good bacteria in the gut and comes in the group of Lactobacillus genus. The bacteria converts the sugar of the food into lactic acid. Along with hydrogen peroxide the bacteria also produce substances which have properties of inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria in the gut.

Our clinical testing with women participants who consumed the probiotics has confirmed that the probiotic improves the health of the intestine, regulates the gastrointestinal flow, improves general immunity, improves cardiovascular health and dermatological health.

Ingredients of the probiotic Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic

Lactobacillus Acidophilus : This is the only bacteria in the single-strain supplement. This is the main bacteria of the gut and helps in digesting the food and absorbing the nutrients.

Vegetable Magnesium Stearate: This forms an inactive ingredient so far as gut health is concerned. This vegetable is added to the probiotic so that the capsules do not stick to each other. It helps in improving the quality of daily usage of the capsules.

Ditab: It is also an inactive excipient which has been included with the aim of increasing the capsule size so that the capsules can be used comfortably. The granules from which the ingredient is made are white, tasteless and odorless.

Gelatin: This is an animal protein which finds use in making the capsules. Gelatin protects the ingredients inside from the bad effects of the outside world like light, moisture, oxygen etc.

The probiotic Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic is soy free, gluten free, GMO free, dairy Free and preservative free.

Use Instruction

Take one capsule daily. If you are pregnant or have any medical conditions you should consult your doctor before starting the probiotic.

You are likely to feel the difference within 24 to 48 hours of taking the probiotic due to the digestive improvements. The long term benefits are many such as enhanced immunity, improved cardiovascular health and improved skin health.

The probiotic does not need to be refrigerated. The product is quite stable at room temperature unlike other probiotics which are to be stored in the refrigerator.

You can buy the product at the official website elmandrye.com.

Price for one month supply $44.99.

#3. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Our third choice as the top ranking best probiotic is Culturelle Digestive daily probiotic. The probiotic contains only a single strain of bacteria called Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG+.

The review team has preferred this probiotic over others due its simple and transparent constituents. Instead of including many probiotics the manufacturer of the probiotic has insisted on a single and important bacteria.

The all women team of ours has tested the probiotic on them and found good results as follows

All the cases of occasional stomach upset were settled with no bloating, no gas and no diarrhea.

The participants of the clinical test could not find anything extra and the probiotic worked as naturally as a normal dietary supplement. But its effects on the digestive system and enhancement of immunity was superb.

It works splendidly to eliminate travel related digestive disorders.

The price of the product is quite reasonable. The manufacturer Culturelle Probiotics is a reputed one having a number of popular dietary supplements to their credit.

The probiotic contains 10 billion CFU of good bacteria which significantly helps in digestion.

The single strain bacteria of the probiotic, Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic is quite stable and is able to survive even in the harsh condition of the stomach which is infested with strong acid.

So the good bacteria can easily reach the intestines where the Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG+ is needed for helping the ailing digestive system.

The probiotic is supplied in vegetarian capsules which are packed inside a double aluminum blister card.

The capsules are so sealed that no amount of air, light or moisture can get into the capsules. Since the Lactobacillus are microorganisms, extra care is to be taken for their survival.

The microorganisms in Lactobacillus Rhamnosus are very stable. Unlike other probiotics it does not need the protection of refrigerator coolness.

Storing the capsules in a cool & dry environment away from direct sunlight is enough to keep the organism viable.

The probiotic unit is CFU which means Colony Forming Units. CFU is used to measure the viable microorganisms in the product.

Use Instructions

Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic is supplied in vegetarian capsules and hence there are no hurdles for the vegans to use the capsules.

The probiotic is suitable for all persons having age of twelve years and beyond.

The users have to take one capsule daily for getting optimum results.

If the users experience repeated digestive disorders it is suggested to take two capsules a day, one in the morning and the other in the night. You can revert back to one capsule a day when the symptoms subside.

To tackle travel associated discomforts in digestion you are advised to start medication three days before you start your travel. Take two capsules daily dividing the dose into morning and night times.

If you have any medical conditions you should take the advice of your doctor before starting the probiotic.

The probiotic is quite friendly to persons having issues of allergy. It is dairy free, gluten free, non-GMO , nuts free and vegetarian.

Buying Options

You can buy the product at the official website of the company culturelle.com.

Price for one month supply $18.49

Refund Policy

The company has an attractive refund policy for those who unfortunately failed to experience any benefits by using the probiotic.

The conditions for the refund are

Wait for the instruction from the customer care officials before discarding the containers. The email of the customer care of Culturelle is cs@i-healthinc.com . You may contact then at phone number 1-800-722-3476

. You may contact then at phone number 1-800-722-3476 Only those products will be refunded which are bought within 60 days of claiming the refund.

The refunds will be initiated in the same mode as of the original buying mode.

#3. Physician Choice Probiotics

Physician Choice Probiotic is the fourth choice as the top ranking probiotic in the market.

The choice of this brand of the probiotic is due its inclusion of varieties of important good bacteria and its design of delayed-release capsules which gives the most important layer of protection to the capsules during its journey past the strong acidic environment of the stomach to the intestines where the capsules are needed to enrich the existing colonies of microorganisms.

The other attractive features of the product are

Ten clinically established good bacteria strains

60 billion CFUs of microorganisms

Blend of organic prebiotics

Shelf stable bottle

Our women participants tested the probiotic on themselves and found the following beneficial effects

Marked improvements in digestion

Enhanced immunity of the body

Weight reduction

No bloating and gas

Feeling slim and light

Ingredients in the probiotic, Physician Choice Probiotic are

List of microorganisms

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Salivarius

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus

Bifidobacterium lactis

Bifidobacterium Bifidum

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Breve

Organic Prebiotic Fiber Blend

The probiotic cleverly introduced prebiotic fiber blend in their formula. These prebiotics are the food for the probiotics. So the probiotics are not starved during their long journey to the intestines. This increases the efficiency and benefits of the probiotic.

Inulin is the plant based indigestible fiber which is the food of the probiotics. It is obtained from the sources organic Jerusalem Artichoke Root as well as organic Chicory Root.

The prebiotic enriches the microbiome. You get an improvement in the bowel functioning and immunity.

Organic Acacia Senegal is also a prebiotic fiber which gives a robust gut barrier.

In this way it helps the body to block the entry of the harmful bacteria into the bloodstream which causes inflammation.

Use Instruction

You have to take one capsule daily swallowed with a glass of water.

Where to buy

Buy the Physician Choice Probiotic from the official website of the company physicianschoice.com.

30 day supply costs $25.95

Refund Policy

60 day refund policy. Phone Number 877-395-2707

Email: refunds@physicianschoice.com

The other aspects which have influenced our team to select the brand are the immense stress on research and development and third party testing for assured purity as well as potency of the product.

The product is free from any additives, fillers and unnecessary highlighting of unimportant ingredients.

The product is manufactured in the USA. All the raw materials for the product are sourced considering their highest quality requirements and no compromise is made in this aspect.

#4. GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

This very popular probiotic is manufactured by a well known company called General Nutrition Centers. The company headquarters is in Pittsburg, PA.

GNC has been in the health care business since 1935. With 6800 stores spread over the USA and Canada, GNC is the largest retailer in the world of health and nutrition supplements.

GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need is formulated including multi strains containing 25 billion CFUs of microorganisms.

This probiotic product falls in the category of GNC Private Label products. GNC private label products are those which are of premium quality using all patented as well as trade marked ingredients.

GNC probiotic capsules are vegetarian and are in the range of dietary supplements.

There are three primary components included in the product

A blend mixing four types of probiotics: LAB4 Probiotics

12 strains of microorganisms : multi-strain

Fructooligosachharides or FOS: Prebiotic

The design of the unique formulation is such that the 16 strains of good bacteria microorganisms sail safely past through the acidic environment of the stomach feeding on the prebiotics added to the probiotic formula.

The strains are stable and do not require refrigeration. The capsules are vegan, free from gluten and lactose.

The state of the art manufacturing facility at Nutra is registered by FDA and cGMP. Its 150 quality as well as safety tests, in fact, far exceeds the FDA requirements.

The list of ingredients in the GNC Probiotic is quite interesting. Its 16 strains of probiotics are available in three packs of blends or complexes. Hence the product is called probiotic complex.

The broad three components of the probiotic complex are

LAB4 probiotics: Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bifidobacteria . The four bacteria in this component are :

. The four bacteria in this component are : Lactobacillus acidophilus CUL 60

Lactobacillus acidophilus CUL 21

Bifidobacterium bifidum CUL 20

Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. Lactis CUL 34

LAB4 is a trademarked ingredient.

Multi Strain Blend: This is a component which is a blend of 12 different types of living microorganisms which are friendly to your guts.

Fructooligosachharides or FOS: The oligosaccharides are carbohydrates found naturally in plants. This fiber acts as a prebiotic in the probiotic complex. It helps in the fast growth of the friendly healthy bacteria of the guts.

The benefits accrued from the probiotic complex are many. By improving digestion it reduces the occurrences of diarrhea and even IBS.

The intestinal inflammation is reduced and immunity improves.

It also cures depression and reduces anxiety conditions.

The users have to take one capsule daily with food. One bottle of the probiotic contains 30 capsules which equates to a 30 day supply.

Safety Aspects of GNC Probiotic Complex

The capsules are safe for all users. However for a few days in the beginning some persons may feel stomach discomfort, bloating, gas, cramp and diarrhea. But the symptoms disappear as and when the body gets accustomed with the probiotic complex.

People with greater medical conditions may face more severe discomforts. They should consult their doctor before starting the product.

Buying Options

You may buy the product at the official website of the product.

Price of one bottle containing 30 capsules is $24.99.

Our review team was impressed by the GNC Probiotic Complex’s formulation. The manufacturing facility of the probiotic is a massive one FDA and GMP certified .

The pricing is also reasonable. The popular product is exported to many European countries and is in demand.

#5. Align Probiotic

Align Probiotic company has a number of probiotic brands suiting different requirements.

The brands include probiotics supplements for children, for adults and also specifically to meet the requirements of women.

Since this article is targeting the women population we have selected the brand Align Women’s Health Prebiotic + Probiotic.

The product formula includes both prebiotic as well as probiotic for improving the gut health of the women. The prebiotics of the supplement help nourish the existing bacteria colony while the probiotics of the supplement add new microorganism colonies to the existing bacteria population.

In addition to the above the probiotic supplement also contains cranberry in optimum and effective dose. This improves the health of the urinary tract which remains vulnerable among the women.

The positive beneficial points of the Align Probiotic are

Improves and support the feminine urinary tract

The prebiotic included in the supplement has a prebiotic as well as inulin which feed the probiotic and nourish them

The probiotic, Bacillus Coagulans, of the supplement enrich the good microorganism colonies of the gut

The gummies are very tasty suiting the feminine taste buds and can be chewed. There is no need for water and it is easy to take at any time of the day.

The supplement contains one billion CFU of prebiotics and probiotics which is quite an effective dose for gut health improvement.

The Align Probiotic products are favorite among the doctors who recommend the probiotic mostly.

The supplement is free from gluten

It is true that the delivery system of the probiotic and its function in the guts are similar for both the men and the women. But in many aspects women’s bodies work in distinctive ways.

The body of a woman is much more complex when compared to a man. There are differences in hormonal levels and their effects on physiology as well as psychology.

Many microorganism colonies are harbored in the female body. Depending upon its location such as mouth, gut, vagina or skin different colonies of bacteria grow.

The vagina of the females are located close to the rectum inviting lots of bacterial infections. Some vaginal microorganisms play effectively in preventing harmful bacteria from attacking.

The probiotic consolidation is helpful for the vaginal health.

The females are more sensitive, letting them fall prey to stresses which disturb the microbial balance.

By adding the support of Align Probiotic for women they can improve digestion and health along with ahealthy vaginal as well as urinary tract.

Also the women due to their hormonal differences respond in a different way to the gastrointestinal issues than the men. The women often find the effects of gastrointestinal discomforts more severe.

The scientific research also has found that the probiotics Bifidobacterium is more effective for the women.

Also multistrain probiotic works better compared to the single strain probiotic.

Before starting any product you must know the ingredients in it and what exactly you are consuming in the name of a probiotic supplement.

Ingredients of Align Probiotic For Women

Chicory Root Fiber as inulin

Cranberry Fruit Powder

Bacillus Coagulans LactoSpore

Water

Sucrose

Pectin

Sodium Citrate

Citric acid

Natural flavors

Coconut oil

Carnauba wax

Corn starch

The supplement is free from all allergen listed by FDA which includes eggs, peanut, milk, crustacean shellfish, tree nut, soy and wheat.

The product is available at Amazon and costs $19.98

#6. Raw Probiotic Ultimate Care

Raw Probiotic, as the name suggests, is really ultimate in every aspect. The product contains an astounding 100 billion live microorganisms in a single capsule which you have to take once daily.

Further the ultimate probiotic supplement contains 334 probiotic strains.

The replenish blend included in the supplement takes care of the good bacteria of the gut.

This is a unique product in the world of high potency probiotics. The supplement is specific to age as well as gender.

Having almost all the good microorganisms in a single capsule, the supplement becomes a whole food of probiotics needed by the gut.

The supplement is made from Bulgarian Yogurt Concentrate, concentrated strains of probiotics, Wild European Kefir grain and scobies.

The supplement is manufactured in a controlled atmosphere with temperature below 40 degree F and humidity 30%.

When your body is compromised due to several factors like medication, stress, pollution, lifestyle abuses and aging etc, we lose a major chunk of Bifidobacterium which is a vital microorganism of the gut.

Ultimate care high Bifido formula along with highly effective prebiotic replenish blend gets you back the microbial balance of the gut.

The Raw probiotic is so named in order to signify the fact that the product is truly RAW. It means that the supplement is not cooked, nor treated, nor adulterated and without any fillers and carriers.

The supplement is completely vegetarian and suited for the ladies being environment friendly too.

The women participants of our review team were very glad to spontaneously include the capsule in their morning breakfast. The flavorless capsule is made in such a way that the capsule can be easily swallowed with a glass of water.

The women were also very satisfied knowing that the probiotic contains no ingredients which are genetically modified.

As most ladies want to be environment friendly, naturally grown without any genetic transformations as well as free from all allergen ingredients, Ultimate Probiotic fits perfectly for the women.

The bacteria are scientifically cultured with a professed aim of getting results quickly. Hence the supplement proves to be very effective in bringing fast solutions to the mild gut issues especially of the women.

However it may please be noted that the probiotics are meant for solving mild issues of the stomach and the gut. If you have any persistent acute issues with your guts you are advised to consult your doctor and nor solely depend on the probiotic supplement.

One bottle of the probiotic costs $39.89

How the Probiotics for Women Work - Know Your Gut

The intestine which silently works inside our belly is a vital organ which absorbs almost all the nutrients from the food which we ingest.

The lengthy continuous tubular organ runs right from the stomach to the anus. There are two parts of the intestine, small intestine and the large intestine.

While the small intestine is 20 feet in length, the large intestine is 5 feet long.

The digestive process is a complicated process controlled by the brain. Your hormones along with the nerves play an active role in the digestion process.

The hormones send signals to the brain when the brain is required to signal secretion of digestive juices and other hormones.

The walls of the intestinal tract have an enteric nervous system or ENS by which your gut is connected to the brain.

When the food which you ingest goes through the tract it gets stretched, the nerves regulate the movement of the food by releasing many substances.

It may speed up or slow down the movement and also secrete required juices for the digestion.

Also there are 300 to 500 types of bacteria inside our gut. The microbiome is the colonies of the bacteria along with other viruses and fungi.

The gut bacteria have a profound effect on our well being right from our metabolism to mood to immune system.

Now the problem is that microbial colonies get affected due to many external reasons such as medication, mental issues, lifestyle abuses, food poisoning and aging.

When there occurs an imbalance in the microorganism population, we feel rundown and low . Our stomach fails to respond to whatever food we ingest.

The imbalance disturbs our well being, our mood, our concentration and lowers energy levels because the gut is no longer able to absorb the vital nutrients which are essential for our growth and sustenance.

Even traveling may disturb the balance of the bacteria inside the gut.

It is true that many people sustain hardship without their guts giving way. But many people, particularly women, are prone to stomach issues due to their delicate mental make up.

For such women the probiotic support can prove to be beneficial in the long run.

The scientists are trying to remedy this issue and have conducted research on various microorganisms. Though there are innumerable good bacteria in the guts the effects of each and the identity of each is still a far cry for our scientists.

But they could identify a few good bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and many more which play significant roles to improve gut health.

Attempts have been made to replenish the damaged imbalance of the gut bacteria colonies by supplying some good bacteria colonies externally.

Such supplements are called probiotics.

There is another class of food which is named as prebiotics. These fibers are the food of the good bacteria of the guts. The prebiotics are used to sustain the health of the existing bacteria of the gut.

Every person is unique and not all probiotics suit every person. (Probiotics especially for women)

But overall the emergence of prebiotics and the probiotics has brought a new hope among the people suffering from mild types of digestive problems including IBS .

A long road is still to be traversed when we will be able to provide more effective biotics to the guts for improving health. Already we use many foods such as curds, yogurt, fermented foods like Indian Dosa and idli which are full of probiotics.

The main hurdle is to cross the acidic atmosphere of the stomach and reach the gut, which needs to be resolved.

