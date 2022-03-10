Keto BHB pills encourage the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates, in order to produce energy.

Keto diet pills are a special category of weight loss products with quite a large and fanatical number of followers nowadays.

These are pills that - like any other weight loss pills - aim at metabolic stimulation and extensive fat loss in the body.

What is the difference?

Keto BHB pills encourage the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates, in order to produce energy.

The Best Keto BHB Pills examined and discussed in this article are:

⇢ KetoCharge (Best Price Online)

(Best Price Online) OneShot Keto

Keto Super Powder

They are considered to be boosting the levels of ketones circulating through the vascular system, so they can be used to produce beneficial energy.

This body process is called "ketosis" and is the secret to reaching massive fat loss in the body.

However, before finding out which are " the best Keto pills of the year (2022)” and what exactly they do, we should first learn what ketosis is, how it is achieved, what its benefits and risks are and what can boost the achieving of this condition in the body.

What is Ketosis?

The Keto Diet is one of the most popular nutritional programs for weight and fat loss in recent years, as it is used by most celebrities and has gained a huge reputation on the internet and beyond.

Now we can find an entire category of food products on the market compatible with the ketogenic diet (Keto Diet).

Keto Diet pills – What do they do?

Ketosis is normally achieved with the help of a specially structured diet (a low-carb diet/low carb intake diet), which requires a significant amount of time (varying from person to person as mentioned above).

However, with Keto diet pills, the ketosis status of the organism is achieved in an easier and smoother way, even without the application of ketogenic diet or other low-carb diets.

Certainly, we have to clarify that not all Keto pills are the same.

You may find many illegal, dangerous and doubtfully effective pills on the market.

Even if some of them are legal, you may find many of them not effective enough to give you the real possible physical benefits.

Following extensive research, personal testing and scientific data search, we have selected the Best three (3) keto diet pills.

When we say “top diet pills” we mean they are:

legal

effective

safe

with no side effects

at a good price

Below we present to you each of these three (3) very successful Keto BHB Pills for the year 2022, along with their action.

The Best (3) Keto Diet Pills - What you need to know about them

BEST Keto BHB Pills: → KetoCharge

Description

KetoCharge is a natural nutritional supplement (non-prescription), legally available, easily found online.

It is a diet pill that - as its name suggests - is based on a ketogenic logic, leading to the desired fat burning and weight loss.

Specifically, KetoCharge uses BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate) as its active ingredient to achieve ketosis in the body (even without applying a ketogenic diet).

It is a product with a very simple but targeted formula, ensuring you the fastest ketosis and maximum physical benefits.

It is produced by the nutritional supplement company Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited and it is undoubtedly a safe choice for any new user wishing to get into ketogenic weight loss smoothly and with no risks, no side effects and no Keto Flu.

Corporate contact data

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

KetoCharge

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

Scotland

G4 0LF

Phone: +1 (929) 445 2880

Email: support@ketocharge.com

Mode of Action

As already mentioned, the action of KetoCharge is based on one (1) very specific and very effective ingredient - the BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate), highly important for the reasons mentioned below.

This ingredient has the ability to lead the body immediately (and without effort) to the desired ketosis state, meaning super-enhanced metabolic function and huge burning of body fat.

This body fat burning achieved by KetoCharge pills happens immediately.

This affects the organism in a way that it does not need to first burn dietary carbohydrates in order to achieve the burning of fat stored in the body (since as mentioned, the pills can be consumed without the application of a ketogenic diet).

In any case, how is ketosis achieved with the help of the active ingredient BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate) which is found in the KetoCharge supplement?

First we have to clarify that BHB is an all-natural safe ingredient, a member of the so-called "ketonic acids".

A formal scientific study by the Yale School of Medicine in the United States published in the scientific journal "Nature Medicine", explains the action of BHB eventually leading to ketosis.

The BHB component is a molecule produced by the organism itself, taking place during fasting or diet phase, and it works by "blocking" certain components of the immune system.

The ingredients that it manages to put "out of order" are involved in various inflammatory diseases (such as diabetes).

The process followed in the organization is as follows.

As we already mentioned, endogenous metabolites, such as BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate) are produced under normal conditions during a special diet.

This special diet includes consuming low carb foods, which seems to have the same effect as a "hard" fast or a program of intense exercise.

The result is that in these conditions mentioned above (leading to the natural production of the chemical BHB by the organism) the NLRP3 inflammation may be reduced.

However, the KetoCharge supplement , ensuring the content of the BHB element in the organism, provides the possibility of immediate ketosis, an immediate and mass fat burning, even without a ketogenic diet, that is, without cutting or restricting carbohydrates and without worrying about the strict rules of a ketogenic diet.

In addition, with the KetoCharge pills, you strengthen your body's energy reserves and achieve a much more "targeted" weight loss.

KetoCharge – composition

Proprietary Blend 800 mg

This mixture includes:

Magnesium Beta HydroxyButyrate

Calcium Beta HydroxyButyrate

Sodium Beta HydroxyButyrate

KetoCharge - Instructions for use

The recommended daily dose is set by the manufacturer (Wolfson Brands UK Limited) at two (2) capsules per day.

You administrate it by consuming plenty of water which assists to a rapid dissolution of the capsule and absorption of its active ingredients.

Money Back Guarantee

The company offers a 60-day money back guarantee (i.e. 2 months of intensive care).

Purchase - price

The original KetoCharge supplement is available only via its official website .

One (1) pack (60 pills): USD59.95 + FREE worldwide shipping (save USD16.00)

Two (2) packages + one (1) extra package FREE: USD119.99 + FREE worldwide ordering (save USD107.98)

Three (3) packages + two (2) extra packages FREE: USD179.99 + FREE worldwide shipping (save USD275.95)

The company accepts: VISA MasterCard|American Express|DISCOVER

Keto Diet Pills: OneShot Keto

Description

The next Keto diet pill selected is the OneShot Keto, a top weight loss pill, extremely "friendly" to the organism, which offers spectacular results.

To ensure its effective action, it uses premium natural ingredients such as Garcinia Cambogia, Raspberry Ketones and BioPerine.

OneShot Keto is a product of the supplement company Emblaze One Inc. and it has obtained a GMP certification (certification of proper production).

The goal of this particular Keto supplement is to facilitate the process of losing weight.

The manufacturers of the supplement know very well what makes most dieters fail in their endeavor, which is nothing more than the strict dietary programs they impose on themselves.

With OneShot Keto, the goal is to be able to get into a diet program (without exaggeration) - specifically a Keto or a Low-Carb program - without having to "exhaust" your organism with deprivation diets and extreme dietary restrictions.

Tens of thousands of OneShot Keto users are already sharing their personal experiences and reviews of the well-known Keto diet supplement that has changed the meaning of the term "weight loss".

The supplement is manufactured in approved factories in the United States.

Corporate contact data

Emblaze One Inc.

9454 Wilshire Blvd

Suite 300

Beverly Hills

CA 90212

Phone: (424) 207-1558

Email: help@oneshotket.com

Mode of Action

Like any other Keto diet supplement, Emblaze One Inc.'s OneShot Keto supplement aims at achieving ketosis in the body in a shorter time period.

What does it do?

With its active formula, it creates the necessary conditions for the body to enter a state of ketosis.

This is due to the fact that BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate) is a ketone that changes the function in the organism and pushes it into converting fat into ketones and burning them for energy conversion (instead of carbohydrates).

In fact, if you decide to apply a Keto diet at the same time with the supplement administration, then you will see your body "drying out" of excess fat and changing structure much sooner.

In addition to increased metabolic function and enhanced fat loss , other key actions of OneShot Keto are:

huge energy boost

instantaneous achievement of ketosis in the body

longer duration of the ketosis phase

great weight loss (from stored fat)

avoiding Keto Flu

OneShot Keto – composition

Calcium (from BHB Calcium) 66 mg | 5% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

Sodium (from BHB Sodium) 75 mg | 3% of RDD

Potassium (from BHB Potassium) 112 mg | 2% of RDD

Niacin 35 mg | 200% of RDD

BHB Proprietary Blend 800 mg

Detox Proprietary Blend 300 mg

BHB Proprietary Blend contains: BHB Sodium (Sodium Beta-HydroxyButyrate), BHB Calcium (Calcium Beta-HydroxyButyrate), BHB Potassium (Potassium Beta-HydroxyButyrate)

And Detox Proprietary Blend contains: (Green Tea Leaf 4: 1 Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Niacin, Garcinia Cambogia Fruit 2: 1 Extract, MCT Powder (Medium-Chain- Triglycerides), Raspberry Ketone, Black Pepper Extract (99% )

OneShot Keto - instructions for use

The daily dose as recommended by the manufacturer (Emblaze One Inc.) is two (2) capsules per day administered with plenty of water, which facilitates the rapid dissolution of the capsule in the stomach and it reassures the absorption of its active ingredients.

Money Back Guarantee

The company offers a money back guarantee of 90 full days (i.e. 3 months of intensive treatment).

Purchase - price

The original OneShot Keto supplement is available only via its official website.

One (1) pack (60 pills): USD69.99 + FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING (save USD10.00)

Two (2) packages + one (1) extra package FREE: USD149.91 + FREE worldwide order shipping (save USD75.00)

Three (3) packages + two (2) extra packages FREE: USD198.70 + FREE worldwide order shipping (save USD132.00)

The company accepts any known debit or credit card.

Keto weight loss supplement: Keto Super Powder

Description

If you love Keto and you wish to lose weight (several kilos) without endangering your health, then Keto Super Powder is what you are looking for.

Unlike most other Keto-based weight loss supplements, Keto Super Powder does not use BHB in its promotional campaign, but other natural nutrients.

It is an all-natural nutritional supplement which promises you weight loss with the power of ketosis under the support of Omega fatty acids and vitamin E.

In addition, with the use of powerful prebiotics that enhance the health and smooth functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, it helps digestion and promotes effective weight loss.

However, does Keto Super Powder use BHB (Beta Hydroxybutyrate) to achieve the coveted ketosis?

Yes, it does, just like any other Keto supplements, but it combines it with other nutrients which also promote good health and weight loss.

This product of the Wellgrove Health Company, is a legal and effective supplement.

Corporate contact data

Wellgrove Health

455 Harter Avenue

Woodland

CA 95776

Phone: 855-945-3514

Email: info@wellgrovehealth.com

Mode of Action

With Keto Super Powder you will have faster results, –and unlike the other two (2) Keto weight loss BHB pills analyzed, it is the only one not in the form of pills.

Keto Super Powder can be very easily and tastefully mixed (like all nutritional supplements in powder form) with juices, smoothies, or any drinks in general, and you can even mix it with your coffee or food.

Its powder form allows easier dissolution in the stomach and faster absorption of its active ingredients, which lead to the achievement of ketosis.

Its use with anything drinkable or edible is assisted by the fact that - in addition to the Vanilla flavor - it is also available in another natural flavor.

Natural flavor - which is completely neutral – may be combined with anything, salty or sweet.

One thing that we must definitely mention about this supplement is that thanks to its composition, it gives a strong boost to the general health of the individual.

More specifically, the omega fatty acids included in its composition support good cardiovascular function and promote good cognitive function of the brain (preventing degenerative diseases).

In addition, they contribute to achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight in the long run.

Keto Super Powder - composition

Calcium 50 mg | 3% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

Sodium 30 mg | <2% of RDD

Potassium 40 mg | <1% of RDD

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Powder Blend 12 g

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 7 g

Gum Arabic 5 g

Keto Super Powder - Instructions for use

As you already know, the natural weight loss supplement Keto Super Powder is the only one of the three (3) products presented in this article/review which comes in a powder form (and not in pill form).

Its use is very simple, easy and fast.

The two (2) flavors provided (vanilla and natural) can offer you the possibility to choose how you want to take it, mixed in a sweet drink or simply add it to anything really.

One (1) dose with the special dispenser (scoop) mixed with whatever food or drink preferred will do its job to burn fat and offer energy for the rest of your day.

Purchase - price

The original Keto Super Powder supplement is only available via its official website.

By registering on the website, you earn 15% (USD21.25).

One (1) package (30 doses): USD25.00 + shipping costs

Why Did We Select Exactly These Best 3 Keto Diet Supplements?

We searched among many supplements and we tried some of them. We came up with the three (3) best Keto pills for the year 2022 and here are the reasons why.

We know very well that for anyone entering the process of searching for a quality nutritional supplement it is easy to "get lost" in the huge variety of products provided by the internet today.

Nevertheless, how can you single out a good product worth the time and money spent?

We set our own criteria and identified the three (3) best supplements of Keto diet logic found on the market today, legal supplements, non-prescription and safe for the organism.

Below, we list our criteria:

1. The company

The "name" that a company has made over the years plays an important role in selecting a quality supplement.

A reputable company faithfully follows all safety and quality regulations, ensured by the necessary certifications (FDA & GMP), and the trained staff selected.

The supplements of a company with experience and knowhow contain only excellent quality ingredients that have passed clinical trials.

They are also manufactured only in certified and safe facilities in developed countries.

Finally, we looked for a company that cares about its customers, provides 24/7 communication to solve any problem/answer any question/address any concerns raised.

2. Composition

Certainly, the type and amount of ingredients used in a dietary supplement play a catalytic role in its final efficiency.

It is therefore extremely important to study the composition of the selected supplement in detail, before making a purchase.

When choosing an OTC dietary supplement (i.e. a non-prescription natural supplement), it is best to first make sure there are no serious side effects connected with its usage.

Then, with the help of the internet, you can learn about each of the selected ingredients of the supplement, their action, the hidden dangers and the quantity necessary for the occurrence of real physical benefits.

3. Method of use

Try to select products compatible with your daily routine.

In this way, it is much easier to stay "committed" to your program and not deviate from your goal.

Sometimes it is not sufficient for a dietary supplement to be just good, it should be good for you.

4. Scientific Background

You will see that the big companies do not just sell their product, instead they make sure to offer the reader and potential buyer all the necessary information needed on their official website.

This includes real scientific data, information tables or official scientific reports.

5. Properly structured website with real facts

Under no circumstances should you trust an incomplete website (a website which does not provide any substantial information about the product and its action).

Besides, you should not trust a product whose official website does not contain important information such as its detailed composition, the contact details of the manufacturer or the way the ingredients work in the organism.

6. Cost

Clearly, the cost of a product also plays an important role in whether or not it will be selected by an individual.

However, there is always the risk of a paradox, meaning that a very expensive supplement may not actually be as effective as one might expect.

What every buyer should remember is that price should never be the primary criterion for selecting a supplement.

Give more emphasis to the quality of the supplement first and then find the right supplement for you.

Ketogenic diet - What is this?

As we all know, the first nutritional source of energy for the body are the carbohydrates.

Their breakdown and metabolism take place much faster than proteins or fats, making them the first energy boost you can get from a meal.

Nevertheless, under certain conditions, the organism can first go into the process of burning fat to produce the energy needed to fulfill the individual's daily activities.

The condition in which the body – lacking sufficient carbohydrates - begins to produce energy from burning body fat is called ketosis.

Ketosis is a special metabolic natural process of the organism, which has become a very hot trend in recent years.

The ketogenic diet (Keto Diet) is a specially designed diet, mainly aiming at achieving ketosis.

Many of us wrongly believe that achieving ketosis in our bodies is easy. It is not sufficient to simply cut down on carbohydrates and expect your body to reach a state of ketosis without any health risks.

Therefore, it is not so simple to "enjoy" the benefits of the so-called ketogenic diet.

Let’s make it clear that one of the reasons why many fail to achieve ketosis is the fact that they follow a standard program implemented by a friend.

Anyway, why is this wrong?

A few days of sticking to the diet may be sufficient for some organisms to achieve ketosis, but for others it may take many more days or even weeks.

This has to do with the biology of each organism and its genetic predisposition.

Why should I use Keto BHB Pills?

The ketogenic diet (Keto Diet) has been a huge global fitness trend from 2016 until today.

However, it also carries risks.

This is a very strong and restrictive diet, not suitable for everyone.

As a diet plan, it belongs to the broader category of low-carb diet programs, i.e. diet programs with limited carbohydrate consumption.

This practically means eliminating most of the cereals and their derivatives, juices, sauces, sweets and sugars, even fruits or vegetables.

Instead, you are called to consume a larger quantity of fat.

However, this abrupt removal of carbohydrates from the diet is very likely to cause "disorders" in your organism, which will be called to find a new source of energy to continue to function properly.

Lack of energy is the first symptom you will probably experience and it makes perfect sense.

Your organism, as a "machine", is looking for fuel to continue working properly.

When you remove one of its fuels, it will have to look for a new source in order to remain functional.

Therefore, when your organism goes through a transition from burning carbohydrates to burning fat for energy production, it is very likely that it will start to show symptoms of lethargy, fatigue and physical dysfunction.

Since these symptoms are quite similar to those of the flu, this phenomenon is called "Keto Flu".

Ketogenic flu tends to manifest during the first period of applying the ketogenic diet, and as mentioned above, it is related to the difficulty of the organism to adapt to the new energy conditions imposed.

However, it is not necessary for everyone to go through the ketogenic flu, as this depends on the person’s organism.

The special Keto BHB Pills are designed:

to provide large amounts of energy to the organism

to achieve ketosis with their composition

to not necessarily need to apply a ketogenic diet

to rule out the symptoms of ketogenic flu

These symptoms usually include lethargy, fatigue, nausea, pain, muscle cramps, headaches, dysthymia, changes in appetite, sleep disturbances, as well as several other symptoms varying from person to person.

Are Keto Diet Pills good for me?

The Keto diet, along with the Keto BHB supplements, is usually aimed at people meeting difficulties in losing the extra kilos and especially the accumulated body fat.

Restricting carbohydrates from the diet is a very harsh method followed by the ketogenic diet to achieve enhanced fat burning in the body.

However, with Keto BHB supplements you do not need to subject your body and your organism to such a hard process.

These supplements, with their composition, succeed in achieving the state of ketosis quickly and without unhealthy dietary restrictions.

As long as you follow a balanced diet plan, the results achieved are immediate.

In conclusion, while the ketogenic diet is clearly not for everyone, Keto BHB supplements are suitable (and very effective) for anyone with a few extra kilos.

Is it safe to use Keto BHB supplements?

Yes. It is safe when it comes to supplements from reputable companies and suppliers. This is why we always make sure to shop from the official website of a supplement and not from third party sellers.

In addition, if the instructions for use and precautions advised by the manufacturer are followed in every detail, the user is not exposed to any risk at all.

We are always looking for products from reputable companies with the required safety and quality certifications.

Conclusion - Are Keto Pills Worth it?

The ketogenic diet, even after so many years, today still remains among the top trends of weight and effective fat loss programs and this is not accidental.

It offers spectacular results for those managing to follow its extremely tough diet and almost completely cut carbs from their diet.

Nevertheless, how healthy is it for the body itself? Have you considered this?

Now you can follow the very successful Keto weight loss program without damaging your diet and health.

Applying a balanced diet and selecting the best Keto diet pills sufficient to work wonders.

