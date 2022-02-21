Premature ejaculation is a condition of the man where he is unable to maintain his erection for a satisfactory period of time before ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is a condition of the man where he is unable to maintain his erection for a satisfactory period of time before ejaculation, falling under the so-called "sexual dysfunctions" and being not as rare a phenomenon as you would think.

According to recent research and statistical studies, almost 1 in 3 modern men (regardless of age group) experience this sexual dysfunction at some point in their lives.

In certain men, premature ejaculation (PE) is occasional, while in others it can take a chronic (and more problematic) form.

For this reason, timely and correct treatment of any malfunction is the best solution.

Below, we have selected and briefly presented the 4 Best Premature Ejaculation Pills.

These are non-chemical/non-toxic/non-prescription products, 100% percent safe and 100% percent effective, even recommended by doctors.

Premature Ejaculation – What Is It and What Causes it - Is it a "disease"?

It is no secret that for most men premature ejaculation (PE) and any sexual dysfunction in general, is strictly a "taboo" topic.

No matter how far society has come in breaking down many of the taboos and beliefs of the past, for a man, his sexual inadequacy is and will always remain a difficult subject to discuss, a cause of shame and embarrassment.

I think it would be best right now to look into the definition of premature ejaculation.

Well, what is premature ejaculation and how is it described?

What’s its cause? Can it be prevented?

Who is affected and how is it fought?

There are many questions and we will try to clarify them all…

Premature ejaculation is - as already mentioned - that "uncomfortable" condition where the man is unable to hold his erection for a longer time before he ejaculates.

Therefore, we are talking about men who come to orgasm and ejaculate very soon, which does not allow achieving the complete sexual intercourse experience.

It is a disease and belongs to the category of "male sexual dysfunctions".

Therefore, premature ejaculation requires immediate and correct therapeutic approach (depending on the degree and type of problem of each man) and in no case should it be dealt with indifference.

However, premature ejaculation is not "bad" only for the sexual partner (who does not manage to be satisfied in such a short time), but it is just as bad for the man himself who faces the problem.

The majority of men with the problem of premature ejaculation state that they do not manage to be satisfied (despite the fact that she had orgasms).

In addition, this awkward situation has a serious impact on the psychology and self-confidence of the man, negatively affecting his subsequent meetings (which he charges with even greater anxiety and stress).

The causes of such a malfunction vary and cannot be determined so simply, being possibly pathological, but also psychological.

They may be due to an older injury, but they may also be the result of a genetic problem (DNA).

What is certain is that a "good life" (with proper diet, regular physical activity, stress management and quality sleep) combined with early diagnosis/treatment with appropriate supplements can effectively help prevent and fight the problem.

#1. Performer 8 - Best male enhancement pills Overall

Selection justification

The all-natural Performer 8 supplement is an extremely "rich" formula of herbs and nutrients which promotes good male sexual health and fights any dysfunctions from its root.

Company date – Communication

Company number FC035815

12 Payne Street

GLASGOW

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

+1 929 3357287

+ 44-8705133345

support@performer8.com

Target Group

Its strong "invigorating" composition is like an "elixir of sexual renewal" for any man feeling tired, with a lack of sexual mood or energy and strength.

Supplemental nutrients also help prevent and fight sexual dysfunction (such as premature ejaculation, decreased sexual desire or erectile dysfunction) and increase a person's level of satisfaction throughout sexual intercourse.

Performer 8 is a male enhancement pill with no age restrictions on its use.

Performer 8 - Benefits

massive energy benefits

enhancement of physical endurance and strength

fights against sexual dysfunction (including premature ejaculation)

sperm enhancement (in quantity and quality)

enhancement of male fertility

increased satisfaction and more intense orgasm

Performer 8 - Composition

Muira Puama Extract 3000 mg

KSM-66 Ashwagandha 500 mg

Ferrous BisGlycinate 12 mg

Maca Root Extract 30 mg

Panax Ginseng 6000 mg

Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed) 1000 mg

Pine Bark Extract 300 mg

Glucuronolactone 600 mg

Grape Seed Extract 30 mg

Performer 8 - Possible side effects

As a 100% natural nutritional supplement of the highest quality ingredients, Performer 8 does not cause any side effects.

Nevertheless, in rare cases, some of its natural ingredients may cause some discomfort:

Maca: Contraindicated in case of problems with the thyroid gland function.

Contraindicated in case of problems with the thyroid gland function. Panax Ginseng : Very rare, but due to the strong energy stimulation offered by this ingredient, side effects such as insomnia, increased heart rate, headache, high blood pressure, dizziness and hypertension have been reported. In addition, some have reported mood swings and allergic episodes.

: Very rare, but due to the strong energy stimulation offered by this ingredient, side effects such as insomnia, increased heart rate, headache, high blood pressure, dizziness and hypertension have been reported. In addition, some have reported mood swings and allergic episodes. Muira Puama: In extremely rare cases, Muira Puama (given as a natural treatment for erectile dysfunction) can cause a "permanent erection" (i.e. an erection lasting for hours. In this case, immediate discontinuation of the supplement and a visit to a doctor is recommended.

Price

One (1) pack of Performer 8 costs USD64.99 (from the starting price of USD74.99|A saving of USD10) + FREE worldwide shipping

Two (2) packages Performer 8 + one (1) FREE package extra cost USD129.99 (from the starting price of USD224.97|A saving of USD94.98) + FREE worldwide shipping

Three (3) packages Performer 8 + three (3) FREE packages extra cost USD194.99 USD (from the starting price of USD389.94|A saving of USD194.95) + FREE worldwide shipping

#2. ProSolution Plus - Pills Specifically Targeting Premature Ejaculation

Selection justification

Especially ProSolution Plus (of all-natural supplements that enhance sexual health and performance of men) has an enhanced formula of ingredients specializing in the fight against premature ejaculation (PE).

Company data – Communication

100 Fidelitone Way

Elizabeth

TN, 37643

USA

North America Toll-Free: + 1-866-261-6884

International: + 1-604-677-3533

Promo Code: 308866

Email: help@prosolutionplus.today

Target group

Due to its specially selected natural ingredients, ProSolution Plus seems to be preferred by people with premature ejaculation.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that it cannot be used just as effectively for the general stimulation of sexual health and performance of the user (even without the problem of sexual dysfunction).

ProSolution Plus - Benefits

fights premature ejaculation (up to 64%)

enhances sexual pleasure during sexual intercourse (up to 78%)

qualitatively enhances erection in size/duration/quality (up to 67%)

improves the overall sexual performance of the man (by up to 48%)

ProSolution Plus – Composition

Withania Somnifera (root) 240 mg

Asparagus adscendens (root) 200 mg

Asphaltum exudate 150 mg

Cul Curculigo orchioides (root) 100 mg

Tribulus Terrestris (fruit) 100 mg

Mucuna Pruriens (seed) 100 mg

Asteracantha longifolia (whole plant) 80 mg

ProSolution Plus – Possible side effects

As a 100% natural nutritional supplement of the highest quality ingredients, ProSolution Plus does not cause any side effects.

However, in rare cases, some of its natural ingredients may cause some discomfort:

Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha): A powerful herb, widely used in alternative medicine and Ayurveda. In rare cases, it can cause an allergic reaction and gastrointestinal disorders. The use of the herb is contraindicated for people suffering from ulcers, autoimmune diseases or a thyroid gland disease. In addition, its simultaneous use with antidepressants, antihypertensives or anti-diabetic pills is not recommended.

A powerful herb, widely used in alternative medicine and Ayurveda. In rare cases, it can cause an allergic reaction and gastrointestinal disorders. The use of the herb is contraindicated for people suffering from ulcers, autoimmune diseases or a thyroid gland disease. In addition, its simultaneous use with antidepressants, antihypertensives or anti-diabetic pills is not recommended. Tribulus Terrestris: Another very popular natural male booster. Side effects associated with intoxication have been reported rarely (but only in cases of overdose). However, its use is contraindicated without medical consent in men suffering from prostate disease.

Another very popular natural male booster. Side effects associated with intoxication have been reported rarely (but only in cases of overdose). However, its use is contraindicated without medical consent in men suffering from prostate disease. Mucuna Pruriens: Rarely, it can cause allergic reaction, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, insomnia, or confusion. However, most of the side effects reported appear to be a product of misuse or overdose of the supplement.

Price

One (1) pack of ProSolution Plus costs USD69.95. A saving of over 13%

Six (6) packages ProSolution Plus cost USD299.95 + one (1) package ProSolution Gel + Erection System Subscription + FREE worldwide shipping + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth over USD172.00]| A saving of over 29%

Twelve (12) packages ProSolution Plus cost USD429.95 + one (1) FREE package ProSolution Gel + one (1) FREE package Volume Pills + Erection System Subscription + FREE worldwide shipping + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth over USD237.00]|A saving of over 50%

#3. ProSolution Gel - Enhanced Pleasure and Fast Benefits

Selection justification

The natural product ProSolution Gel is the solution to every problem of sexual dysfunction.

It is an easy-to-use gel with fast action, edible and safe.

It strengthens erections, increases pleasure and stimulates the man's ability to control his erection (and the critical moment of ejaculation).

Orgasm is much more intense and liberating than ever.

Company data – Communication

Leading Edge Health Limited

USA: 1-866-621-6884

International: 1-604-677-3533

Address: ℅ DM Contact Management LTD

Attn: Information & Privacy Department

300-1095 Mc Kenzie Ave.

Victoria, BC

Canada V8P 2L5

Target Group

The ProSolution Gel product is addressed to every man who experiences any form of sexual dysfunction:

soft erections without duration, premature ejaculation, absence of sexual arousal and decreased libido, difficulty in climax and "weak" orgasms.

However, its easy use, as well as the instant benefits offered, are an extra "boost" of confidence, even for men without sexual problems.

ProSolution Gel - Benefits

enhanced erection hardness

erections with a significantly longer duration

improved erection control and crucial ejaculation moment

enhanced physical performance (strength and endurance)

rich and rapid ejaculations (at the right time)

repeated sexual intercourse (possibility for many tireless rounds)

improved blood circulation to the genitals

increased sexual mood and enhanced self-confidence

possibility for overnight meetings

more dynamic orgasms and increased pleasure throughout the meeting

ProSolution Gel – Composition

Di-Propylene Glycol USP

Purified Water

Carbomer

Triethanolamine

Vegetable Glycerin

L-Arginine USP

Aloe Vera Extract

Hydroxyethylcellulose

Bearberry Extract

Algae Extract

Mango Butter

Methylparaben

Menthol USP

Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Citric Acid

Artificial Flavors

Preservatives

ProSolution Gel – Possible side effects

As a 100% natural nutritional supplement of the highest quality ingredients, ProSolution Gel does not cause any side effects.

However, in rare cases, some of its natural ingredients may cause some discomfort:

Aloe Vera Extract: Its transdermal use is generally extremely safe unless used on an open wound, where - although rarely - it is likely to cause an allergic reaction (milder or stronger, depending on the individual).

Its transdermal use is generally extremely safe unless used on an open wound, where - although rarely - it is likely to cause an allergic reaction (milder or stronger, depending on the individual). Citric Acid: It is completely safe when used properly. When applied to the skin in pure or concentrated form, it has a corrosive effect and is likely to cause severe irritation.

It is completely safe when used properly. When applied to the skin in pure or concentrated form, it has a corrosive effect and is likely to cause severe irritation. Methylparaben: There has been some research linking Methylparaben (and parabens in general) to a higher risk of cancer. However, they are present in most cosmetic products of our daily life, as they are used as "extenders" of the life of cosmetic products, food, etc. to which they have been added.

Price

One (1) pack of ProSolution Gel costs USD49.95 (A saving of USD10.00)

Two (2) packages of ProSolution Gel cost USD89.95 USD (A saving of USD29.95)

Three (3) packages ProSolution Gel cost USD129.95 USD (A saving of USD49.90) + one (1) FREE package Volume Pills + Erection System Subscription [worth of USD97.00] + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth of USD25.00]

Four (4) packages ProSolution Gel cost USD169.95 (A saving of USD69.85) +one (1) FREE package Volume Pills + Erection System Subscription [worth USD 97.00] + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth of USD25.00]

Six (6) packs of ProSolution Gel cost USD234.95 (A saving of USD124.75) + one (1) FREE package of Volume Pills [worth USD 59.00] + Erection System Subscription [worth of USD 97.00] + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth of USD25.00] + FREE worldwide shipping

Twelve (12) packages of ProSolution Gel cost USD399.95(A saving of USD319.45) + one (1) FREE pack of Volume Pills [worth of USD59.00] + one (1) FREE pack of ProSolution Pills [worth of USD65.00] + Erection System Subscription [worth of USD97.00] + Natural Health Source Gift Card [Bonus Gifts worth of USD25.00] + FREE worldwide shipping

#4. VigRX Delay Wipes - Easy use and Fast Action

Selection justification

Premature ejaculation can be a real "beast" that “devours” your confidence and destroys your relationship.

With the wipes called VigRX Delay Wipes, made of natural texture with immediate active capacity, you can finally eliminate this stress and enjoy sex.

They offer easy and clean application, and most importantly, they provide immediate action for "marathons" of sexual encounters.

Company data – Communication

Leading Edge Health Limited

USA: 1-866-621-6884

International: 1-604-677-3533

Address: ℅ DM Contact Management LTD

Attn: Information & Privacy Department

300-1095 Mc Kenzie Ave.

Victoria, BC

Canada V8P 2L5

Target Group

They are clearly aimed at people with premature ejaculation (PE) problems, unable to maintain their erection for a sufficient period.

These special wipes, designed and manufactured to "desensitize" the penis, allow the user to have better control of his erection (and the moment of ejaculation).

VigRX Delay Wipes – Benefits

improved erection control

desensitization of the penis (so it does not ejaculate with the first touch)

help regain control of the ejaculation moment

improved and more explosive ejaculation at the right time

boost self-confidence

sex without the anxiety of failure

VigRX Delay Wipes – Composition

Zanthoxylum Oil

Peony Extract

VigRX Delay Wipes – Possible side effects

As a 100% natural nutritional supplement of the highest quality ingredients, the VigRX Delay Wipes do not cause any side effects.

However, in rare cases, some of the natural ingredients may cause some discomfort:

Zanthoxylum Oil: It is generally safe when consumed according to the instructions given by the manufacturer of the product. In high doses, however, it can cause neuromuscular problems or even death. Nevertheless, for this to happen, it is estimated that an overdose of 3,000% is needed.

● Peony Extract: For transdermal use, there are rare reports of side effects associated with irritation & rash.

Price

One (1) pack of VigRX Delay Wipes costs USD29.95 (A saving of USD10)

Two (2) packs of VigRX Delay Wipes cost USD48.95 (A saving of USD30.95)

Three (3) packs VigRX Delay Wipes cost USD57.95 (A saving of USD61.90)

Six (6) packs VigRX Delay Wipes cost USD106.95 (A saving of USD192.70) + one (1) FREE Semenax pack + VigRX Reward Dollars (USD25) + FREE worldwide shipping + Natural Health Source Gift Card

How to Tell if You Suffer From "Premature Ejaculation"? How Long Does a "failed" Sexual Intercourse Last?

Ejaculation is one of the key stages of sexual intercourse, as it is the outcome of a man's sexual arousal and occurs at the same time as orgasm.

Nevertheless, when can we describe an erection as "successful"?

How many minutes is it normal for an erection to last before ejaculation?

When can we say that a man exhibits sexual dysfunction of premature ejaculation?

We start by saying that ejaculation - as a natural consequence of a man's sexual arousal - usually comes within 4 to 10 minutes after an erection is achieved.

A man's sexual function has four (4) basic stages.

identifying interest in desire

sexual arousal

orgasm (ejaculation)

relaxation

When the first two (2) (very important) stages happen very quickly, then we are talking about the case of premature ejaculation.

In such cases, we often talk about ejaculation resulting from the first touch of the penis or directly after penetration.

Most of the time this lasts from about one (1) to two (2) minutes from the moment of the penis’s penetration or its sensitization in any other way.

Unfortunately, this "uncomfortable" situation deprives both partners of pleasure during sexual intercourse (lacking duration).

Nutritional supplements and other products fighting premature ejaculation can help to deal with the problem, giving the man a new breath of confidence in his meetings.

Are There Many Types of Premature Ejaculation?

Yes. In fact, there are two (2) different types of premature ejaculation as shown below:

Primary Premature Ejaculation

Also known as, "chronic" ejaculation, primary ejaculation refers to the cases of men who experience the problem from their very first sexual intercourse and in every sexual intercourse since then.

In this case, examination by a doctor and administration of medication or other treatment method that the doctor deems necessary, are recommended.

Secondary Premature Ejaculation

The second form of premature ejaculation, known as secondary or acquired ejaculation, refers to men with a premature ejaculation problem that appeared suddenly in their lifetime.

In other words, we are talking about men who previously had complete control of their erections and did not show any dysfunction.

Primarily, these cases are mainly and most commonly caused by psychological factors.

As similar cases do not usually require medication, a dietary supplement or another natural method of control, is the predominant choice.

We suggest the four (4) Best Natural Products to Fight Premature Ejaculation based on our (strict) criteria:

How Can I Increase the Duration of My Erection WITHOUT USING Medicinal or Non-Protective Products?

Certainly, you can achieve a longer erection by simply tightening the pelvic floor muscles.

First, you tighten the muscles for a period of 3 seconds (stopping the contraction), and then you relax for another three (3) seconds and continue the same process all over again.

This is an exercise that needs to be repeated regularly to help the muscles in the area become stronger and to maintain erectile control.

These exercises are known as Kegel exercises , and although mainly known for their application by women, they are equally important for men, as well.

All men should do them, whether they suffer from sexual dysfunction (premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction) or not.

Kegel exercises for men aim to strengthen the muscular strength of the genital area, improve blood circulation and achieve a stronger erection.

They are widely used as a means of fighting erectile dysfunction (ED) and premature ejaculation (PE) in men of all ages.

There are 19 muscles in the pelvic area, some of which play a key role in the quality of the erection and the sexual function of the man in general.

Like all the body muscles, the pelvic area muscles need training and strengthening for their proper and healthy function.

Could Premature Ejaculation Occur Due to Physical Causes?

Yes, it is highly possible. Although most cases of premature ejaculation (and sexual dysfunction in general) in men have psychogenic causes at their root, cases with pathological/physical causes are not excluded.

Some of the most common physical causes, which could lead to premature ejaculation (PE), are shown below:

injury of the area from a blow

injury of the area from an older surgery

prostate disease

inherited condition

thyroid gland disease

use of psychotropic substances

Erectile Dysfunction

testosterone deficiency

Is the Use of Natural Premature Ejaculation Pills Sufficient for Fighting Premature Ejaculation (PE)?

Not always. As it is already pointed out above, the causes and the degree of severity of the problem differ from person to person, so it is recommended to visit a specialist for a correct diagnosis of the problem and administration of the appropriate treatment method.

In case of non-pathological condition/damage/injury, the doctor will recommend the use of non-pharmaceutical supplements and anti-PE products, such as those suggested above.

Otherwise, he/she will determine the way of treatment depending on the problem diagnosed.

This treatment may include medication, psychological support, and other psychosexual therapies.

The Most Common Premature Ejaculation Drugs

The most common medications prescribed by doctors in cases of premature ejaculation (PE) are cells blocking the oxytocin binding to cells and antidepressants (also known as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors / SSRIs) .

The following medications usually come with a prescription:

Lexapro (escitalopram)

Zoloft (sertraline)

Paxil (paroxetine)

Prozac (fluoxetine)

Sarafem (fluoxetine)

Priligy (dapoxetine)

These drugs obtained only by prescription, require very careful use (as they can cause serious side effects).

Best Premature Ejaculation Pills - Conclusion

In most cases of premature ejaculation of non-pathological origin,the best natural premature ejaculation pills are an ideal choice.

They are 100% natural preparations not requiring a medical prescription and not causing side effects.

Their purpose is to physically support the man's sexual function, as well as fight against an already existing dysfunction.

However, while products like ProSolution Gel and VigRX Delay Wipes are aiming primarily at men with pre-existing PE problems, even men without such pre-existing problems may use Performer 8 and ProSolution Plus nutritional supplements, purely for preventative purposes.

Our advice is to take care of a strong body and a healthy sex life and prevent problems from happening rather than not deal with them.

We, therefore, recommend the use of Performer 8 and ProSolution Plus premature ejaculation pills to every man aged 35 and over.

In this way, you strengthen your sexual health from within and prevent the impending appearance of dysfunctions as you grow older.

Besides, do not forget that PE is not a disease that only affects older men.

Therefore, from an early age, you should start to "build" a strong body and healthy sexual activity, even with the use of appropriate aids (such as the following last longer in bed pills for men).

