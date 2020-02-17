Beauty myths Part 2: Plucking a white hair will give you many more greys and four more extremely common myths

When it comes to health, there is no room for misinformation. We take extra care of which medicines we take and which doctors we consult. But what about skincare? Skin is the largest and most exposed organ in our bodies: it deserves to be looked after properly.

Trusting beauty myths that have travelled through countries and generations can keep you from doing that. Here are a few more myths you definitely should stop believing:

Myth 1: Moisturiser is bad for oily skin.

Yes, there are many skincare products like serums and scrubs that you can do without if your skin is low-maintenance. But moisturiser is pretty basic - no matter what type of skin you have. It helps keep your skin supple and soft and somewhat delays the signs of ageing. If you have oily skin, the right kind of moisturiser may even help avoid acne and normalise sebum production to some extent.

Myth 2: Laser hair removal is permanent.

Contrary to popular belief, laser hair removal treatment is not a permanent fix. It only promises to reduce your hair growth and not stop it completely. After the treatment, your growth will be much less, finer and barely noticeable in some areas. Also, different people may have different experiences with it. Some have no hair growth after the recommended number of sessions and others may need maintenance sessions every couple of months.

Myth 3: Plucking one white hair will cause many more to grow.

Most of us have heard this before and then been scared when we pluck one by mistake. Any future grey strands are blamed on that first one being plucked. But it just doesn’t work that way. One hair cannot affect the surrounding hair in this manner. Nor can the plucking of one, change the amount of pigment production in the hair follicles around it. That said, don’t pluck your white hair if it bothers you. Cutting is much better since it doesn’t risk damaging the hair follicle present at the end. Damage could cause that particular hair follicle to never produce hair again.

Myth 4: SPF 100 is a lot more protective than SPF 50 or SPF 30.

The numbers are a bit misleading here. Some people may assume that SPF 100 provides 100% protection or at least double that of SPF 50. But that isn’t how it works. According to the American Cancer Society, SPF 30 provides about 97% protection from UVB rays, SPF 50 provides 98% and SPF 100 about 99%. The difference isn’t much at all and the false sense of extra protection may cause harm if people forget to reapply sunscreen or stay out for much longer than they have otherwise.

Myth 5: Anti-ageing creams will reduce your wrinkles.

Anti-ageing creams don’t fall in the category of drugs, which means there is barely any regulation when it comes to their so-called benefits. It all comes down to the ingredients used, in what quantity they’re present and even then a cream that works for one person may not for another based on skin type. The cost of the product also doesn’t make a difference - just because a cream is expensive won’t ensure its effectiveness. And while some creams may slow the formation of new wrinkles, they can’t do much about the existing ones. Any improvements you may notice will probably reverse once you stop using the product.

This is the second article in a two-part series on beauty myths. Read the first article here.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 14:04:27 IST

Tags : Anti-Ageing Creams, Beauty Myths, Beauty Tips, Haircare Myths, Laser Hair Removal, NewsTracker, Organic Shampoos, Skin Care, Skincare Myths, Sunscreen