Beauty Myths Part 1: The truth behind five common myths

When it comes to our beauty, most of us like to trust only professionals. We buy expensive products, visit a dermatologist and avoid any wild experiments. But then why do we still end up falling for some of the myths out there? Sure, everyone likes the idea of a shortcut - who wouldn’t pick brushing for shiny hair over some expensive treatment or long-term diet and lifestyle changes? But instead of shiny hair, we end up with extreme hair breakage. Instead of helping, some of these beauty myths end up doing more harm to our health and we end up in a worse place than where we started. So let’s look deeper and talk facts - so we can all make informed decisions about how to care for our bodies.

Myth 1: Shaving will make your hair grow thicker.

Fact: Whether we’re talking about shaving a baby’s head for thicker hair growth or worrying about shaving your legs instead of waxing - there still is no science to prove that shaving will make your hair grow thicker. Shaving cuts the hair from the shaft and does not affect the root of the original hair follicle that is under the surface of your skin. It will continue to grow in the same fashion. The only reason it might seem thicker than when you wax is that the tip is blunter.

Myth 2: Acne is a teenage problem.

Fact: Acne is usually caused by a hormonal imbalance in your body. Yes, it often occurs during puberty - since your body is a hormonal cocktail at that time. But acne isn’t limited to your teenage years. Some people don’t even experience it until their late 20s or early 30s. So, unfortunately, no, you might not have seen the last of acne even though you wish you had. It could show up again as a symptom of a disease, during certain times of your menstrual cycle and it can even be triggered by certain changes in your diet.

Myth 3: Brush your hair 100 times to make it nice and shiny.

Fact: Firstly, brushing your hair 100 times takes a lot of time and effort, especially if you have long or curly hair. Inconvenience aside, the story behind this myth is that 100 strokes will stimulate the sebaceous glands and, in turn, promote the production of natural oils (sebum) and make hair shiny. But once you have all that sebum in your hair, it will feel sticky and greasy - which means you’ll need to wash it again. Excessive production of sebum can lead to buildup on the scalp (and blocking of the pores) and this can affect your hair growth negatively. Also, overbrushing (which 100 times a day definitely counts as) cause hair breakage because of friction.

Myth 4: Lemon juice will make your teeth whiter.

Fact: Lemon juice is extremely acidic. If you think your teeth seem whiter after rubbing it on your teeth, it is because lemon juice can erode your enamel and maybe the surface staining with it. This can lead to issues like sensitivity and tooth decay. Once your enamel erodes, there is no way to build it back. Dentists do not recommend this practice at all. A better way to get whiter teeth is to maintain good oral hygiene and visit your dentist every six months for scaling - a procedure that cleans your teeth by removing plaque buildup and stains.

Myth 5: Organic shampoos are better for your hair than ones that contain chemicals.

Fact: There is a whole new segment in the beauty market for natural products. But just because a product is made with natural ingredients doesn’t mean it's superior to one that contains chemicals. Some of the chemicals present in shampoos are really bad for your scalp and hair, it’s true. But not all of them. Some, like sodium lauryl ether sulfate and ammonium lauryl sulfate help remove the dirt from your hair. Without them, you might not get as good a cleanse and that could lead to sebum and dirt buildup and blocking of the pores on your scalp. So don’t be so quick to judge your hair care products.

This is the first article in a two-part series on beauty myths.

For more information, read our article on Acne: Causes and Treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 13:14:05 IST

Tags : Beauty Myths, Beauty Tips, Haircare Myths, Laser Hair Removal, NewsTracker, Organic Shampoos, Overbrushing, Teeth Whitening