Back pain: Delaying treatment can worsen your health; what are preventions to it

Do you have that constant back pain? Are you having difficulty going to work or meetings? Do you skip venturing out of the house owing to that notorious pain? Then, you need to beware! Back pain due to spine-related disorders can steal your peace of mind. In the below article, we tell you about some remedies to manage pain and improve your quality of life. Read on to know more about this, and seek timely intervention. Delaying treatment can worsen your health. So, take charge of your health, and lead a healthy life.

Spinal pain in the lumbar region (lower back) and cervical region (neck) is highly prevalent and is often the cause of immobility and unproductivity. Even the lumbar muscle strains and sprains are the most common causes of low back pain. The symptoms associated with spinal pain can be stiffness in the low back area, restricting the range of motion, poor posture due to pain, muscle spasms, excruciating pain, and even loss of motor function.

Hence, an X-ray, MRI, or even a CT scan can confirm the diagnosis of any spinal problem. Once, the spinal problem is diagnosed then one needs to immediately initiate the treatment without any negligence. Here are some essential tips to deal with your spinal problems and stay fit and fine.

Following are vital measures to reduce your back pain

Prolonged bed rest causes a loss of muscle strength and may increase muscle stiffness, adding to pain and discomfort. So, try to take medication, muscle relaxants, and symptoms-relieving medication as suggested by the doctor. Do not self-medicate. Physical therapy, a gentle massage, resting, hot and cold compress, electrical muscle stimulation, and stretching exercises can be beneficial in managing spinal pain. Smoking increases the chances of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which can cause lower back pain and degenerative disc disorders. Stress can lead to muscle tension. So, stay stress-free. Maintain an optimum weight that will release the pressure on the back. Do not bend in the wrong position while lifting heavy objects. Maintain a correct posture to reduce back pain while sitting or even standing. Do regular physical activity and follow a well-balanced diet. Avoid alcohol consumption and do not do any strenuous activities. Use ointment only after consulting the doctor. But, do not massage it harder on the back as it can aggravate pain. Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups without fail.



The author is a spine surgeon in Zen Multi-Specialty Hospital

