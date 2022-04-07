At 8 million, India has the world’s largest blind population. Nearly half of it was preventable

Blindness rates in India are alarming and it makes sense to take care of the eyes as closely as any other part of the body

India's air pollution is one of the highest in the world and poses a serious threat to the country's health. Pollution acts as a catalyst for infections and illnesses that have a malignant effect on eye health. For this reason, proper care is required for the protection of eyes from a variety of illnesses. Eye diseases are very common and can turn out to be far more devastating than one might think. In addition, as we get older, our eyes become more susceptible to a variety of eye diseases. Getting eye examinations on a regular basis by an ophthalmologist are essential for good eye care. Trained optometrists or ophthalmologists usually perform special tests to look for signs of eye damage or illness. Such ailments include cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, dry eye, congenital disorders, visual impairment or blindness.

People with diabetes are generally 25 times more likely to lose sight than those who do not, and this risk increases as the disease progresses. Complications of diabetic eyes can range from certain infections (viral conjunctivitis or keratitis) and increased likelihood of early cataracts to diabetic retinopathy, which can impair vision. More than three-quarters (75 per cent) of people who have had diabetes for more than 20 years have severe eye involvement, and one-tenth may need special treatment to prevent blindness. Knowing the risks and complications of diabetes and how to identify and manage them in simple steps is important to prevent people from being unnecessarily blinded by diabetic retinopathy. Studies such as Diabetes Management and Complications Studies (DCCT) have shown that early detection and treatment of diabetes may be effective in reducing the risk of blindness. A second test, twice a year, helps diabetics check and detect eye damage.

Certain bad habits must be avoided to prevent damage of the eyes and overall health. For example, in addition to causing lung cancer and a host of other diseases in various parts of the body, smoking decreases your body’s ability to provide adequate oxygen and nutrition to tissues, including the tissues in the eye. Smoking can cause irreversible eye damage, which can be a major cause of blindness over time. This phenomenon, known as macular degeneration, creates blind spots in one or both eyes. Studies show that smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and dry eyes.

We often undervalue the impact of a healthy lifestyle, only to realise its importance later on in life when we are faced with diseases. Therefore, making small and simple lifestyle adjustments can often go a long way in avoiding blindness and maintaining good eye health.

The author is the Technical Lead Eye Health Asia, Sightsavers

