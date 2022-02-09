Assisted reproductive technology services amid Coronavirus pandemic

Under various circumstances, healthcare authorities in various countries also advocated delaying the start of fresh fertility treatments and opting for an alternate freeze-all strategy

COVID-19 has put unprecedented strains on the healthcare systems, and when the pandemic struck for the first time industry’s resilience was put to test forcing the entire system to bring innovative technologies to the market. While many industries faced unprecedented disruption during the first and second waves of COVID-19, the healthcare industry was bound to adapt quickly since the demand for the services of this sector was unparalleled to any other.

As per available data from the World Health Organisation, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals have infertility globally.[1] In India over the last two decades, fertility rates have been continuously declining. The National Family Health Study (NFHS) 2015-16 survey the national Total Fertility Rate (TFR) was found to be 2.2, falling down from 2.7 in the NFHS 2005-06 survey. According to the most recent statistics from the National Family Health Survey, India's fertility rate has been deteriorating, with the 2019-21 survey putting it at an all-time low of two children per woman.

Due to an increase in infertility rates, a rise in the trend of late pregnancies and a spike in IVF success rates the services from the ART sector is predicted to be in immense demand in the upcoming years. As per Allied Market Research, it is estimated that from 2020 to 2028 Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.1 percent, from $6,243.38 million in 2020 to $13,509.30 million by 2028.[2]

The unexpected COVID-19 pandemic followed by the lockdown made fertility treatment for infertile couples difficult posing an adverse impact on the IVF industry in 2020. During the first wave of pandemic couples put their pregnancies on hold for fear of getting the virus if they went out of their homes. Treatments like IVF are time-consuming procedures that needs a great deal of commitment requiring several trips to the fertility clinic, and a variety of scans, drugs, and injections. As such, due to lockdown patients and doctors had to cancel any embryo transfers, and had to evaluate on how important the patient's treatment was.

Under various circumstances, healthcare authorities in various countries also advocated delaying the start of fresh fertility treatments and opting for an alternate freeze-all strategy. As a result, most infertile couples had to postpone their intentions to start a family, and those undergoing fertility treatments were unable to complete their treatment owing to financial constraints.

To the aspiring parents, it did not seem like an optimal time to bring a new life into their pandemic hit world and they just expected normalcy to return at the earliest. In the second wave as well, a similar pattern was observed showing however a slightly improved trend of patients inflow into clinics as many IVF centers ensured following of safety protocols.

The crisis demanded for us to think of innovative ways to meet with the evolving demands of those times. The IVF clinics had to undertake transformational operational methods and measures to address the concern of the patients. One major method adapted was tele-consultation. The pandemic inspired a spike in the use of virtual communication methods to offer clinical services for various medical needs, making tele-health an almost unavoidable element of patient care. Telepresence allowed the existing patients to feel as though were present without being physically in the same location as medical staff. Virtual interaction by doctors helped patients to feel less anxious and not be overwhelmed by their medical condition.

Another way through which the clinics continued spreading awareness and addressing patient concerns was through social media handles. The use of social media to conduct health campaigns is always a strong strategy since it allows one to reach out to a large number of individuals in a short amount of time. With the efficient use of digital media as a platform for transmitting information during the pandemic, one could aim at spreading knowledge and improving health habits.

During the first two waves people put their conception plans on hold at first because they were afraid of COVID-19, but now eventually people realize that the pandemic would not end as early as they thought. With the world now witnessing the third wave with Omicron variant, and individuals knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay, IVF clinics are seeing an increase of couples seeking IVF treatment. In Indira IVF’s clinics, a surge has been observed in the inflow of patients in 2021 compared to that of 2020 when the pandemic hit everyone’s life for the first time. In 2019, the number of cycles performed that year was 31,094 which took a dip to 23,595 in 2020 as lockdown hit our lives; and this number of cycles has surged to 32,723 in 2021.

People who had postponed their infertility treatment plan earlier can now no longer prolong conception further since almost two years have passed by. This also comes with the confidence given by IVF clinics on proper following of all government issued COVID-19 protocols.

During the last two years several developments have occurred in the sector owing to not just the effect of the pandemic but also due to policy changes of the government. With the passing of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, many regulations now apply to the ever-changing ART business. Now, every ART clinic and bank must be registered with the National Registry of Banks and Clinics of India, which would serve as a central database for ART service supply in India. This has initiated ways of setting standards and codes of conduct for fertility clinics and sperm banks in the country. It has also increased the trust of couples seeking such treatment by providing greater information, allowing them to make an educated decision.

There has been changes in consumer behavior, and several more severe and long-term economic effect is still being felt by the healthcare sector. As the pandemic evolves, the only way forward is to keep evolving accordingly at an exponential rate. Since the world will continue to live in a pandemic hit environment for the foreseeable future, it becomes essential that medical care, including reproductive care, is delivered while maintaining maximum safety.

