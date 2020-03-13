All schools, colleges closed in UP till 21 March, says Yogi Adityanath; asserts precautions are being taken by govt to prevent coronavirus spread
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared the closure of all schools and colleges where examination process is not going on till 22 March in view of coronavirus scare and asserted that all precautions are being taken to check the spread of the disease.
"All schools and colleges associated with the basic, secondary, higher education and vocational colleges, where examination process is not on, have been closed till 22 March," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told newspersons.
Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates
Wherever the examination process is underway it will go on as per schedule. The concerning people have been instructed to take all precautionary measures and maintain hygiene, the chief minister said.
So far, 11 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state of which 10 are being treated in Delhi and one in KGMU, Lucknow, he said, adding that these include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow.
Yogi, who convened a high-level meeting of senior officials to deliberate on coronavirus, said an alert in this regard had been declared about a one and a half months ago and necessary advisory was also issued.
Isolation wards have been set up in all the 75 districts and medical staff of doctors, paramedical, the nursing staff is being provided the necessary training.
Stressing on adopting all precautions to check the spread of the disease, especially at airports on Indo-Nepal border areas, he said there is an effort to avoid mass gatherings for which an appeal was made to the BCCI for the India-South Africa match slated in Lucknow on Saturday.
The match will now be held without spectators but would be telecast live, the chief minister said.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 15:01:24 IST
Tags : Corona Virus Delhi, Coronavirus Antidote, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus In Up, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update India, Delhi, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus Cases, Indo-Nepal Border, KGMU, LUCKNOW, UP, Up News, UP Schools Shut, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till 15 April; 900 still under observation in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district
-
Seattle woman writes her experience as coronavirus patient and journey to recovery on Facebook; post goes viral
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 62 in India, Jammu and Kashmir reports its first case of COVID-19 infection
-
Coronavirus myth busted: COVID-19 cases may not decline in warm climate