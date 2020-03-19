After Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju reveals coronavirus diagnosis, his co-stars wish for his speedy recovery
Soon after Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju revealed on Instagram that he has tested positive for coronavirus, his GOT co-stars took to the comments section to wish him a speedy recovery.
Hivju played the character of Tormund Giantsbane in the popular TV series.
John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarley, was one of the first to wish him speedy recovery, posting, "Oh mate. Sending my love to you all. Get well."
Nathalie Emmanuel, who essayed the role of Missandei, wrote, "Sending lots of love," while Liam Cunningham, who played the role of the Onion Knight Davos Seaworth, wrote, "Get Well soon my friend.”
“Get well soon" wrote Bella Ramsey, who enacted the role of Lady Lyanna Mormont.
On 17 March, Hivju had shared a lengthy post on Instagram alongside a selfie, writing, "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."
Here is Hivju's post
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on
The actor further asked fans to practice caution and urged them to be careful in the fight against coronavirus.
“Wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he wrote.
Hivju is not the only GoT actor to have tested positive. Indira Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand, recently revealed that she has contracted coronavirus.
