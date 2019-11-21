Why holding your pee is a bad idea

We’ve all found ourselves in situations where peeing just doesn’t seem like an option. From being in the middle of nowhere during a road trip to being stuck in an important meeting. And from waiting in a long line outside the only toilet in the bar to having the window seat next to a heavy sleeper on a long flight.

Don’t worry, holding your pee in once in a while won’t do much harm - it’s not like you’re on a road trip every day. But if your regular routine is making you hold your pee in, it could be a cause for concern.

What happens when you hold your pee in

Your bladder is like a balloon. It expands every time it fills up. Once it’s full, it tells you to empty it and when you do, it goes back to its original size. But in case you don’t empty it soon after it signals you to, its elasticity can start wearing off. Eventually, it won’t go back to its original size any more and just become stretched out. This can make it a lot tougher to urinate.

Side-effects of holding your pee in

A stretched bladder isn’t the only thing you need to worry about. There's more:

1. Urinary tract infections: If are prone to UTIs, you should avoid holding your pee for really long periods. A full bladder is a perfect place for bacteria to multiply and wreak havoc.

2. Kidney stones: Kidney stones can form when you have high levels of crystal-forming substances like uric acid and acetate in your urine. The longer your urine stays in your bladder, the more time these substances will have to create stones.

3. Burst bladder: Although extremely rare, holding your pee in for too long could cause your bladder to burst. This can result in death.

Holding your pee in before, after or during sex

There is a trick doing the rounds that if you hold your pee in, your orgasm can be much stronger. While this might be partially true — a full bladder can stimulate some nerves in the pelvis — it’s not worth the problems it could cause. Also, there are other ways to have better orgasms.

And yes, sure, post-sex cuddling can be awesome. But will you be able to enjoy it if you’re holding your pee in the entire time? We’ll answer that for you, no, you won’t. So don’t be embarrassed about running to the loo on your weak knees to empty your bladder. Cuddling will wait another minute.

Tips on peeing in a public bathroom

1. All of us have heard of the squatting trick. Unfortunately, it isn’t all that great if you see the bigger picture. Squatting over the toilet seat, instead of sitting, means you can't relax your pelvic muscles while peeing. While okay once in a blue moon, making a habit of this can be bad for your bladder as you will never be able to empty it completely in this position.

2. Carry a disposable toilet seat cover: you can order them online and they’re pretty easy to carry with you. They make sure there isn’t any contact between your skin and the toilet seat. The covers can easily be disposed of in the bin afterwards.

3. Toilet seat sanitizers can also help give you some peace of mind. While some toilet seats might look clean, we know there is a lot of hidden bacteria on them. Using a toilet spray might not eliminate the issue but it’ll at least help you sit without worrying the whole time.

4. If nothing else, just use toilet paper to cover the toilet seat and go about your business. Make sure the ends aren’t hanging towards the inside of the seat or disposal could become a messy affair.

If you're still worried about UTIs, as an extra precaution, you can take daily cranberry pills and eat yoghurt to ward off infection.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please watch our video on Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of UTIs.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 12:41:36 IST

Tags : Bladder Control, Holding Pee, NewsTracker, Pee Safe, Public Loo, Public Toilet, Safe Way To Pee, Toilet Seat Cover, Toilet Seat Spray, Urinate In Public Toilet, UTIs